ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

‘I have walked those streets’: Monterey Park shooting devastates Sacramento Asian communities

By Sawsan Morrar
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=156Z9X_0kObAPFD00

Frances Sanchez looked forward to celebrating the Chinese New Year with her family in Roseville over the weekend. But when she received a message from her brother, it wasn’t to wish her a Happy New Year.

Instead, he informed her that a gunman opened fire at a Los Angeles area ballroom dancing studio Saturday night, killing 11 people and injuring at least nine more.

She learned about the shooting just minutes after it happened because it took place a mile from her parents’ home in Monterey Park, a community with a large Asian American population in Los Angeles County.

The suspect was later identified as 72-year-old Huu Can Tran , police said. He was found Sunday afternoon in a white van, dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

While Sanchez is relieved her family was safe at home at the time of the shooting, the attack at the Star Dance Studio made it hard for her to be joyous on the holiday.

“It happened in a place I am very familiar with,” Sanchez said. “I have walked those streets, and I have walked past that intersection. It hit closer to home for me because of that.”

The speed at which Sanchez learned about the shooting underscored the connections between Sacramento’s Asian American community and Monterey Park, where Asian Americans are the largest ethnic group.

A number of Asian American leaders in the Sacramento region released statements mourning the victims.

“Lunar New year is one of the most important celebrations of Eastern and Southeastern Asian culture,” Interim Executive Director at Asian Resources, Inc Rejie Marie Baloyos said in a statement. “Today, our community is mourning on the day that is meant to be joyous and filled with celebration. This latest deadly attack in Monterey Park, CA, home of a high Asian American population, reminds us that more work is needed to protect our community.”

Sanchez was born in Chinatown, and her parents moved to Monterey Park about 20 years ago to be closer to friends.

“They have a big social life down there,” she said. “They go out pretty frequently. And in Chinese culture, we have big gatherings and a big reunion dinner (for Lunar New Year).”

Typically, the Lunar New Year is happy and celebratory and that is usually the tone set for the upcoming year, Sanchez said.

“What happened does not leave a good feeling going into the new year,” she said.

While Sanchez is relieved her family was home safe during the tragic shooting, she said that it left her with an ominous feeling.

She had plans to watch a local lion’s dance to celebrate the new year on Sunday, but no longer felt comfortable going.

“If you abide by traditions, what happened does not leave a good feeling going into the new year,” Sanchez said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC10

2nd teen suspect in robberies near McClatchy High arrested

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police have arrested a second teenage suspect in connection to separate robberies near a Sacramento high school. The first suspect was identified as Keavie Letoria Young Jr., 18. Police said he was found Jan. 17 on the 2900 block of Marconi Avenue and arrested on a felony warrant they obtained. He was allegedly found with a stolen concealed gun on him.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspect in Sacramento crime spree that left two women dead identified, remains in hospital

SACRAMENTO — Authorities have named the suspect in a crime spree that resulted in the deaths of two women in the south Sacramento area last week.The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office identified him as Jonathan Arredondo-Garcia, 22.The sheriff's office said Arredondo-Garcia was behind the wheel last Thursday when he slammed into an SUV on Florin Road. Inside were Stephanie Phan, 49, and another woman. We have not learned her name yet.Investigators said the 22-year-old carjacked the vehicle he was in just moments before the crash and tried to carjack another shortly after. A deputy who was working with an inmate crew nearby chased him down.Arredondo-Garcia suffered minor injuries and has been recovering in a hospital ever since. Though he has not yet been released from the hospital to be booked into jail, he was arraigned while in a hospital bed on Monday.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Sacramento 'prowler' arrested after series of disturbing crimes spanning years

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police are asking more potential victims of a man accused of a series of disturbing crimes across Sacramento to come forward. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office arrested 37-year-old Juan Soto on a burglary charge, and he was booked into jail in October 2022. At the same time, the Sacramento Police Department said it was investigating several incidents from 2020 and 2021 that happened in the Midtown and Colonial Park neighborhoods related to a man that was prowling at residences, trespassing onto property, looking through windows and even inappropriately touching himself at times. Investigators with each scene were able to link all of them to the same person through DNA testing.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

DNA leads to arrest of suspect in 2020-21 midtown Sacramento prowling reports

(KTXL) — The investigation into reports of someone trespassing onto properties in 2020 through 2021 and looking through windows has resulted in an arrest, according to the Sacramento Police Department. — Video Above: 16-year-old girl has been missing for nearly a month According to the police department, officers were investigating reports of a prowler near […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

People impersonating fire inspectors in Stockton

(KTXL) — In Stockton, there is a possibility that people are impersonating fire inspectors, the Stockton Fire Department said in a Facebook post. — Video Above: Shooting in Rancho Cordova injures two The fire department said that city fire inspectors will have a city identification badge as well as be in uniform. They will also […]
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

2 teenagers shot in barbershop in Rancho Cordova

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Two people were injured after a shooting in Rancho Cordova Tuesday night, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. Sgt. Amar Gandhi, spokesperson for the sheriff's office, said two 17-year-old boys were shot after at least one person, possibly two, opened fire into a barbershop. One of the teenagers had life threatening injuries and the other sustained non-life threatening injuries. Both were taken to the hospital. It's not clear how many shots were fired at this time.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

55K+
Followers
740
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy