kbsi23.com
MoDOT bracing for another winter storm
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – The storm is a brewin’!. With another winter storm system on track to rip through the Midwest again – most notably southeast Missouri – the Missouri Department of Transportation cautions to plan ahead if you have to leave your residence Tuesday evening and into Wednesday morning.
mymoinfo.com
Record Setting Snow In Southeast Missouri
(Farmington) There was a record setting snow overnight in portions of southeast Missouri, including here at Regional Radio. Marshall Pfahler is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says our area got the worst of it. Pfahler says this was more of a wet snow, which...
Gov. Parson signs executive order ahead of wet snowstorm to help local authorities, families
MISSOURI, USA — On Tuesday, Missouri Governor Mike Parson activated the Missouri National Guard and extended a State of Emergency order for gas companies to help local authorities, families and businesses during severe winter weather midweek. The St. Louis area is under a Winter Storm Warning Tuesday night into...
kwos.com
UPDATE: Projected snow totals have increased for parts of mid-Missouri
The National Weather Service (NWS) says Columbia and Jefferson City are now expected to receive anywhere from two to five inches of snow starting Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. NWS St. Louis meteorologist Kevin Dietsch tells 939 the Eagle that the heaviest snowfall will be to our east and in...
KFVS12
Power outages reported in the Heartland
(KFVS) - Crews are making progress in restoring power to customers after Tuesday night’s and Wednesday morning’s winter storm hit the Heartland. Heavy, wet snow and gusty winds were to blame. Electric cooperatives said heavy snow accumulations caused trees and limbs to fall into power lines, resulting in...
Are snow days a thing of the past? Here's how schools decide
ST. LOUIS — Missouri is preparing for a winter storm Tuesday night into the Wednesday morning commute. Some areas could see between 4–9 inches of snow. So how do school districts make an attendance decision on snow days?. "When I was a superintendent ours was always, 'When in...
You Can Hike to This Missouri Fire Tower, But Don’t Climb It
I'm a big fan of fire towers. The idea of being a watchout in the Missouri wilderness is a bucket list thing. However, even though there is a fire tower in Missouri you can hike to, don't even think of climbing it. The Piney Lookout Tower Trail is a highly-rated...
MoDOT argues unborn baby in fatal work zone crash was a state worker
Lawyers representing the Missouri Department of Transportation want you to believe an unborn baby was working for the state during a fatal work zone crash, all in order to have a lawsuit dismissed.
FOX2now.com
Police: 85-year-old woman missing since Tuesday afternoon
O'Fallon Missouri Police issue an Endangered Silver Advisory for 85-year-old Janice Bruns. Police: 85-year-old woman missing since Tuesday afternoon. O'Fallon Missouri Police issue an Endangered Silver Advisory for 85-year-old Janice Bruns. Cleanup efforts underway in Farmington after heavy …. Farmington got several inches of snow overnight. Some residents woke up...
What is the Dirtiest City in all of Missouri?
A ranking has revealed that a couple of Missouri's biggest cities are in the top 50 of the dirtiest cities in the United States, but which city in the Show-Me State is the dirtiest?. According to a new ranking called 2023's Dirtiest Cities in America published on the website lawnstarter.com,...
kjluradio.com
Franklin County man seriously injured in suspected DWI crash in Washington County
A Franklin County man is seriously injured in an apparent drunk driving crash in eastern Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says John Roark, 57, of St. Clair, was driving on Highway 47 in Washington County, early Sunday morning, when he ran off the side of the road and hit a tree.
Flock cameras help Calverton Park police catch car thieves
CALVERTON PARK, Mo. — Flock cameras are helping police departments in St. Louis County catch up to stolen vehicles. Lt. Sean Gibbons of the Calverton Park Police Department said cameras have been set up around the Village of Calverton Park for the past four months. When a stolen vehicle...
5 On Your Side
Calling all pizza lovers: New Marco's Pizza location coming to St. Louis County
BALLWIN, Mo. — Craving some authentic style Italian Pizza? Marco's Pizza announced in a press release Thursday that it will be opening a new location in Ballwin. The new restaurant will be located at 15003 Manchester Road near Holloway Road. Marco's Pizza has several locations in the state, including Florissant, Wentzville and St. Peters. According to a press release, this will be the second location to open this year. A third location will open later this year.
Crime concerns have Missouri lawmakers calling for a St. Louis special prosecutor
A growing concern statewide about crime going unpunished in the City of St. Louis has a bi-partisan group of lawmakers calling for the Missouri governor to appoint a special prosecutor for St. Louis.
ID theft warning after St. Louis County mail stolen
Mail from more than half a dozen homes in Ladue has been stolen, prompting warnings from police.
scoopswithdannymac.com
Coaches Poll – HS Basketball – January 25, 2023
The Missouri Basketball Coaches Association released its latest poll Tuesday evening and there are still a lot of local teams that are being named in the rankings. Cardinal Ritter reached the top slot in Class 5 while Vashon remains the top team in Class 4 as they join four other teams in the listing.
Could Missouri’s Best Cheeseburger Be Hiding in a Tiny Drive-In?
Food is such a subjective topic, I could argue that it's impossible to know what the "best" anything is. But, there are some that make the case that online reviews are a good indicator. If that's the case, could Missouri's best cheeseburger really be hiding in a tiny drive-in? This...
St. Louis County Councilman announces run for Missouri Senate
Mark Harder, St. Louis County Councilman for District 7 announces he’s running for Missouri Senate in District 15. The seat is currently held by State Senator Andrew Koenig.
Missing O'Fallon, Missouri, woman found
O'FALLON, Mo. — An 85-year-old woman who had been missing since Tuesday evening was found Wednesday morning.
northwestmoinfo.com
Tax Bills On Social Security Heard In Missouri House Special Committee
(MISSOURINET) – A pair of bills looking to eliminate taxing social security benefits is being considered by the Missouri House Special Committee on Tax Reform. Representative David Evans of West Plains says Missouri needs to follow the trend of other U.S. states exempting social security benefits from taxation…. Missouri...
5 On Your Side
