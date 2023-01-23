ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Customer Files Fireball Class Action Over 'Whisky' Mini-Bottles

By Gabrielle Bienasz
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FFzvr_0kObAAFY00

A class action lawsuit has been filed against Sazerac, the manufacturer of Fireball, for what it says are misleading marketing practices, per The Washington Post ,

The suit contends that some mini Fireball bottles the company sells don't actually contain cinnamon-infused, Canadian whisky, as the branding suggests.

Sazerac sells a small bottle of Fireball, but according to the suit, the product may not contain any whiskey at all — despite it being nearly identical to the larger bottle (which has whiskey in it) in style and branding.

The small 50ml bottle of Fireball usually retails for around $1) and is usually sold in locations that do not permit the sale of liquor, per the outlet. The label says the tiny beverage contains a "malt beverage With Natural Whisky & Other Flavors," per the suit.

This is "a clever turn of phrase because consumers who strain to read this will see how 'Natural Whisky' is distinct from Other Flavors,'" the lawsuit says .

Previously, as the lawsuit notes, New York state local outlets The Times Union and WPDH pointed out that the seemingly liquor-filled bottles were being sold in gas stations and supermarkets, apparently to the ire of liquor stores, per the former. State law only allows liquor to be sold in designated stores -- i.e., not in grocery stores.

This is opposed to the regular bottle of Fireball, which is real Canadian whisky, per the suit.

The class action lawsuit seeks to bring together anyone who has bought the not-actually-liquor mini bottle in 12 states over the issue, going for damages punitive and statutory, in the realm of $5 million. It was filed in the Northern District Court of Illinois earlier this month.

Fireball is said to have been created during a legendarily cold Canadian winter in the 1980s. It was purchased by Sazerac in 1989 and then saw a surge in popularity after a rebrand and a focused marketing campaign in the U.S. post-2007, per Bravo . The drink saw a dip in bar sales but an overall continued sales volume increase in recent years. In 2020, Thrillist called it "secretly hot."

Fireball Cinnamon Whisky "tastes like heaven, burns like hell," the company writes in a description of the product.

This suit is seeking to be "certified" as a class action, meaning a judge has to agree that the suit meets the requirements for that type of suit.

It specifically is seeking to be certified as a class action in Illinois and as a multistate-consumer fraud class action, open to customers who have bought the mini-bottle in the following states: North Dakota, Wyoming, Idaho, Alaska, Iowa, Mississippi, Arkansas, Kansas, Arizona, South Carolina and Utah

The lawyer on the suit, Spencer Sheehan , is known for taking food brands to task for misleading marketing that is misleading. He once sued Krispy Kreme for not having enough apples in a "glazed apple pie" product.

Comments / 2

Related
USA Diario

Who will receive direct payments soon?

In Georgia, assistance checks of up to $350.00 USD have not yet been claimed after being delivered to low-income individuals in September. Due to problems with client IDs or difficulties accessing the cards, $235 million in funds have not yet been claimed. This is out of a total of $1 billion released.
GEORGIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Eating a fish from a West Virginia and Ohio river or lake is like drinking a month’s worth of contaminated water

Eating a fish caught in the river or lake anywhere in the United States is like drinking a month’s worth of water that’s contaminated with toxic “forever chemicals,” according to CBS. The chemicals, called PFAS, were founded in the 1940s to resist water and heat are used on household items such as non-stick pans, textiles, […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Marconews.com

3 To Know: Blood pressure tablets recalled, more

1. Blood pressure tablets recalled over potential cancer risk, FDA announces. Four lots of the blood pressure medication Quinapril have been voluntarily recalled by drug manufacturer Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. over concerns it could increase the risk of cancer, according to the Food and Drug Administration. Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Quinapril tablets,...
Mashed

Walmart Customers Are In Shambles Over $27 Eggs

Over the past year, we've all been concerned about the food inflation crisis. With contributing factors like the war in Ukraine, the avian flu outbreak, and rising costs of transportation, virtually every food product has seen an increase in price. That being said, some products have had a bigger price jump than others.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Greyson F

Local Restaurant Hit With 10 Health Code Violations

A local restaurant was cited for 10 health safety violations.Photo byAni KolleshionUnsplash. The calendar might say it is officially 2023, but some 2022 information for local Tucson restaurants is still coming out. This includes the food safety inspections performed at the tail end of December. While a number of restaurants were cited for minor infractions, typically with no impact on the overall quality of food consumed by guests, one particular restaurant did rack up a total of 10 safety infractions, with five priority infractions and five core infractions.
TUCSON, AZ
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Montana

Cargill is the largest privately owned company in the U.S. This Minnesota-based company made 12 Cargill family members billionaires. Today, I will talk about the story behind the richest member who lives in Bozeman, Montana. Her name is Marianne Liebmann. Her net worth exceeds $4.1 billion, making her the 261 richest person in the country.
BOZEMAN, MT
CBS Chicago

Changes to SNAP benefits could affect about 2 million Illinois recipients

CHICAGO (CBS) – In just a few weeks, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, recipients will see their benefits decrease.That's because the emergency funds households received because of the COVID-19 pandemic are ending due to recent policy changes at the federal level. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza spoke with families about how this change could significantly impact them.No one CBS 2 spoke to even knew this change was happening, which could pose a big problem because after Feb. 28, the extra money they've had for almost three years is going away.In April of 2020, the Illinois Department of Human Services increased...
ILLINOIS STATE
AOL Corp

SNAP Benefits: Can You Use EBT Card/Food Stamps To Purchase Hot Food?

SNAP gives eligible low-income households extra food-purchasing assistance to supplement food budgets. Funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered at the state level, SNAP benefits can only be used to purchase eligible items. Food Stamps: What Is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2023?. Find Out: How To...
ILLINOIS STATE
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

86K+
Followers
24K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy