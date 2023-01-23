Read full article on original website
Fiery Car Crash Leaves One Dead in Wicomico County
MARYLAND – As part of an investigation into a fatal motor vehicle accident in Wicomico County, deputy state fire marshals are working in conjunction with the Maryland State Police Crash Team on an accident that took place on Monday afternoon. In the vicinity of the Westside Fire Station, a 2001 Dodge pickup truck near the Bivalve Westside Fire Station at 21045 Nanticoke Road left the road for unknown reasons and collided with metal bollards. A short distance from the fire station, the truck crashed and caught fire after it came to rest just feet from the station. The sole occupant The post Fiery Car Crash Leaves One Dead in Wicomico County appeared first on Shore News Network.
WBOC
UPDATE: Victim in Monday's Fatal Accident in Seaford Identified
SEAFORD, Del. - Police have identified the victim in Monday's fatal accident on Sussex Highway as George Jefferson, 69, of Hebron, Maryland. Police say Jefferson was killed in a crash while stopped for a school bus. According to Delaware State Police, on Monday, Jan. 23 around 7:11 a.m., a 2012...
WBOC
First Responders Feel Impact of Numerous Tragedies In and Around Laurel
LAUREL, Del. -- Within the last week, several tragedies have occurred in and around the Town of Laurel, deeply affecting the community, especially the first responders that have answered to each call. It began last Tuesday with a fatal head-on collision on Laurel Rd. that killed legendary pro wrestler Jamin...
WMDT.com
Salisbury woman sentenced for assault stemming from hit and run crash
SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury woman has been sentenced to more than a decade behind bars for assault. In September, 21-year-old Nashala Williams pleaded guilty to first and second degree assault, as well as illegal possession of a firearm. The charges stem from a car crash on February 28,...
Driver Killed After Crash Landing Into Calvert County Building: State Police
Maryland State Police investigators were called to a business park in Calvert County on Monday night when a driver lost control at a busy intersection and was killed after coming to a crashing halt when he struck a building. Prince Frederick resident Larry Hilton Mackall, 63, needed to be extricated...
WMDT.com
Dorchester Co. mobile home destroyed in fire
RELIANCE, Md. – A Dorchester County mobile home was destroyed in a fire Wednesday afternoon. The fire was reported at around 3:45 p.m. at 6349 Partridge Lane. Firefighters battled to two-alarm fire for approximately 45 minutes before it was brought under control. Further investigation by the Maryland State Fire...
WDEL 1150AM
13 students hurt, one driver dead following crash between car, school bus downstate
One driver is dead following a crash downstate involving a car and a school bus. Delaware State Police said the car's driver went through a stop sign at East Trap Pond Road at Hardscrabble Road near Laurel Monday afternoon, and drove into the path of the school bus. The bus driver swerved to try to avoid a collision, but struck the car, which overturned. The bus also overturned onto its left side.
WMDT.com
Seaford Police working to identify shoplifting suspect
SEAFORD, Del. – The Seaford Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for shoplifting tools from Lowes. Police say the suspect was last seen driving a white-colored 2018 Toyota with Maryland registration 7DF6619. Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked...
WMDT.com
15-year-old Parkside student charged in connection to threatening note
SALISBURY, Md. – A 15-year-old has been charged in connection to a threat at a Salisbury high school last week. On Friday, January 20th, deputies were alerted to a note that was found inside of Parkside High School with a threatening message. Deputies worked closely with Wicomico County Public Schools personnel to ensure the school was safe and no harm would come to students or staff. The threat created a large area of concern for students, staff, and the community, and caused a safety response that disrupted a majority of the school day.
WMDT.com
Salisbury man arrested in connection to multiple thefts
SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury man is behind bars after being linked to multiple recent thefts. We’re told the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office and the Salisbury Police Department both took reports of thefts from motor vehicles between January 14th and 17th. One of the incidents took place in the 800 block of Snow Hill Road where cash and a credit card were stolen. A second incident took place in the 800 block of N. Division Street, where the suspect reportedly broke the rear window and stole credit cards from the vehicle.
