Kid Governor cabinet-avah mcAdams 04.JPG

Hillsboro, OR

By PMG Photo: Jaime Valdez
Beaverton Valley Times
Beaverton Valley Times
 3 days ago

Avah McAdams, a fifth grader at Indian Hills Elementary School in Hillsboro, wrote a three-point plan to address racism for Oregon's Next Kid Governor.

