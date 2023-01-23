Kid Governor cabinet-elle downs 03.JPG
Elle Downs, a fifth grader at Bonny Slope Elementary School, hopes to address pollution while serving in the Oregon Kid Governor's cabinet.
Elle Downs, a fifth grader at Bonny Slope Elementary School, hopes to address pollution while serving in the Oregon Kid Governor's cabinet.
The Beaverton Valley Times’ local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more. It is viewed by more than 25,000 readers on a weekly basis.https://www.beavertonvalleytimes.com/
Our new Privacy Policy will go into effect on January 1st, 2023. Follow the link to read our updated Privacy Policy
Comments / 0