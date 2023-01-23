ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

wshu.org

Easier access

Governor Lamont has proposed legislation that would allow pharmacists to prescribe birth control. Long Island’s Republican-led municipalities oppose Governor Hochul’s new housing proposal. A movement in Bridgeport seeks more voter engagement in this year’s mayoral election. And the New York State legislature is poised to pass an Equal Rights Amendment.
Proposal would ease access to birth control pills in Connecticut

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont wants pharmacists to start prescribing birth control. He said it’s part of the continued campaign for civil rights in the state. Lamont made the announcement on what would have been the 50th anniversary of Supreme Court decision Roe v. Wade, which made abortion legal in all 50 states. Roe v. Wade was reversed last year.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Open carry ban is among new gun safety proposals from Lamont

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont has proposed a ban on the open carry of firearms. It’s part of a series of measures that he said would help eliminate gun violence in the state. He cited uncertainty around Connecticut's current open carry laws as a reason to place a flat ban...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut prosecutors launch regionalized human trafficking taskforce

The Regionalized Human Trafficking Recovery Taskforce has launched in Connecticut. The taskforce includes local and federal law enforcement, the Hartford State's Attorney's Office, the Department of Children and Families, and the Connecticut Children's Alliance. The taskforce was created with a $750,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice's Office for...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Hochul presses for more revisions to New York's bail reform laws

Gov. Kathy Hochul said she will press the state Legislature to adopt her plan to further revise the state’s controversial bail reform laws. But legislative leaders remain reluctant to make more changes without better data on the law’s true effects. The 2019 law ended many forms of cash...
Connecting the dots

A lawsuit claims toxins from the Brookhaven Landfill are to blame for the death of a middle schooler. Governor Lamont wants to ban open carry in Connecticut. Lawmakers call an investigation into a firearm ad geared towards kids. And how Connecticut’s air quality is affecting the health of residents.
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Siena poll finds Gov. Hochul’s approval growing — and support for much of her agenda

Two weeks after her State of the State address, a new poll finds New Yorkers give Governor Kathy Hochul her best job approval rating ever. The Siena College Research Institute Poll of registered voters shows Hochul's job approval coming in at 56%, up 7 points from last month, with 36% disapproving. Siena’s Steve Greenberg says Hochul’s approval is up sharply from last month.
East-West rail commission takes further public comment in Greenfield

A panel looking at expanding passenger rail service from Boston to western Massachusetts held a public hearing in Greenfield Tuesday. The main task of the Western Massachusetts Passenger Rail Commission is to come up with a governance structure for any new train service. State Rep. Natalie Blais, D- Sunderland said...
GREENFIELD, MA
Snow day in western Massachusetts welcome news for some

Some schools and businesses in western Massachusetts declared a snow day Monday. Jenny Claps was at a sledding hill in Northampton. She brought her two daughters and six other girls from her neighborhood and says the snow day was welcome news. "They loved it. Slept late. Had hot chocolate. All...
NORTHAMPTON, MA
New England sees record heat in 2022, as nation faces $165 billion in annual climate disaster damage

Five of the six New England states saw record warm temperatures last year – part of a larger regional trend driven by climate change. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said earlier this month Connecticut, Maine and New Hampshire recorded their 10th warmest years, with Rhode Island and Massachusetts seeing their fifth and sixth warmest years, respectively, on record.
CONNECTICUT STATE
All aboard the first LIRR shuttles to Grand Central Madison

The first Long Island Rail Road train into Manhattan’s East Side ran Wednesday. The $11 billion project was decades in the making. For now, shuttle trains run every 30 minutes between Jamaica and Grand Central. “We have shattered records. We’ve made history. And for the lives of our commuters,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Lindenhurst, Huntington Station and Long Beach receive funding to revitalize downtowns

Governor Kathy Hochul announced several Long Island towns are the recipients of grants to improve downtown areas and promote long-term economic growth. Huntington Station is the latest winner of the $10 million Downtown Revitalization Grant, while Lindenhurst and Long Beach each received $4.5 million grants as part of the inaugural NY Forward Program meant to rejuvenate smaller communities.
LONG BEACH, NY

