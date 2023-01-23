Read full article on original website
wshu.org
East-West rail commission takes further public comment in Greenfield
A panel looking at expanding passenger rail service from Boston to western Massachusetts held a public hearing in Greenfield Tuesday. The main task of the Western Massachusetts Passenger Rail Commission is to come up with a governance structure for any new train service. State Rep. Natalie Blais, D- Sunderland said...
wshu.org
Lego to leave Connecticut after nearly 50 years and move North American headquarters to Boston
Lego is taking its bricks and moving out of Connecticut. The Lego Group announced Tuesday that it’s relocating to Boston and moving its North American headquarters out of Enfield after nearly 50 years. The move is expected to happen by the end of 2026. The move will help support...
wshu.org
Justin Hurst talks trash fee, police commission at kickoff for Springfield mayoral run
Springfield City Councilor Justin Hurst officially kicked off his campaign Wednesday vowing to hold city government accountable and improve the quality of life for residents. Speaking in front of a large crowd of family, friends and supporters, Hurst said it's time for a change in the city. "It is our...
wshu.org
New England sees record heat in 2022, as nation faces $165 billion in annual climate disaster damage
Five of the six New England states saw record warm temperatures last year – part of a larger regional trend driven by climate change. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said earlier this month Connecticut, Maine and New Hampshire recorded their 10th warmest years, with Rhode Island and Massachusetts seeing their fifth and sixth warmest years, respectively, on record.
wshu.org
Connecting the dots
A lawsuit claims toxins from the Brookhaven Landfill are to blame for the death of a middle schooler. Governor Lamont wants to ban open carry in Connecticut. Lawmakers call an investigation into a firearm ad geared towards kids. And how Connecticut’s air quality is affecting the health of residents.
wshu.org
Connecticut prosecutors launch regionalized human trafficking taskforce
The Regionalized Human Trafficking Recovery Taskforce has launched in Connecticut. The taskforce includes local and federal law enforcement, the Hartford State's Attorney's Office, the Department of Children and Families, and the Connecticut Children's Alliance. The taskforce was created with a $750,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice's Office for...
wshu.org
Food-to-fertilizer among Connecticut governor’s plans for waste management overhaul
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont announced Tuesday that he will add an overhaul of the state’s waste management system to the legislative package he will propose in February. His proposals would tackle the 40% of Connecticut’s waste that is shipped to other states as well as food waste and recycling.
wshu.org
All aboard the first LIRR shuttles to Grand Central Madison
The first Long Island Rail Road train into Manhattan’s East Side ran Wednesday. The $11 billion project was decades in the making. For now, shuttle trains run every 30 minutes between Jamaica and Grand Central. “We have shattered records. We’ve made history. And for the lives of our commuters,...
wshu.org
Lamont proposes easing access to birth control pills
Connecticut would join the growing list of states that allow pharmacists to prescribe hormonal contraceptive pills under a proposal Governor Ned Lamont announced Monday on the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade. The legislative proposal came on the first anniversary of the landmark abortion-rights ruling since it was overturned by...
wshu.org
“We know best” echo Long Island towns against Hochul’s housing plan
Several towns in Suffolk County joined Nassau in opposing Governor Kathy Hochul’s proposal to build more housing units on Long Island in the next decade. Last week, Nassau County towns and cities questioned the proposal Hochul made in her State of the State address on Jan. 10 to add 800,000 more new housing units statewide in 10 years — 300,000 of which were set for Long Island by some estimates.
wshu.org
Connecticut Port Authority rightfully formed partnership with State Pier harbor manager
State Attorney General William Tong said the Connecticut Port Authority was within its rights when it hired a harbor management company to operate the State Pier in New London as a hub for the offshore wind industry. The legal opinion came Tuesday at the request of the State Contracting Standards...
wshu.org
Bills seek to crack down on spending at Connecticut Port Authority
The Connecticut Port Authority is expected to ask the state — and possibly its partners, Eversource and Orsted — for more money to complete their redevelopment of the State Pier in New London. The price for the pier to become a hub for the offshore wind industry has...
wshu.org
Proposal would ease access to birth control pills in Connecticut
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont wants pharmacists to start prescribing birth control. He said it’s part of the continued campaign for civil rights in the state. Lamont made the announcement on what would have been the 50th anniversary of Supreme Court decision Roe v. Wade, which made abortion legal in all 50 states. Roe v. Wade was reversed last year.
wshu.org
"A ticking time bomb": New York nursing homes push for Medicaid rate increase
A coalition of nursing homes says, if New York state doesn’t increase its Medicaid reimbursement rates, the eldercare facilities may have to reduce the number of beds — or even shut down all together. According to the state’s health insurance assistance program, most nursing home residents use Medicaid...
wshu.org
Easier access
Governor Lamont has proposed legislation that would allow pharmacists to prescribe birth control. Long Island’s Republican-led municipalities oppose Governor Hochul’s new housing proposal. A movement in Bridgeport seeks more voter engagement in this year’s mayoral election. And the New York State legislature is poised to pass an Equal Rights Amendment.
wshu.org
Rob Hotaling, who ran against Lamont, to join his administration
Rob Hotaling won only 12,400 votes running for governor as an Independent Party candidate, but his debate performance impressed certain officials in the administration of Gov. Ned Lamont. Hotaling, a senior vice president at Webster Bank with a background in digital technology, is being hired as a deputy commissioner in...
wshu.org
New York Farm Bureau releases state legislative priorities
The New York Farm Bureau has released its annual list of state legislative priorities. Each year the largest group representing New York’s agricultural interests releases the major issues it wants the state legislature to address during the session. New York Farm Bureau President David Fisher, a dairy farmer from...
wshu.org
Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin acquitted in campaign finance trial
County Executive Steve McLaughlin enters the Rensselaer courtroom as his trial begins. Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin was acquitted Wednesday after a two-day campaign finance trial related to the use of campaign money while the Republican was in the state Assembly. Jurors reached a verdict late Wednesday afternoon. The 59-year-old...
wshu.org
Gov. Kathy Hochul's poll numbers rise to the highest they've been since she took office
A new poll out Monday shows Gov. Kathy Hochul with her highest job approval and favorability ratings since taking office, with the majority of New York voters backing Hochul’s 2023 goals, including making more changes to the state’s controversial bail reform laws. Hochul’s job approval rating is at...
wshu.org
Hochul presses for more revisions to New York's bail reform laws
Gov. Kathy Hochul said she will press the state Legislature to adopt her plan to further revise the state’s controversial bail reform laws. But legislative leaders remain reluctant to make more changes without better data on the law’s true effects. The 2019 law ended many forms of cash...
