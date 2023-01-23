ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

kbsi23.com

MoDOT bracing for another winter storm

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – The storm is a brewin’!. With another winter storm system on track to rip through the Midwest again – most notably southeast Missouri – the Missouri Department of Transportation cautions to plan ahead if you have to leave your residence Tuesday evening and into Wednesday morning.
MISSOURI STATE
mymoinfo.com

Record Setting Snow In Southeast Missouri

(Farmington) There was a record setting snow overnight in portions of southeast Missouri, including here at Regional Radio. Marshall Pfahler is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says our area got the worst of it. Pfahler says this was more of a wet snow, which...
FARMINGTON, MO
KFVS12

Power outages reported in the Heartland

(KFVS) - Crews are making progress in restoring power to customers after Tuesday night’s and Wednesday morning’s winter storm hit the Heartland. Heavy, wet snow and gusty winds were to blame. Electric cooperatives said heavy snow accumulations caused trees and limbs to fall into power lines, resulting in...
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2now.com

Police: 85-year-old woman missing since Tuesday afternoon

O'Fallon Missouri Police issue an Endangered Silver Advisory for 85-year-old Janice Bruns. Police: 85-year-old woman missing since Tuesday afternoon. O'Fallon Missouri Police issue an Endangered Silver Advisory for 85-year-old Janice Bruns. Cleanup efforts underway in Farmington after heavy …. Farmington got several inches of snow overnight. Some residents woke up...
O'FALLON, MO
KICK AM 1530

What is the Dirtiest City in all of Missouri?

A ranking has revealed that a couple of Missouri's biggest cities are in the top 50 of the dirtiest cities in the United States, but which city in the Show-Me State is the dirtiest?. According to a new ranking called 2023's Dirtiest Cities in America published on the website lawnstarter.com,...
MISSOURI STATE
5 On Your Side

Calling all pizza lovers: New Marco's Pizza location coming to St. Louis County

BALLWIN, Mo. — Craving some authentic style Italian Pizza? Marco's Pizza announced in a press release Thursday that it will be opening a new location in Ballwin. The new restaurant will be located at 15003 Manchester Road near Holloway Road. Marco's Pizza has several locations in the state, including Florissant, Wentzville and St. Peters. According to a press release, this will be the second location to open this year. A third location will open later this year.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
scoopswithdannymac.com

Coaches Poll – HS Basketball – January 25, 2023

The Missouri Basketball Coaches Association released its latest poll Tuesday evening and there are still a lot of local teams that are being named in the rankings. Cardinal Ritter reached the top slot in Class 5 while Vashon remains the top team in Class 4 as they join four other teams in the listing.
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Tax Bills On Social Security Heard In Missouri House Special Committee

(MISSOURINET) – A pair of bills looking to eliminate taxing social security benefits is being considered by the Missouri House Special Committee on Tax Reform. Representative David Evans of West Plains says Missouri needs to follow the trend of other U.S. states exempting social security benefits from taxation…. Missouri...
MISSOURI STATE
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

