Sarasota, FL

Mysuncoast.com

Indiana man arrested in connection with multiple car burglaries

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An Indiana man suspected of multiple vehicle burglaries in Manatee County has been arrested in Sarasota. Michael Martin, 38, was taken into custody last night in the in 900 block of University Parkway following several days of investigation by MCSO detectives, Sarasota Police and the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man filmed biting, hanging onto police officer during Sarasota arrest

A startling bodycam video captured a man biting a police officer and not letting go during a tumultuous Saturday arrest in Sarasota. Darryl Williams, 36, is in the Sarasota County Jail facing felony charges for biting an officer, aggravated battery and resisting arrest with violence. In the video, he is seen on the ground struggling with officers as they try to arrest him on charges of beating a pregnant woman a day earlier. The woman told officers on Friday that Williams beat her and threw her around her home.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Bradenton Police investigating shooting, related car crash

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Police in Bradenton are investigating after a shooting and subsequent car crash that occurred downtown. The shooting occurred Monday afternoon in the 100 block of 10th Avenue W. Officers saw a vehicle believed to be connected to the shooting leaving the scene at a high rate of speed and they began pursuit. The car was involved in a crash near 13th Ave and 1st St. A group of people in the car jumped out and attempted to flee. One person was taken into custody at the crash scene. Officials managed to detain the other three passengers who attempted to run.
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Bradenton Police answer call involving an Emu

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police had an interesting encounter while responding to another call. Officers were dispatched to assist at a shed fire in downtown Bradenton and when they arrived, they found a wandering emu. The shed fire was reported on 29th Avenue West Wednesday afternoon. It was not...
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Girl seriously injured in Manatee crash

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A 15-year-old girl was seriously injured when she was hit by a car on Lockwood Ridge Road Monday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say the teen was standing on the east shoulder sidewalk of Lockwood Ridge Road, north of 55th Avenue Drive East, when she attempted to cross the road.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Motorcyclist dies in Port Charlotte crash

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - A 25-year-old Englewood man was involved in a crash that killed a motorcyclist in Port Charlotte Tuesday evening, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers say a Ford Mustang was heading west on McCall Road just before 10 p.m. A motorcyclist, also a 25-year-old man, from...
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Crews investigating cause of early morning fire in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Crew members at Cedar Hammock Fire Rescue in Bradenton say they are investigating the cause of a fire on Thursday morning in the Bayshore Gardens area of Bradenton. The fire happened at 3:07 a.m. on Thursday in the 5400 block of 23rd Street Court West. Eric...
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Driver killed in head-on crash in Palmetto

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - One driver is dead and another was seriously injured in a head-on crash in Palmetto Tuesday night, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers say a sedan driven by a 61-year-old man was traveling west on Gillet Drive at about 11:15 p.m., approaching a right curve east of Gillet Road.
PALMETTO, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Bicyclist hit and killed on Old Venice Road

OSPREY, Fla. (WWSB) - A 88-year-old bicyclist was struck and killed in a collision with a Buick sedan on Old Venice Road on Tuesday afternoon. The Florida Highway Patrol report said the Osprey man was riding eastbound on U.S. 41 and attempting to access Old Venice Road when he was hit and thrown off his bicycle by the sedan, driven by a 95-year-old woman.
OSPREY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Sarasota teen identified in multi-state swatting incidents

SARASOTA, Fla. — A Sarasota teenager is being investigated for swatting incidents at a Wisconsin school and other locations, according to a Wisconsin police department. The Portage Police Department, located in the Madison metropolitan area, worked with the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office to identify a 15-year-old boy who they say is linked to both school and residential targeted swatting calls in multiple states, the Portage Police Department said in a news release. Those include Wisconsin, North Carolina and Indiana and internationally in Ontario, Canada.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

FHP releases update in fatal crash in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Highway Patrol Troopers are investigating after a person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash. The crash happened just after 7 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23 on US 41. A pickup truck towing a trailer was traveling south on US 41 toward Zemel Road when the driver crossed lanes and entered the path of an SUV. The SUV then collided with the side of a sedan. Officers have confirmed that a semi truck has been added as a non-contact vehicle involved in the collision.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL

