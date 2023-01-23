Read full article on original website
Putin Losing 'Thousands' Of Soldiers, Says Ukraine President: 'They Just Throw Them Into The Meat Grinder'
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian President Vladimir Putin is losing a lot more soldiers in the war as Russia's unprecedented attacks continued in Kyiv. What Happened: Zelenskyy, in an interview with Sky News, said, "The east is losing a lot of people. They don't care about that." "We count...
Putin Ruled Out Using Nuclear Weapons In Ukraine — Says Previous Warning Was Merely A Response To Western Threats
President Vladimir Putin, who earlier threatened to use nuclear weapons to protect Russia’s territory, in October, reportedly denied having any intentions of using such devices in the Ukraine war. What Happened: Putin, speaking at a conference of international foreign policy experts, said it’s pointless for Moscow to strike Kyiv...
‘20 Days in Mariupol’ Filmmakers on the Necessity of Documenting the ‘Unbearable Human Pain’ of Ukraine War (Video)
Sundance 2023: “We do feel an obligation to keep telling these stories, to make sure that everything that was possible to document will stay in history,” director Mstyslav Chernov told TheWrap. After a group of Ukrainian journalists were able to escape the city of Mariupol, which fell under...
Samuel Goldwyn Films Acquires U.S. Rights to Harrowing Ukrainian Anti-War Drama ‘Klondike’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Samuel Goldwyn Films has acquired U.S. rights to Ukrainian director Maryna Er Gorbach’s harrowing anti-war drama “Klondike,” a powerful and timely portrait of the horrors of warfare that the company will release in theaters and on digital platforms later this year. Submitted as Ukraine’s official entry in the best international feature film race for the 95th Academy Awards, “Klondike” had its world premiere at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, where it was the first Ukrainian feature ever selected for the World Dramatic Competition and took home directing honors for Er Gorbach. The film is also playing at this year’s Sundance Film...
Putin’s Favorite Neighbor Whips Out the Big Guns in New Warning
Belarus’ army has begun removing armored vehicles from long-term storage to contribute to the joint regional grouping of Russian and Belarusian fighting forces, according to the Belarusian Ministry of Defense.The decision was made in order to facilitate “interoperability measures” for the battlegroups, which have been conducting joint drills since October in Belarus, according to TASS.It’s just the latest sign that Belarus could be gearing up for military action—or that it might be preparing to serve as a launchpad for Russian assaults on Ukraine.Last fall, Russia sent tens of thousands of troops and armored vehicles into Belarus to conduct live fire...
Joe Biden Says Saudi Arabia Will Face 'Consequences For What They've Done With Russia'
President Joe Biden has reportedly said there would be “consequences” for Saudi Arabia for collaborating with Russia to trim oil production, an indication that cracks have appeared in the relationship between the two long-time allies. What Happened: Biden told CNN’s Jake Tapper in an interview broadcast in October...
Hear what Kremlin threatens after Germans announce tanks
Germany has confirmed that it will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine following weeks of diplomatic pressure. Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced the move in a cabinet meeting, according to federal government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit. CNN's Fred Pleitgen has more on Russia's response.
Kremlin Warns Of 'Consequences' As It Alleges US Mulling Physical Elimination Of Putin
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the U.S. is threatening to physically eliminate Russian President Vladimir Putin. What Happened: Lavrov expressed concerns while speaking about statements by “unnamed officials” from the Pentagon about inflicting a “decapitation blow” on the Kremlin in an interview with Russian state-owned news agency TASS.
Putin Allies Reportedly Admitted To Making 'Mistakes' And Were 'Worried' In Light Of Ukrainian Military Gains
Russian President Vladimir Putin faced growing dissent from his allies as the Ukraine war continued for the seventh month in a row with no end in sight. What Happened: Vladimir Solovyov, a top Russian news presenter and a staunch supporter of the country's leader, said, "I'm worried. Naturally, we want for our guys to crush [the other side] and only to advance, but life doesn't work that way," The Daily Beast reported. Solovyov has even been dubbed “Putin’s Voice” during his Wednesday radio show, Full Contact.
Xi Jinping's China Reportedly Confronted By US Over State-Owned Companies' Links To Putin's War Effort
President Joe Biden-led administration has reportedly confronted Xi Jinping's government with evidence suggesting that some Chinese state-owned companies may be assisting Russia's war effort in Ukraine. What Happened: The U.S. is trying to ascertain if Beijing is aware of the non-lethal military and economic assistance that the Chinese companies are...
Putin Envoy Slams US On Ukraine Aid: 'Constantly Raising Bar Of Military Assistance To Their Puppet Government'
The Russian Ambassador to Washington slammed the U.S. for constantly raising the "bar" of military assistance for Ukraine. What Happened: Vladimir Putin's representative in Washington, Anatoly Antonov, said the Russian military would destroy M1 Abrams tanks if the U.S. decides to supply them to Ukraine. "An analysis of the entire...
