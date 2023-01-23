Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Months after fire burned 7% of his body, comedian breaks multiple bones in a bike accident; says "I've got a gig Sunday"Pete LakemanBurbank, CA
Officer-involved Shooting Leaves Man In Wheelchair Dead In Huntington ParkWestmont Community NewsHuntington Park, CA
Jay Leno: His Rash of Bad Luck ContinuesHerbie J PilatoBurbank, CA
Screw Top or Cork ?Peter DillsPasadena, CA
The Tragic Death of Paul Newman's Oldest Child and Only SonHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Related
Tyre Nichols' brutal beating by police shown on video
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities released video footage Friday showing Tyre Nichols being beaten by five Memphis police officers who held the Black motorist down and repeatedly struck him with their fists, boots and batons as he screamed for his mother. The video is filled with violent moments showing the officers, who are also Black, chasing and pummeling Nichols and leaving him on the pavement propped against a squad car as they fist-bump and celebrate their actions. The footage emerged one day after the officers were charged with murder in Nichols’ death. The chilling images of another Black man dying at the hands of police renewed tough questions about how fatal encounters with law enforcement continue even after repeated calls for change. Protesters gathered for mostly peaceful demonstrations in multiple cities, including Memphis, where several dozen demonstrators blocked the Interstate 55 bridge that carries traffic over the Mississippi River toward Arkansas. Semitrucks were backed up for a distance. In Washington, dozens of protestors gathered in Lafayette Park, across the street from the White House and near Black Lives Matter Plaza.
A police chief was arrested and charged with dealing meth and cocaine
Shawn Denning, the top officer in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, used the app Wickr to run drug deals because he thought it was safe, prosecutors said.
7-Year-Old Boy Who Was Burned, Beaten At Home Dies After One Week In Coma
The boy's father has been charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, falsifying physical evidence, and endangering the welfare of a child.
Policeman pulls over a woman and instructs her to open the trunk, unaware that he is being recorded.
When he saw a driver in trouble, the county officer stopped his car and did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker. Not only did the police officer tell her that her brake light was out, but he also did something else that shocked her and made her want to tell everyone about it on Facebook.
Three Sons Murdered In One Week: The Unspeakable Loss Of Bryan, Bradley, And Brandon
“To know that whoever the perpetrators are, are still walking around doing whatever and we have no idea who they could be or who they are,” a family member told WWLTV. “So, for us to just come out and talk openly about it, it’s frightening.”
Mother accused of murdering her two children ‘overwhelmed’ by postpartum psychosis, vigil told
A vigil for two children who were allegedly strangled to death by their mother heard she had been “overwhelmed” by mental illness. Midwife Lindsay Clancy is accused of killing the children, aged five and three, before jumping out of a window at the family home in Duxbury, Massachusetts. The 32-year-old mother survived the jump, but her daughter Cora and son Dawson were already dead when emergency services arrived at the scene. A seven-month-old boy was flown to a hospital in Boston after being found unconscious with traumatic injuries.Speaking at the vigil held for the siblings at Holy Family Church...
New Emails Found On Hunter Biden's Laptop Link Embattled First Son To Wife Of Arrested Ex-FBI Agent Charles McGonigal
A fresh cache of emails from Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop shows the embattled first son was once linked to the wife of ex-FBI agent Charles McGonigal, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a sudden development to come after McGonigal was arrested on Saturday over allegations he helped a Russian oligarch, data from Hunter’s laptop shows both President Joe Biden’s son and McGonigal’s wife received the same emails related to a lacrosse program both parents’ daughters participated in.According to the New York Post, both Hunter and Pamela McGonigal received at least 29 emails about the “Next Level Lacrosse program and other activities associated with...
Black officers can fall prey to American savagery. Tyre Nichols beating proof| Opinion
Judson L. Jeffries, PhD, is Professor of African American and African studies at Ohio State University. He has published widely on police-community relations and the use of extra-legal force. Make no mistake about it, I believe former Memphis Police officers Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills, Jr., and Justin Smith...
Addressing Root Causes of Drug Cartel Violence in Mexico and How It Affects the US
The arrest earlier this month of the son of notorious Mexican drug lord El Chapo sparked violence in the northern Mexican city of Culiacán in Sinaloa. The U.S. Department of State has put much of the country under a travel advisory, including an advisory not to travel to the state of Sinaloa due to crime and kidnappings.
WTTW - Chicago PBS
Chicago, IL
6K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WTTW is Chicago’s premier public media organization committed to creating and presenting unique content for television and digital media.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0