Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United, League Cup semifinal: Score, updates, how to watch, stream, videos
Nottingham Forest host Manchester United in the first leg of their League Cup semifinal on Wednesday, with these two Premier League teams both improving as the season has gone on. Steve Cooper’s Forest have had a great resurgence in recent months and after all of their new signings after gaining...
Wrexham eyes Hollywood ending in impressive FA Cup run
LONDON — (AP) — The Hollywood owners of Wrexham are still learning the vernacular of British soccer. They don’t need guidance, though, to set the scene for this weekend’s FA Cup match against second-division Sheffield United. Rob McElhenney, who co-owns the fifth-tier club with fellow actor...
Tottenham star Son Heung-min escapes red card after horror tackle on Fulham’s Tete as fans slam ‘unbelievable’ decision
TOTTENHAM star Son Heung-Min escaped a red card after a horror tackle on Fulham’s Kenny Tete. And fans were less than impressed with the “unbelievable” decision in Monday night’s Premier League battle. Harry Kane equalled Jimmy Greaves' record of 266 goals as his strike secured a...
Man Utd legend Paul Scholes launches X-rated cryptic rant over transfers as club struggle to sign players in January
PAUL SCHOLES hit out at critics of Manchester United's recruitment following the club's struggles this month. United have found it difficult to buy players in January after splashing out big fees on Casemiro, Antony and Lisandro Martinez last summer. That has limited the club to the loan signings of Wout...
BBC
Emma Hayes: Chelsea boss says solutions needed to stop WSL call-offs
The Women's Super League needs to find a solution to prevent games being called off because of frozen pitches, says Chelsea manager Emma Hayes. Their WSL home match with Liverpool on Sunday was abandoned after six minutes when conditions were deemed unsafe. The game - live on BBC Two -...
‘Bit awkward’ – Sam Surridge left red-faced as he does Cristiano Ronaldo celebration before goal vs Man Utd is ruled out
SAM SURRIDGE trolled Manchester United by copying Cristiano Ronaldo's celebration - then saw his goal ruled out. The Nottingham Forest striker was left red-faced when VAR chalked what would have been his equaliser off. Surridge, 24, thought he had brought his side level in the first leg of their Carabao...
Sporting News
FA Cup 4th Round predictions, odds, betting tips and best bets including Man United, Tottenham and West Ham
Known as one of the most famous football competitions in the world, the 2022/23 FA Cup returns this weekend with a jam packed 4th Round schedule. With multiple Premier League sides set to face lower league opposition, upsets are likely as the 'Magic of the FA Cup' continues to rumble on.
Nottingham Forest vs Man Utd LIVE score: Result from Carabao Cup semi-final as Rashford, Weghorst and Fernandes net
Manchester United put one foot on Wembley Way after taking firm control of their Carabao Cup semi-final with a 3-0 first-leg win at Nottingham Forest.First-half goals from Marcus Rashford and Wout Weghorst and Bruno Fernandes’ late third at the City Ground mean that only a miraculous turnaround in next week’s second leg will stop United appearing in the League Cup final at the national stadium next month.Rashford’s strike was a moment of individual brilliance as he raced 50 yards and converted, Weghorst celebrated his first goal for the club since his loan move from Burnley while Fernandes effectively killed the tie at the death.The win put United on the brink of returning to Wembley for their first domestic showpiece since losing the 2018 FA Cup final and Erik ten Hag will have the possibility of ending the club’s trophy drought, which stretches back to 2017, firmly in his sights in his first season at Old Trafford.Relive all the action as Manchester United thump Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup semi-finals:
FOX Sports
Weston McKennie reportedly wanted by Arsenal, Leeds United
Weston McKennie could be the next United States men's national team player to make the jump to the English Premier League. According to a report on Tuesday, Leeds United is in talks with Juventus over a transfer for the 24-year-old midfielder. Premier League-leader Arsenal and mid-table clubs Aston Villa and...
BBC
Thursday's transfer gossip: Gordon, Ziyech, Hasenhuttl, Cancelo, Nunes, Porro
Chelsea are ready to drop their interest in Everton and England Under-21 winger Anthony Gordon, 21, while Newcastle also do not want to become embroiled in a bidding war. (Northern Echo) Gordon has not handed in a transfer request at the Toffees despite missing the last two days of training....
