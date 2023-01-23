Read full article on original website
gowatertown.net
Schoenbeck critical of negative storm-related comments aimed at Gov. Noem (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Earlier this month in the State of the Tribes Address to the South Dakota Legislature, Crow Creek Sioux Tribe Chairman Peter Lengkeek was critical of Governor Kristi Noem and her administration for what he says was a slow response to winter storms on the reservation that cost some people their lives.
KELOLAND TV
Bill seeks to restrict use of SD National Guard
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new bill introduced by Republican Rep. Aaron Aylward seeks to restrict the deployment of the South Dakota National Guard outside of the state. The bill leaves in place the current statute allowing the governor to order movement of the National Guard, but adds two additional sections.
KELOLAND TV
SD Legislature might insert itself in election lawsuits
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — New legislation filed Wednesday would require that the South Dakota Legislature’s Executive Board receive notice of any state or federal lawsuit regarding the constitutionality or validity of South Dakota’s election laws and then decide whether to become involved. The legislation also would let...
KELOLAND TV
SD House changes county zoning law for Noem
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A change that the South Dakota Legislature wouldn’t make three years ago to let county zoning boards have a lower threshold for approving conditional-use permits might become state law this year. The state House of Representatives voted 40-30 on Monday for HB-1029 that its...
sdstandardnow.com
If S.D. was forced to pay its own way, Republicans could not rely on their far-right positions to actually work
Some of the Democratic Socialists of America, aka Bernie Bros, have encountered on the extreme left must have skipped or were not able to fully grasp history classes that openly promote Marxism. Their idea of socialism goes well beyond our economic and strategic allies in Europe. Here in South Dakota,...
Bipartisan bill would make state IDs free for low income South Dakotans
PIERRE – State identifications cards are needed to get a job, rent an apartment and vote in South Dakota. Even library cards are out of reach without an ID. The wallet-sized card, which resembles a driver’s license, costs $28 in South Dakota. Rep. Kadyn Wittman, D-Sioux Falls, wants to make state IDs free for low […] The post Bipartisan bill would make state IDs free for low income South Dakotans appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
siouxlandproud.com
Some Jan. 6th rioters gain sympathy for cause in red states
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Trennis Evans III joined the mob in the 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, climbing through a broken window and tossing back a swig of whiskey in a congressional conference room. On Wednesday, Evans was at the South Dakota Capitol, urging lawmakers to support a...
Proposal would remove age limit to serve alcohol in Iowa
The bill's sponsor, Rep. John Wills, R-Spirit Lake, said the current age limit makes it hard on restaurants and bars that are dealing with a labor shortage.
thecentersquare.com
DOE Secretary: South Dakota teachers leaving profession in 'exasperation'
(The Center Square) - South Dakota is experiencing a teacher shortage as some leave the profession, Department of Education Secretary Joe Graves told the Joint Appropriations Committee on Wednesday. "We've seen people who are just leaving the profession in exasperation over COVID and some of the other issues that are...
KARE
Iowa GOP proposed cuts to SNAP-eligible foods; no federal bill
Iowa Republicans introduced a bill that would make staples like fresh meat ineligible for SNAP benefits. But the proposal would not affect other states.
Back to school or off to jail: Legislators and law enforcement seek to improve South Dakota juvenile justice assessment system
One of the key tenets of juvenile justice reform in South Dakota – keeping low-level youth offenders out of custody in favor of rehabilitative services and a return to public school attendance – is causing headaches for South Dakota education officials, who say they are not equipped to deal with habitual offenders in school settings.
North Dakota threatens to sue Minnesota over a move away from fossil fuels
North Dakota Governor Burgum sending a letter to Minnesota Governor Walz and several other state leaders urging them to amend the bills currently being considered that would mandate 100% carbon-free energy by 2040.
redlakenationnews.com
South Dakota tribe: Storm deaths 'could have been prevented'
Honor Beauvais' every breath was a battle as a snowstorm battered the Rosebud Sioux Reservation in South Dakota. The asthmatic 12-year-old's worried aunt and uncle begged for help clearing a path to their cattle ranch near the community of Two Strike as his condition worsened, his fragile lungs fighting a massive infection. But when an ambulance finally managed to get through, Honor's uncle already was performing CPR, said his grandmother, Rose Cordier-Beauvais.
kelo.com
Gov. Noem calls for investigation into the release of her and her family’s Social Security numbers by Jan. 6th Committee
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Governor Kristi Noem is calling for a Justice Department investigation after her and her family’s Social Security numbers were leaked by the January 6th Committee. Along with Noem and her family, nearly 2,000 Social Security numbers of high ranking politicians, including Texas Governor...
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota GOP lawmakers offer Medicaid work-requirement
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota voters in 2024 might be asked to vote again on Medicaid expansion — but this time, it would be to add language for a work requirement. Republican Rep. Tony Venhuizen and Senate Republican leader Casey Crabtree have proposed a joint resolution. HJR-5004...
beckerspayer.com
South Dakota voters passed Medicaid expansion. They could be asked to add work requirements next.
South Dakota voters passed a Medicaid expansion measure in November, but now state lawmakers are proposing a ballot issue that would add work requirements to that expansion, CBS affiliate KELO reported Jan. 23. If lawmakers' proposed resolution passes, South Dakota voters would be asked in the 2024 election whether to...
hubcityradio.com
PUC Chair talks about upcoming hearings involving co2 pipelines
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission will have a busy year with hearings set for two permit applications for liquid carbon dioxide pipelines. The Navigator hearings will be held in June, with hearings for Summit Carbon Solutions in September. PUC Chair Kristie Fiegen says the dockets are large...
proclaimerscv.com
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem Proposes to Eliminate Grocery Store Taxes
Hundreds of thousands of Americans in South Dakota will benefit from the proposed bill if the state legislatures will pass House Bill 1075. The prices of basic commodities such as food continue to spike in the different states as an effect of the soaring inflation rate. This hardly hit American families who belong to the low-income class or only depend on financial assistance from the government.
hubcityradio.com
Update on COVID-19 infections in South Dakota
YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- The latest information from the South Dakota Department of Health showed over four hundred sixty new Covid-19 infections with almost sixty people in the hospital. Liz Healy, infection control specialist with Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, says they also continue to see cases. Healy says they see...
dakotanewsnow.com
Senate Bill to transfer authority from Prison Wardens to Secretary of Corrections in South Dakota
Becky Rasmussen, the executive director and founder of Call to Freedom, joined Dakota News Now on Friday morning to talk about the significance of this month. Mother holds out hope for daughter who went missing in 2016. Updated: Jan. 19, 2023 at 6:47 PM CST. Livestream and VOD for Dakota...
