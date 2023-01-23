Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
Hialeah Delivery Driver Guilty of Killing Woman, Setting Her on Fire
An appliance delivery man was convicted Wednesday of beating a 75-year-old woman to death and setting her on fire at her South Florida home. A Palm Beach County circuit judge convicted Jorge Dupre Lachazo, 24, of first-degree murder, burglary and arson following a three-day bench trial, according to court records.
Former delivery man convicted for killing Florida woman, setting body on fire
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A former appliance delivery man was convicted of killing a 75-year-old Florida woman and then setting her on fire after delivering a washer and dryer to her home. Jorge Dupre Lachazo, 24, of Hialeah, was convicted of first-degree murder after a three-day trial, the...
NBC Miami
Armed Suspect Shot by Officer in Miami Gardens: Police
An armed man was hospitalized after he was shot by a police officer during a confrontation in Miami Gardens Tuesday, officials said. The shooting happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of Northwest 9th Place. Officials said Miami-Dade Police’s Homeland Security Bureau and Northside District were conducting a...
NBC Miami
Police Officer Shoots Man in Miami Gardens During Investigation
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating after a police officer shot a man Tuesday in Miami Gardens. The shooting happened after 4 p.m. in the 2100 block of NW 9th Place. Miami-Dade Police’s Homeland Security Bureau and Northside District were conducting a fraud investigation when surveillance led them...
NBC Miami
Alleged ‘Pillowcase Rapist' Found Guilty in 1983 Case in Miami-Dade
A suspected serial rapist who police say terrorized South Florida for years in the early 1980s has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman nearly 40 years ago. Jurors returned a guilty verdict Wednesday for Robert Koehler on charges including kidnapping, sexual battery and burglary with a deadly weapon.
WSVN-TV
BSO search for suspected shooter in Lauderdale Lakes; 1 victim airlifted to hospital
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Bullets flew outside a South Florida convenience store, and now deputies are searching for a suspect. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived to the scene in the area of Northwest 62nd Street and 19th Place, Tuesday afternoon, to find a man shot. The shooting happened...
Click10.com
Woman jumps into Miami-Dade victim’s car during attack, police say
MIAMI – A woman told police officers that Philomene Dume jumped into her car to attack her on Tuesday in Miami-Dade County, police said. After appearing in court on Wednesday, Dume, 33, remained at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center with stitches on her face, records show. Police officers...
WSVN-TV
Suspect who barricaded himself in home in Miramar surrenders after SWAT team arrives
A suspect wanted by police has surrendered to police after he barricaded himself in a South Florida home. The suspect has been identified as Christopher Robert Pellegrino. He is being charged with aggravated assault with a firearm. Miramar Police arrived to the scene on the 6200 block of Southwest 20th...
Click10.com
Suspect charged months after woman fatally shot on her birthday in Broward County
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A 22-year-old man has been charged, months after he allegedly shot a woman on her 20th birthday, authorities announced this week. The shooting occurred shortly after 3 a.m. on Aug. 14, 2022. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to two ShotSpotter alerts in the area of...
Miami-Dade Police involved shooting under investigation
MIAMI -- Miami-Dade crime scene vehicles rolled into the Walden Pond Apartments in Miami Gardens Tuesday night, after police say a 15-year veteran of the force shot a man. According to police, officers were working an ongoing fraud investigation around 4 p.m. when they saw a transaction between two men and confronted them."At some point during the contact with the individuals, a struggle ensued. At that point during the struggle, one of the subject's hoodie came off, the hooded shirt came off and revealed a firearm in the waistband of the individual," said Chris Thomas, a detective with the Miami-Dade Police...
WSVN-TV
Man accused of shooting, killing teacher on I-95 faces judge, enters not-guilty plea
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - An accused highway killer faced a South Florida judge to enter his plea. Twenty-one-year-old Jahkobi Williams is charged with first-degree murder and pleaded not guilty, Monday, in the heinous killing of a young, South Florida teacher. Police said he shot and killed 23-year-old Ana Estevez,...
WSVN-TV
Police investigation underway in Miami Lakes neighborhood
MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have gathered in a Miami Lakes neighborhood following a reported shooting in the area. Around 4 a.m., authorities were on the scene at the 6800 block of Cassia Drive, Wednesday. Miami-Dade Police officers secured the area with crime scene tape as they investigated. A...
cw34.com
Police looking for person who vandalized multiple locations in Pembroke Pines
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (CBS12) — Police say they are looking for the person who vandalized multiple banks and an electrical box in Pembroke Pines. The police department said on the early morning of Monday, Jan. 23, a person who vandalized numerous locations throughout the city. The vandalized property encompasses...
tamaractalk.com
MISSING: Detectives Search for Woman From Tamarac
The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help to locate a 52-year-old woman missing from Tamarac. Annette Mohammed was last seen at approximately 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, near the 8800 block of West McNab Road. She is approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.
WSVN-TV
Man, woman killed after car backs into Sunrise canal; video shows vehicle moments before crash
SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man and a woman have died after a car went into a canal in Sunrise, launching an hours-long rescue and recovery efforts for the victims involved. 7SkyForce hovered above the scene near the 7700 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard, east of University Drive, just before 5:50 p.m., Wednesday.
NBC Miami
Miami Police Searching for Elderly Man Missing Since Wednesday
Miami Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing man who has not been seen since Wednesday. MPD said 80-year-old Carlos Perez Blanco was last seen in the area of Coral Way. He has gray hair and hazel eyes and his around 5'4" tall and weighs 140...
NBC Miami
2 Women Arrested After Wild Fight With Worker at Miami International Airport
Two women were arrested after a wild fight with an airline employee at a ticket counter at Miami International Airport Tuesday that was caught on camera. The video, provided by Only in Dade, showed the two women in custody following the altercation just after 9:30 a.m. at a Frontier Airlines ticket counter.
Click10.com
Arson investigation underway after Miami man suffers burns in duplex fire
MIAMI – One person was injured Thursday morning after a fire broke out at a duplex in the City of Miami, and now detectives are investigating the fire as a case of arson, officials confirmed. According to the City of Miami Department of Fire-Rescue, firefighters responded to the blaze...
NBC Miami
Coral Springs Man, 62, Accused of Dealing Fentanyl, Had Machine Gun: Authorities
A 62-year-old Coral Springs man is facing federal charges after authorities said he was dealing fentanyl and was found with a machine gun. James Nevin Moorman has been charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, distributing a controlled substance, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida said Tuesday.
NBC Miami
1 Person Hospitalized After Duplex Home Fire in Northwest Miami-Dade
One person was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after a fire at a duplex home in northwest Miami-Dade. Miami Fire Rescue arrived at the home in the 1100 block of Northwest 40th Street, located in the Liberty City neighborhood, and quickly put out the flames that had broken out inside the home.
