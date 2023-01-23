Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania witness reports silent triangle moving over power plantRoger MarshPottstown, PA
4 Amazing Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
A Pennsylvania Woman Is Accused of Killing Her Parents and then Dismembering Them With a ChainsawOlive BarkerNorristown, PA
Trial for sidewalk counselor raided by the FBI officially beginsLive Action NewsPhiladelphia, PA
The first bank in USAmaltaPhiladelphia, PA
papreplive.com
Mercury Roundup (Jan. 25): Upper Perkiomen, Spring-Ford, Perkiomen Valley get PAC wins ahead of District 1 Duals
Highlights: Upper Perkiomen got pins from Ben Godshall, Tyler Hoffer, Drew Bennett and Tommy Flud in a PAC Frontier Division win Wednesday at Phoenixville.. That sets up a showdown between the Indians (4-0 Frontier, 9-3 overall) and Pottsgrove for the division title next Wednesday. The Phantoms fell to 0-4 and 2-11.
papreplive.com
Girls Basketball: Dotsey helps Haverford stay unbeaten
SPRINGFIELD — Perhaps it’s fitting that Haverford students are taking exams this week. The girls basketball team is in the middle of its most difficult stretch on the schedule. It’s crunch time. To make matters more interesting, the Fords began the week as the only undefeated team...
papreplive.com
Delco Basketball Roundup: Kwaidah, Griffin help push Sun Valley past Oxford
Chris Kwaidah and Noah Griffin combined for 29 points to pace Sun Valley to its fourth straight win with a 50-26 romp over Oxford in the Ches-Mont League. The Vanguards limited the Hornets to one point in the second quarter to open up a 24-11 lead and put the game away with 20 points in the third period.
papreplive.com
Fourth quarter surge lifts Methacton boys basketball over Norristown in battle for second place of PAC Liberty
FAIRVIEW VILLAGE >> The stakes, speed and tempo were all to Alex Hermann’s liking. The 6-foot-3 Methacton forward was all smiles when asked about the pace of Tuesday’s anticipated tilt between his Warriors and Norristown. “It seemed really up to speed, which I like,” Hermann said. “I felt...
papreplive.com
Upper Dublin sets program record with 20 wins
WHITEMARSH >> Upper Dublin stayed hot Wednesday night, defeating Plymouth Whitemarsh, 39-17, for its 11th straight win and program-record 20th win of the season. “They’ve been wrestling together for many years,” Upper Dublin coach Dave Jones said after his team broke the 2013 team’s record of 19 wins. “The seniors drive the thing. We’re solid up and down the lineup. Putting guys out there against better guys and they do the job. We’re not giving up pins, that’s a critical piece.”
papreplive.com
Main Line roundup (Jan. 24): Radnor boys basketball team tops Aces
The Radnor High School basketball team improved its record to 17-0 with a 64-41 victory at Lower Merion Jan. 24. The Raptors held a slender 24-23 halftime lead, then outscored the Aces 21-5 in the third quarter. Charlie Thornton and Jackson Gaffney combined for 29 points for Radnor, while teammate Jackson Hicke grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out eight assists. For the Aces (15-2), Sam Brown tallied 16 points.
papreplive.com
Local roundup: Conestoga girls basketball team dunks Harriton
The Conestoga High School girls basketball team defeated Harriton, 67-30, Tuesday. The Pioneers were led by Ryann Jennings (19 points, seven rebounds), Bella Valencia (10 points, seven rebounds, five steals), Ruth Lanouette (nine points) and Katrina Valencia (six points, five assists). Coatesville 35, West Chester East 24 >> The Raiders...
papreplive.com
Delco Girls Basketball Notebook: Emani Banks, Imani Dorsey leading a Del Val League rebirth
Academy Park’s Emani Banks and Chester’s Imani Dorsey are underclassmen with similar sounding first names, and two players from the Del Val League brimming with potential. The Del Val lives in the shadow of the Central League and Catholic League, but there are talented players to be discovered. Banks, a rangy sophomore forward/center who doesn’t hesitate to shoot from long range, is one such player. Dorsey, a freshman point guard who possesses good court awareness and a nice jump shot, is another.
