Northampton, MA

NEWS10 ABC

East Side Cafe in Pittsfield damaged by snow plow

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — On Monday, the East Side Cafe in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, was allegedly damaged by a snow plow driving by, and they are asking the public for help. Anyone driving on Newell Street in Pittsfield between noon and 2 p.m. on Monday is asked to call the East Side Cafe at (413) 447-9405. […]
PITTSFIELD, MA
CBS Boston

Who has the most? Snow totals for January 23, 2023

BOSTON - Several towns in Massachusetts had plowable snow from Monday's storm. Here are the latest snowfall totals from the National Weather Service, Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton, and WBZ-TV Weather Watchers.   Ashburnham 7.5 inches Plainfield 7.0 Peabody 6.5 Ashby 6.3 Fitchburg 6.1 Rowe 6.0 Lynn 6.0 Gloucester 6.0 Pepperell 5.6 Lexington 5.2 Athol 5.0 Newburyport 5.0 Salem 4.5 Reading 4.5 Worcester 4.0 Chicopee 3.1 Franklin 3.0
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FUN 107

Three Massachusetts Cities Named Smartest in The Country

Massachusetts is known for many things, including Plymouth Rock, championships sports teams, beautiful landscapes from beaches to mountains, and of course some of the best schools in the country. Not only some of the best colleges in the U.S., but some of the best public and private grade and high schools, so it might not be a big surprise that three Massachusetts cities were deemed some of the most educated in America.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Top Three Reasons Why People are Moving Out of Massachusetts

We have discussed in previous articles how folks near and far love visiting Massachusetts and in many cases, they make their homes here. We know from past articles, Massachusetts was recently named the top state to raise a family. In addition, Massachusetts ranks very well as a family vacation destination. Whether people are looking for outdoor fun, museums, theater, live music, wide open spaces, and more, Massachusetts is able to satisfy many folks from all walks of life.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Seacoast Current

Have You Visited the Best Diner in Massachusetts?

It's no secret that we have a loud and proud foodie population here in New England, and with good reason. Our restaurant industry is killing it right now, and there's never a shortage of new establishments opening their doors to the public. You can never run out of places to visit for your next dining experience, especially in Massachusetts.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Top Ten Largest Snowstorms in Massachusetts History

Skiers, snowboarders, plow drivers, and snow lovers of all kinds, more snow is on the way to Massachusetts!. During a typical Massachusetts winter (if there is such a thing) the largest blizzards tend to arrive in the month of February, however, according to the National Centers for Environmental Information, January is, in fact, the month that sees the highest snowfall total. Meaning snowfalls are smaller than in February but more frequent.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
a-z-animals.com

Massachusetts Allergy Season: Peak, Timing, and Symptoms

Massachusetts, a state in New England, is well-known for its scenic beauty and a wide variety of attractions, including world-famous Boston and quaint, historic villages around the state. It’s not a great state for those with allergies, but unless you live there, you might not realize it. Massachusetts isn’t the best choice if you suffer from allergies, but it’s not the worst, either.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

The Three Hot Spots To Visit When Driving On Route 20 In MA

I have to admit that road trips are a constant in my life. When heading to upstate, central and western New York, I avoid The Thruway at ALL costs as a "TOLL-FREE" stretch of road brings some substance to the ride and in turn, a slice of Americana awaits me as the journey takes me through farmland and quaint villages that truly embody the simple life.
BOSTON, MA
WSBS

Three of the Most Affordable Places to Live in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is second to none when it comes to vacation destinations along with everyday living. Whether it's Boston, Cape Code, the Berkshires, and everywhere in between; Massachusetts has plenty to offer. From mountainous scenic beauty to theater, culture, an excellent educational system, a wide variety of museum options, and affordable living, Massachusetts may be your next move for family life.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NHPR

Waterbury looks to be first Connecticut city to test red light cameras

Erratic driving and a record number of traffic-related injuries and fatalities in 2022 has prompted some lawmakers to take action. A Waterbury representative has introduced a bill that, if passed, would make the city the first in Connecticut to test “red-light” cameras. Red light cameras take pictures of...
WATERBURY, CT

