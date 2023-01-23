ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homestead, FL

NBC Miami

Hialeah Delivery Driver Guilty of Killing Woman, Setting Her on Fire

An appliance delivery man was convicted Wednesday of beating a 75-year-old woman to death and setting her on fire at her South Florida home. A Palm Beach County circuit judge convicted Jorge Dupre Lachazo, 24, of first-degree murder, burglary and arson following a three-day bench trial, according to court records.
HIALEAH, FL
NBC Miami

Armed Suspect Shot by Officer in Miami Gardens: Police

An armed man was hospitalized after he was shot by a police officer during a confrontation in Miami Gardens Tuesday, officials said. The shooting happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of Northwest 9th Place. Officials said Miami-Dade Police’s Homeland Security Bureau and Northside District were conducting a...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
NBC Miami

Police Officer Shoots Man in Miami Gardens During Investigation

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating after a police officer shot a man Tuesday in Miami Gardens. The shooting happened after 4 p.m. in the 2100 block of NW 9th Place. Miami-Dade Police’s Homeland Security Bureau and Northside District were conducting a fraud investigation when surveillance led them...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Click10.com

Woman jumps into Miami-Dade victim’s car during attack, police say

MIAMI – A woman told police officers that Philomene Dume jumped into her car to attack her on Tuesday in Miami-Dade County, police said. After appearing in court on Wednesday, Dume, 33, remained at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center with stitches on her face, records show. Police officers...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade Police involved shooting under investigation

MIAMI -- Miami-Dade crime scene vehicles rolled into the Walden Pond Apartments in Miami Gardens Tuesday night, after police say a 15-year veteran of the force shot a man. According to police, officers were working an ongoing fraud investigation around 4 p.m. when they saw a transaction between two men and confronted them."At some point during the contact with the individuals, a struggle ensued. At that point during the struggle, one of the subject's hoodie came off, the hooded shirt came off and revealed a firearm in the waistband of the individual," said Chris Thomas, a detective with the Miami-Dade Police...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
WSVN-TV

Police investigation underway in Miami Lakes neighborhood

MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have gathered in a Miami Lakes neighborhood following a reported shooting in the area. Around 4 a.m., authorities were on the scene at the 6800 block of Cassia Drive, Wednesday. Miami-Dade Police officers secured the area with crime scene tape as they investigated. A...
MIAMI LAKES, FL
tamaractalk.com

MISSING: Detectives Search for Woman From Tamarac

The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help to locate a 52-year-old woman missing from Tamarac. Annette Mohammed was last seen at approximately 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, near the 8800 block of West McNab Road. She is approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.
TAMARAC, FL
NBC Miami

Miami Police Searching for Elderly Man Missing Since Wednesday

Miami Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing man who has not been seen since Wednesday. MPD said 80-year-old Carlos Perez Blanco was last seen in the area of Coral Way. He has gray hair and hazel eyes and his around 5'4" tall and weighs 140...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Arson investigation underway after Miami man suffers burns in duplex fire

MIAMI – One person was injured Thursday morning after a fire broke out at a duplex in the City of Miami, and now detectives are investigating the fire as a case of arson, officials confirmed. According to the City of Miami Department of Fire-Rescue, firefighters responded to the blaze...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Coral Springs Man, 62, Accused of Dealing Fentanyl, Had Machine Gun: Authorities

A 62-year-old Coral Springs man is facing federal charges after authorities said he was dealing fentanyl and was found with a machine gun. James Nevin Moorman has been charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, distributing a controlled substance, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida said Tuesday.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
NBC Miami

1 Person Hospitalized After Duplex Home Fire in Northwest Miami-Dade

One person was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after a fire at a duplex home in northwest Miami-Dade. Miami Fire Rescue arrived at the home in the 1100 block of Northwest 40th Street, located in the Liberty City neighborhood, and quickly put out the flames that had broken out inside the home.
MIAMI, FL

