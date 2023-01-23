Read full article on original website
Mysuncoast.com
Indiana man arrested in connection with multiple car burglaries
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An Indiana man suspected of multiple vehicle burglaries in Manatee County has been arrested in Sarasota. Michael Martin, 38, was taken into custody last night in the in 900 block of University Parkway following several days of investigation by MCSO detectives, Sarasota Police and the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
WINKNEWS.com
Man filmed biting, hanging onto police officer during Sarasota arrest
A startling bodycam video captured a man biting a police officer and not letting go during a tumultuous Saturday arrest in Sarasota. Darryl Williams, 36, is in the Sarasota County Jail facing felony charges for biting an officer, aggravated battery and resisting arrest with violence. In the video, he is seen on the ground struggling with officers as they try to arrest him on charges of beating a pregnant woman a day earlier. The woman told officers on Friday that Williams beat her and threw her around her home.
fox13news.com
Police: More than 50 shots fired at Bradenton house; officers identify 4 suspects
BRADENTON, Fla. - Four men were arrested after dozens of bullets were sprayed at a Bradenton home, sending three people to the hospital, police said. Around 5 p.m. Monday, police said the suspects approached a house on 10th Avenue West and encountered the three victims. "At least 50 rounds were...
‘Armed and dangerous’ man still on the run, could be driving Nissan Altima, police say
Wauchula police are continuing to search for a man who they said may be connected to an active homicide investigation.
Mysuncoast.com
Bradenton Police investigating shooting, related car crash
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Police in Bradenton are investigating after a shooting and subsequent car crash that occurred downtown. The shooting occurred Monday afternoon in the 100 block of 10th Avenue W. Officers saw a vehicle believed to be connected to the shooting leaving the scene at a high rate of speed and they began pursuit. The car was involved in a crash near 13th Ave and 1st St. A group of people in the car jumped out and attempted to flee. One person was taken into custody at the crash scene. Officials managed to detain the other three passengers who attempted to run.
fox13news.com
3 hospitalized in Bradenton shooting; 4 in custody after car chase, crash
BRADENTON, Fla. - Police in Bradenton said they have four people in custody after a shooting that sent three people to the hospital Monday evening. The Bradenton Police Department said the shooting happened just after 5 p.m. at a home on 10th Avenue near the Advanced Auto Parts store on South Tamiami Trail.
WESH
Florida mother died while protecting 7-year-old daughter during shootout, family says
TAMPA, Fla. — ABOVE: A look at today's top headlines. A family is demanding answers after their loved one was killed in the crossfire during a shootout last Wednesday. Latoya Gay’s family says the 26-year-old died while protecting her 7-year-old daughter. Gay’s sister, Tiondra Parker, says she was...
Mysuncoast.com
Bradenton Police answer call involving an Emu
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police had an interesting encounter while responding to another call. Officers were dispatched to assist at a shed fire in downtown Bradenton and when they arrived, they found a wandering emu. The shed fire was reported on 29th Avenue West Wednesday afternoon. It was not...
‘Emusing call’: Emu taken into custody in Bradenton
Bradenton police officers responded to an "emusing call" on Wednesday afternoon.
Mysuncoast.com
Girl seriously injured in Manatee crash
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A 15-year-old girl was seriously injured when she was hit by a car on Lockwood Ridge Road Monday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say the teen was standing on the east shoulder sidewalk of Lockwood Ridge Road, north of 55th Avenue Drive East, when she attempted to cross the road.
Mysuncoast.com
Motorcyclist dies in Port Charlotte crash
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - A 25-year-old Englewood man was involved in a crash that killed a motorcyclist in Port Charlotte Tuesday evening, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers say a Ford Mustang was heading west on McCall Road just before 10 p.m. A motorcyclist, also a 25-year-old man, from...
Mysuncoast.com
Crews investigating cause of early morning fire in Bradenton
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Crew members at Cedar Hammock Fire Rescue in Bradenton say they are investigating the cause of a fire on Thursday morning in the Bayshore Gardens area of Bradenton. The fire happened at 3:07 a.m. on Thursday in the 5400 block of 23rd Street Court West. Eric...
Mysuncoast.com
Driver killed in head-on crash in Palmetto
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - One driver is dead and another was seriously injured in a head-on crash in Palmetto Tuesday night, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers say a sedan driven by a 61-year-old man was traveling west on Gillet Drive at about 11:15 p.m., approaching a right curve east of Gillet Road.
15-year-old student arrested for bringing gun to St. Pete High School
A 15-year-old St. Petersburg High School student was arrested Tuesday after they attempted to pass a handgun to another student, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.
Mysuncoast.com
Bicyclist hit and killed on Old Venice Road
OSPREY, Fla. (WWSB) - A 88-year-old bicyclist was struck and killed in a collision with a Buick sedan on Old Venice Road on Tuesday afternoon. The Florida Highway Patrol report said the Osprey man was riding eastbound on U.S. 41 and attempting to access Old Venice Road when he was hit and thrown off his bicycle by the sedan, driven by a 95-year-old woman.
Polk County Sheriff Looking For Two Men Who Failed At Doller General “Distraction-Type” Theft
MULBERRY, Fla. – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify these two men who attempted a distraction-type theft at the Mulberry Dollar General store located at 410 Canal St. West, on January 11th. According to deputies, Suspect 1 selected several items for purchase.
Suspect arrested in murder of Tampa man found dead in pond
St. Petersburg police have arrested a suspect in a murder involving a body that was found in a retention pond off Gandy Boulevard.
95-year-old driver hits, kills 88-year-old bicyclist in Sarasota County
OSPREY, Fla. — A bicyclist was hit and killed Tuesday afternoon while attempting to cross an intersection in Sarasota County. At around 2:45 p.m., the bicyclist was crossing U.S. 41 to Old Venice Road when a woman driving along U.S. 41 hit the right side of the bicyclist, Florida Highway Patrol reports.
Sarasota teen identified in multi-state swatting incidents
SARASOTA, Fla. — A Sarasota teenager is being investigated for swatting incidents at a Wisconsin school and other locations, according to a Wisconsin police department. The Portage Police Department, located in the Madison metropolitan area, worked with the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office to identify a 15-year-old boy who they say is linked to both school and residential targeted swatting calls in multiple states, the Portage Police Department said in a news release. Those include Wisconsin, North Carolina and Indiana and internationally in Ontario, Canada.
Mysuncoast.com
FHP releases update in fatal crash in Charlotte County
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Highway Patrol Troopers are investigating after a person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash. The crash happened just after 7 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23 on US 41. A pickup truck towing a trailer was traveling south on US 41 toward Zemel Road when the driver crossed lanes and entered the path of an SUV. The SUV then collided with the side of a sedan. Officers have confirmed that a semi truck has been added as a non-contact vehicle involved in the collision.