NBC Philadelphia
9 Students in Bus Hospitalized, Person in Other Vehicle Killed in Crash
Nine students were hurt and another person was killed in a crash involving a school bus and another vehicle in Delaware Monday afternoon. The crash occurred around 3:45 p.m. at Hardscrabble and East Trap Pond roads in Laurel, Delaware. Nine students on the school bus, which overturned, were injured. Police...
WBOC
Over a Dozen Students Injured, One Person Killed in Laurel Crash Involving Bus
LAUREL, Del.- A crash involving a school bus killed one person and injured over a dozen students Monday afternoon in Sussex County. Delaware State Police say a 2013 Honda Civic was going southbound on East Trap Pond Road approaching a stop sign at the intersection of Hardscrabble in Laurel. A school was going eastbound on Hardscrabble Road nearing the same intersection; there is no stop sign on Hardscrabble Road.
WGMD Radio
Rehoboth Beach Command Vehicle Struck While Responding to Fatal Crash Sunday Night
On Sunday night as Rehoboth Fire personnel were responding to the hit and run bicycle crash at Coastal Highway and Rehoboth Avenue Extension, another crash occurred on Miller Road west of Coastal Highway. Delaware State Police say a Rehoboth Beach fire command vehicle was traveling on Miller Road with emergency equipment activated when the driver of a BMW failed to yield and struck the side of the command vehicle. Delaware State Police say the driver of the BMW, a 71 year old Millsboro woman was cited for DUI, no insurance and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.
Bay Net
Hughesville Woman Accidentally Shoots Herself While Aiming At Squirrel In Her Chicken Coop
HUGHESVILLE, Md. – On January 24, 2023 at approximately 9:00 a.m., emergency personnel responded to a person suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the 6900 block of Maxwell Drive. Crews arrived and found a 55-year-old woman applying pressure with a shirt to a single gunshot wound in her...
firststateupdate.com
Seaford Crash Leaves Maryland Man Dead Monday
The Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal two-car collision that occurred in Seaford earlier this morning. Officials said on January 23, 2023, at approximately 7:11 a.m., a 2012 Hyundai Sonata was traveling northbound in the left lane of Sussex Highway approaching the intersection at Lakeside Road. At the same time, a 2000 Chevrolet Cavalier was stopped in the northbound left lane of Sussex Highway for a stopped school bus, which was picking up children and had its red lights flashing and stop sign extended.
YAHOO!
2 separate crashes in Sussex County about 12 hours apart leave 2 people killed
In a matter of 12 hours, two people were killed in separate crashes on opposite sides of Sussex County, Delaware State Police said. The first fatal crash occurred about 7:20 p.m. Sunday as a 40-year-old Rehoboth Beach man was driving a 2013 Nissan Altima south on Coastal Highway (Route 1), police said.
WMDT.com
DEVELOPING: DSP on scene of fatal crash involving school bus in Laurel
LAUREL, Del. – Delaware State Police are currently on the scene of a fatal crash on Hardscrabble Road at East Trap Pond Road in Laurel. Details are limited at this time. We’re told a school bus was involved, and roadways will be closed for an extended period of time. Motorists are urged to avoid the area.
WMDT.com
Md. Fire Marshal’s Office working to identify person of interest
CRISFIELD, Md. – The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in numerous fire and other related investigations in Crisfield. We’re told the incidents took place between September and December 2022. Officials say the pictures above were...
Assault suspect with stolen gun is Tasered in Anne Arundel County
A Bowie man with a gun stolen from North Carolina was arrested after being unsuccessfully Tasered following an assault in the Arundel Mills area.
Bay Net
Firefighters Respond To House Fire In Calvert County
ST. LEONARD, Md. – On January 22, 2023 at approximately 2:11 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a structure fire in the 6400 block of Broomes Island Road. Crews arrived to find a one-story home with heavy fire throughout the basement and first floor. Firefighters advanced two...
