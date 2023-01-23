LA Area Shooting on Minds of San Diegans during Lunar New Year Celebrations

SAN DIEGO - Lunar New Year festivities continued in San Diego and across California on Sunday despite Saturday's tragedy in the Los Angeles area.

"Anything can happen whether it is a festival or on your way to work or school,” Joann Fields, public relations director with the APPI Initiative told NBC 7 .

While the shooting was on the minds of those who attended the City Heights Lunar New Year Festival, some said the recent uptick in violence against Asian-Americans has inspired them to attend more cultural events.

“I think now more than ever... it's really important to show like, ‘I'm very proud of being Vietnamese American,” said San Diego resident Ros Le. “And I was born here and I’m from here but there's another side to me.”

San Diego Police were out in full force Sunday making sure the the community celebrations continued safely.

The suspect in Saturday's shooting in Monterey Park was found dead Sunday of a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside a white van after a standoff with police in Torrance. Authorities noted there are no outstanding suspects. Authorities identified the suspect as 72-year-old Huu Can Tran, a resident of Hemet, about 30 miles north of Temecula.