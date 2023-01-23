ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collegeville, PA

papreplive.com

Girls Basketball: Dotsey helps Haverford stay unbeaten

SPRINGFIELD — Perhaps it’s fitting that Haverford students are taking exams this week. The girls basketball team is in the middle of its most difficult stretch on the schedule. It’s crunch time. To make matters more interesting, the Fords began the week as the only undefeated team...
HAVERFORD, PA
papreplive.com

Delco Basketball Roundup: Kwaidah, Griffin help push Sun Valley past Oxford

Chris Kwaidah and Noah Griffin combined for 29 points to pace Sun Valley to its fourth straight win with a 50-26 romp over Oxford in the Ches-Mont League. The Vanguards limited the Hornets to one point in the second quarter to open up a 24-11 lead and put the game away with 20 points in the third period.
OXFORD, PA
papreplive.com

Upper Dublin sets program record with 20 wins

WHITEMARSH >> Upper Dublin stayed hot Wednesday night, defeating Plymouth Whitemarsh, 39-17, for its 11th straight win and program-record 20th win of the season. “They’ve been wrestling together for many years,” Upper Dublin coach Dave Jones said after his team broke the 2013 team’s record of 19 wins. “The seniors drive the thing. We’re solid up and down the lineup. Putting guys out there against better guys and they do the job. We’re not giving up pins, that’s a critical piece.”
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
papreplive.com

Main Line roundup (Jan. 24): Radnor boys basketball team tops Aces

The Radnor High School basketball team improved its record to 17-0 with a 64-41 victory at Lower Merion Jan. 24. The Raptors held a slender 24-23 halftime lead, then outscored the Aces 21-5 in the third quarter. Charlie Thornton and Jackson Gaffney combined for 29 points for Radnor, while teammate Jackson Hicke grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out eight assists. For the Aces (15-2), Sam Brown tallied 16 points.
RADNOR TOWNSHIP, PA
papreplive.com

Local roundup: Conestoga girls basketball team dunks Harriton

The Conestoga High School girls basketball team defeated Harriton, 67-30, Tuesday. The Pioneers were led by Ryann Jennings (19 points, seven rebounds), Bella Valencia (10 points, seven rebounds, five steals), Ruth Lanouette (nine points) and Katrina Valencia (six points, five assists). Coatesville 35, West Chester East 24 >> The Raiders...
CONESTOGA, PA
papreplive.com

Delco Girls Basketball Notebook: Emani Banks, Imani Dorsey leading a Del Val League rebirth

Academy Park’s Emani Banks and Chester’s Imani Dorsey are underclassmen with similar sounding first names, and two players from the Del Val League brimming with potential. The Del Val lives in the shadow of the Central League and Catholic League, but there are talented players to be discovered. Banks, a rangy sophomore forward/center who doesn’t hesitate to shoot from long range, is one such player. Dorsey, a freshman point guard who possesses good court awareness and a nice jump shot, is another.
CHESTER, PA
papreplive.com

Defensive adjustment powers W.C. East past Coatesville

CALN >> Regulation high School basketball games cover 32 minutes. The great teams usually play at a high level for a large chunk of it, while the really good squads often find ways to overcome lulls and dips. On Tuesday the West Chester East boys did not play very well...
WEST CHESTER, PA
papreplive.com

Boys Basketball: Tuba and Springfield in tune for overtime win

HAVERFORD – The tuba’s sliding toot – the second one, the one that drew the technical foul assessed to Haverford’s bench during Michael Hoey’s free throw in overtime – could’ve soundtracked the general offensive performance at Jeunger Gymnasium Tuesday night. Instead, it was...
SPRINGFIELD, PA
PennLive.com

Bishop McDevitt OL Dimitri Chacon makes his college pick

Another member of the 4A state champs is off the board. Bishop McDevitt senior offensive lineman Dimitri Chacon said Tuesday that he plans to play college football at Bloomsburg University. “I would like to thank my coaches and family for the support through the years,” he tweeted. The 6-foot-3,...
WYNCOTE, PA
bvmsports.com

Only 1 former Eagles player will advance to Conference Championship weekend

Filed under: Only 1 former Eagles player will advance to Conference Championship weekend The list of Philly alumni competing in the playoffs has been whittled down to just one. By Alexis Chassen@Lovelybuckeye Jan 24, 2023, 1:10am EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Only…
vuhoops.com

Villanova midseason recruiting update for the Class of 2023 and 2024

Following up on Eugene’s detailed report from the summer – we’d like to provide a pulse check on some of the existing recruits Villanova is pursuing, as well as seeing who has emerged in the last few months. With ‘Nova not even listed in the top 150 for Class of 2023 rankings — No. 172 according to On3.com — it’s time to take a quick look at the recruiting trail during this long layoff in-between games.
VILLANOVA, PA
knightcrier.org

The brains behind Fox 29’s “Good Day Philadelphia”

“Breakfast with Bob” and “Dr.Mike” are some segments you might recognize from a popular morning show. For Fox 29’s 8am and 9am hours of Good Day Philadelphia, Liana Daywalt is the heart of this operation. Having a lot of responsibilities in her job as a producer,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
knightcrier.org

A closer look at the NPHS kiosk sign in

As students at NPHS, we all go through the same morning routine, including scanning in at the kiosks. This can be a frustrating start to the day, so I decided to look a little further into the kiosk system to understand it a little better. As we wait in a...

