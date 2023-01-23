ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KELOLAND TV

Bill seeks to restrict use of SD National Guard

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new bill introduced by Republican Rep. Aaron Aylward seeks to restrict the deployment of the South Dakota National Guard outside of the state. The bill leaves in place the current statute allowing the governor to order movement of the National Guard, but adds two additional sections.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

SD Legislature might insert itself in election lawsuits

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — New legislation filed Wednesday would require that the South Dakota Legislature’s Executive Board receive notice of any state or federal lawsuit regarding the constitutionality or validity of South Dakota’s election laws and then decide whether to become involved. The legislation also would let...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

SD House changes county zoning law for Noem

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A change that the South Dakota Legislature wouldn’t make three years ago to let county zoning boards have a lower threshold for approving conditional-use permits might become state law this year. The state House of Representatives voted 40-30 on Monday for HB-1029 that its...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
South Dakota Searchlight

Bipartisan bill would make state IDs free for low income South Dakotans

PIERRE – State identifications cards are needed to get a job, rent an apartment and vote in South Dakota. Even library cards are out of reach without an ID. The wallet-sized card, which resembles a driver’s license, costs $28 in South Dakota. Rep. Kadyn Wittman, D-Sioux Falls, wants to make state IDs free for low […] The post Bipartisan bill would make state IDs free for low income South Dakotans appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
siouxlandproud.com

Some Jan. 6th rioters gain sympathy for cause in red states

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Trennis Evans III joined the mob in the 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, climbing through a broken window and tossing back a swig of whiskey in a congressional conference room. On Wednesday, Evans was at the South Dakota Capitol, urging lawmakers to support a...
GEORGIA STATE
thecentersquare.com

DOE Secretary: South Dakota teachers leaving profession in 'exasperation'

(The Center Square) - South Dakota is experiencing a teacher shortage as some leave the profession, Department of Education Secretary Joe Graves told the Joint Appropriations Committee on Wednesday. "We've seen people who are just leaving the profession in exasperation over COVID and some of the other issues that are...
MONTANA STATE
South Dakota News Watch

Back to school or off to jail: Legislators and law enforcement seek to improve South Dakota juvenile justice assessment system

One of the key tenets of juvenile justice reform in South Dakota – keeping low-level youth offenders out of custody in favor of rehabilitative services and a return to public school attendance – is causing headaches for South Dakota education officials, who say they are not equipped to deal with habitual offenders in school settings.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

South Dakota tribe: Storm deaths 'could have been prevented'

Honor Beauvais' every breath was a battle as a snowstorm battered the Rosebud Sioux Reservation in South Dakota. The asthmatic 12-year-old's worried aunt and uncle begged for help clearing a path to their cattle ranch near the community of Two Strike as his condition worsened, his fragile lungs fighting a massive infection. But when an ambulance finally managed to get through, Honor's uncle already was performing CPR, said his grandmother, Rose Cordier-Beauvais.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota GOP lawmakers offer Medicaid work-requirement

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota voters in 2024 might be asked to vote again on Medicaid expansion — but this time, it would be to add language for a work requirement. Republican Rep. Tony Venhuizen and Senate Republican leader Casey Crabtree have proposed a joint resolution. HJR-5004...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
hubcityradio.com

PUC Chair talks about upcoming hearings involving co2 pipelines

PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission will have a busy year with hearings set for two permit applications for liquid carbon dioxide pipelines. The Navigator hearings will be held in June, with hearings for Summit Carbon Solutions in September. PUC Chair Kristie Fiegen says the dockets are large...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
proclaimerscv.com

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem Proposes to Eliminate Grocery Store Taxes

Hundreds of thousands of Americans in South Dakota will benefit from the proposed bill if the state legislatures will pass House Bill 1075. The prices of basic commodities such as food continue to spike in the different states as an effect of the soaring inflation rate. This hardly hit American families who belong to the low-income class or only depend on financial assistance from the government.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
hubcityradio.com

Update on COVID-19 infections in South Dakota

YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- The latest information from the South Dakota Department of Health showed over four hundred sixty new Covid-19 infections with almost sixty people in the hospital. Liz Healy, infection control specialist with Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, says they also continue to see cases. Healy says they see...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

