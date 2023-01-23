Kid Governor cabinet-elle downs 02.JPG

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – One of four bills considered by the House of Delegates on Tuesday was sent back to the Senate following the adoption of two amendments. The bill, SB128, clarifies the authority of the state Governor and Legislature to proclaim and declare state of emergency and preparedness. Delegate Smith is the lead sponsor on the bill, which was first introduced earlier in the month on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.