BBC
Moises Caicedo: Midfielder 'focused on Brighton' amid Chelsea transfer talk
Moises Caicedo has said he is "focused on Brighton" amid speculation about his future at the club. The Seagulls reportedly turned down a £55m bid by Chelsea, who could make an improved offer for the 21-year-old before the transfer window closes. The defensive midfielder joined Brighton in February 2021...
Manchester United Predicted Lineup v Nottingham Forest, Carabao Cup Semi Final
Manchester United face Nottingham Forest in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi final on Wednesday. Here is the predicted lineup.
Wout Weghorst reveals his Manchester United ambitions
On-loan target man Wout Weghorst hopes to persuade Manchester United to keep him beyond the end of the season.Erik ten Hag’s side raised eyebrows with their January swoop for the 30-year-old striker, who had spent the first half of the season on loan at Besiktas from Championship leaders Burnley.Weghorst had also been surprised when he initially heard of United’s interest but the towering striker has been quick to settle in, starting all three matches he has been available for since joining on January 13.The Netherlands international has so far provided an intelligent focal point and scored his first goal in...
Georginio Rutter set for Leeds debut in FA Cup tie with Accrington
Leeds’ club-record signing Georginio Rutter is poised to make his full debut in Saturday’s FA Cup fourth-round tie at Accrington.The France Under-21s striker, a recent signing from Hoffenheim for a fee which could rise to £36million, was an unused substitute in Sunday’s 0-0 home Premier League draw against Brentford.Leeds boss Jesse Marsch, who has never lost to a lower-league opponent as a head coach, said: “Georgi’s looked really good in training. I think there’s a high probability we start with him and I think he’s impressed in training.“He’s an intelligent guy and by being (a former player) in Germany, he...
Lampard sacked as boss of troubled Everton
Frank Lampard was sacked as Everton manager on Monday after less than a year in charge at the struggling Premier League club. After several hours of reports that Lampard had been sacked, Everton finally confirmed the 44-year-old's departure on Monday evening.
NBC Sports
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?
For those tempted to write off Erling Haaland’s historically-hot start to life as a Premier League striker, it’s safe to say your temptation is now officially unhealthy. There is something somewhat dull about knowing the identity of the 2022 Golden Boot winner, the lone curiosity being the final number of his final tally, we get it, but most of what Haaland is doing this season is simply marvelous and to be admired without much fear.
Erik ten Hag hails ‘unstoppable’ Marcus Rashford as Man Utd move towards Wembley
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag praised the “unstoppable” Marcus Rashford after his brilliant goal against Nottingham Forest helped his side put one foot in the Carabao Cup final.Rashford scored for the 10th time in 10 games since the World Cup to put United on course for a comprehensive 3-0 first-leg semi-final win at the City Ground.The 25-year-old is arguably the in-form player in the country at the moment and produced a moment of individual brilliance as he ran 50 yards and then converted at the near post.Wout Weghorst’s first goal for the club and Bruno Fernandes’ late strike means...
BBC
William Troost-Ekong: Nigeria defender confirms Watford departure
Nigeria defender William Troost-Ekong has confirmed he will leave Watford after three seasons with the Hornets to play for Serie A side Salernitana. Troost-Ekong made 68 appearances for Watford after joining from Udinese in September 2020. The Super Eagles vice-captain announced the news on Instagram, where he thanked the Pozzo...
BBC
Bayern Munich 1-1 Cologne: Joshua Kimmich rescues point for leaders
Joshua Kimmich scored a late equaliser for Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich at home to Cologne. Ellyes Skhiri's fourth-minute volley had looked as if it would give Cologne victory. But Bayern dominated from then on and Kimmich struck from outside the box in stoppage time to rescue a point. Bayern are...
FOX Sports
AC Milan's winless streak up to 5 after 4-0 loss at Lazio
ROME (AP) — Defending champion AC Milan was beaten 4-0 at Lazio in Serie A on Tuesday to extend the Rossoneri’s winless streak to five matches across all competitions. Mattia Zaccagni set up one goal then scored the other as Lazio moved into third and the Champions League places.
Comments / 0