papreplive.com
Supporting cast helps Rustin drop Unionville to stay unbeaten in Ches-Mont American
EAST MARLBOROUGH >> To paraphrase former ESPN SportsCenter anchor Dan Patrick, you can’t stop Laine McGurk, you can only hope to contain her. Unionville did contain McGurk, but the supporting cast picked up the West Chester Rustin star, and made sure the Golden Knights’ Ches-Mont League American Division mark stayed unblemished.
papreplive.com
Defensive adjustment powers W.C. East past Coatesville
CALN >> Regulation high School basketball games cover 32 minutes. The great teams usually play at a high level for a large chunk of it, while the really good squads often find ways to overcome lulls and dips. On Tuesday the West Chester East boys did not play very well...
papreplive.com
Boys Basketball: Tuba and Springfield in tune for overtime win
HAVERFORD – The tuba’s sliding toot – the second one, the one that drew the technical foul assessed to Haverford’s bench during Michael Hoey’s free throw in overtime – could’ve soundtracked the general offensive performance at Jeunger Gymnasium Tuesday night. Instead, it was...
Bishop McDevitt OL Dimitri Chacon makes his college pick
Another member of the 4A state champs is off the board. Bishop McDevitt senior offensive lineman Dimitri Chacon said Tuesday that he plans to play college football at Bloomsburg University. “I would like to thank my coaches and family for the support through the years,” he tweeted. The 6-foot-3,...
bvmsports.com
Only 1 former Eagles player will advance to Conference Championship weekend
Filed under: Only 1 former Eagles player will advance to Conference Championship weekend The list of Philly alumni competing in the playoffs has been whittled down to just one. By Alexis Chassen@Lovelybuckeye Jan 24, 2023, 1:10am EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Only…
Bishop McDevitt QB Stone Saunders has a big Wednesday ahead, a couple new offers on the list
Stone Saunders appears to have a big Wednesday ahead. The Bishop McDevitt sophomore quarterback tweeted out earlier this week that he will be in Nebraska to check out what Matt Rhule and his staff have been up to trying to rebuild that program. This comes after Saunders continued to add...
vuhoops.com
Villanova midseason recruiting update for the Class of 2023 and 2024
Following up on Eugene’s detailed report from the summer – we’d like to provide a pulse check on some of the existing recruits Villanova is pursuing, as well as seeing who has emerged in the last few months. With ‘Nova not even listed in the top 150 for Class of 2023 rankings — No. 172 according to On3.com — it’s time to take a quick look at the recruiting trail during this long layoff in-between games.
Limerick RV Rental Company Offers Upscale Ride to NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field
Montgomery County Eagles fans lucky enough to be attending the NFC Championship game this Sunday may as well go style. Jenn Frederick, FOX 29 Philadelphia, reported on the sweet-fleet inventory for rent at at Kelly’s World Class Automotive, Limerick. Business owner Pat Kelly said he has roomy RVs available...
knightcrier.org
The brains behind Fox 29’s “Good Day Philadelphia”
“Breakfast with Bob” and “Dr.Mike” are some segments you might recognize from a popular morning show. For Fox 29’s 8am and 9am hours of Good Day Philadelphia, Liana Daywalt is the heart of this operation. Having a lot of responsibilities in her job as a producer,...
knightcrier.org
A closer look at the NPHS kiosk sign in
As students at NPHS, we all go through the same morning routine, including scanning in at the kiosks. This can be a frustrating start to the day, so I decided to look a little further into the kiosk system to understand it a little better. As we wait in a...
phl17.com
Grab a slice and have fun with the ‘hole’ family during the Birds game
Collegeville Italian Bakery Pizzeria has one of a kind pizza, with one of a kind customer service to match. Put your orders in for the Brandon Graham Detroit 55 pizza and fun for the ‘hole’ family mini donut kit, perfect for the kids while you watch the Eagles take on the 49ers!
A Can of Philadelphia History: Do You Remember Frank’s Black Cherry Wishniak Soda?
I have no idea what made me think of this the other day -- do you remember Frank’s Black Cherry Wishniak soda?. If you were born and/or raised in and around Philadelphia and South Jersey, you may remember Frank's sodas from back in the day. And if you don't...
