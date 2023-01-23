Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Floridian wins $1M on lottery scratch-off game 500X the Cash because someone cut the line in front of him, he saysAmarie M.Delray Beach, FL
Exploring the Delicious Street Food Scene in Miami, A Tasty Tour of the City's Cultural Melting PotOscarMiami, FL
Warm Places in Florida to Visit in FebruaryEast Coast TravelerFlorida State
Discover the Delicious Dining Options at Miami International AirportOscar
Cruising to Cuba from MiamiOscarMiami, FL
Related
WSVN-TV
Police investigating tri-plex fire in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida home went up in flames on Wednesday. The blaze burned residents out of a tri-plex along Northeast Fifth Terrace near 13th Street in Fort Lauderdale. Officials said the fire started outside the home before spreading to the roof. Firefighters said two people...
Former delivery man convicted for killing Florida woman, setting body on fire
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A former appliance delivery man was convicted of killing a 75-year-old Florida woman and then setting her on fire after delivering a washer and dryer to her home. Jorge Dupre Lachazo, 24, of Hialeah, was convicted of first-degree murder after a three-day trial, the...
WSVN-TV
Hialeah officers arrested, facing felony charges
HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two Hialeah police officers have been arrested and are facing felony criminal charges, according to the state attorney’s office. On Thursday, the unnamed officers turned themselves in to the office of the attorney. It is unclear what crime they committed that led to their confession.
WSVN-TV
Man accused of shooting, killing teacher on I-95 faces judge, enters not-guilty plea
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - An accused highway killer faced a South Florida judge to enter his plea. Twenty-one-year-old Jahkobi Williams is charged with first-degree murder and pleaded not guilty, Monday, in the heinous killing of a young, South Florida teacher. Police said he shot and killed 23-year-old Ana Estevez,...
WSVN-TV
2 detained after search for suspect leads to Miami street closure; NW 17th Ave. back open near 20th Street
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police said they have detained two people in Miami following an hours-long search for a suspect wanted in an attempted homicide. The search led to Miami Police’s SWAT team to close down roads in a major part of the city, Wednesday evening. At around 6 p.m.,...
Double Stabbing In West Boca Raton, Two Hospitalized
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A double stabbing in West Boca Raton left two people hospitalized overnight. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 23000 block of Atlantic Circle around 8:20 p.m. and found two victims in two separate locations. Sources tell […]
WSVN-TV
SWAT closes down area of NW 17th Ave., near 20th Street in Miami in search of suspect
MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police’s SWAT team have closed down roads in a major part of the City of Miami, as they search for a suspect wanted in an attempted homicide. Wednesday night, at around 6 p.m., armored vehicles and heavily armored SWAT members completely closed down the area of Northwest 17th Avenue, between 18th and 20th streets, in search of the suspect.
WSVN-TV
MDPD: Person hospitalized after police-involved shooting in Miami Gardens
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A person has been transported to the hospital after a police-involved shooting, according to police. The Miami-Dade Police Department said detectives were conducting surveillance regarding a fraud investigation at the Walden Pond Apartments along 213th Street and Northwest Ninth Place, Tuesday evening. They approached by...
WSVN-TV
Search underway for missing 15-year-old student at South Dade Senior High
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Schools Police seeks the public help in their search for a student who went missing from a campus in Southwest Miami-Dade. According to investigators, 15-year-old Myia Manning was last seen on the campus of South Dade Senior High School during lunch on Wednesday, at around 11 a.m.
Deerfield News
Ongoing Incident Wells Fargo 1800 Block Of West Hillsboro Deerfield Beach
Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach, Fl-Breaking News- An ongoing incident involving heavy police presence is taking place at Wells Fargo on West Hillsboro Boulevard. Deerfield-News.com saw multiple BSO units as well as BSO helicopters in the area of Military and Hillsboro after 4.50 pm. BSO has a crime scene yellow tape closing a portion of the parking lot in Century Plaza in front of the Wells Fargo bank.
WSVN-TV
BSO search for suspected shooter in Lauderdale Lakes; 1 victim airlifted to hospital
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Bullets flew outside a South Florida convenience store, and now deputies are searching for a suspect. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived to the scene in the area of Northwest 62nd Street and 19th Place, Tuesday afternoon, to find a man shot. The shooting happened...
NBC Miami
Alleged ‘Pillowcase Rapist' Found Guilty in 1983 Case in Miami-Dade
A suspected serial rapist who police say terrorized South Florida for years in the early 1980s has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman nearly 40 years ago. Jurors returned a guilty verdict Wednesday for Robert Koehler on charges including kidnapping, sexual battery and burglary with a deadly weapon.
cw34.com
1 person airlifted to hospital after shooting in North Lauderdale
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital in North Lauderdale. The Broward County Sheriff's Office (BSO) said on Tuesday afternoon, dispatch received reports of a shooting on Bailey Road and North State Road 7. Detectives said a preliminary investigation...
WSVN-TV
Homestead names police station after Chief Rolle, Florida’s longest-serving police chief
HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida police chief has received a high honor. Hollywood Police Chief Alexander Rolle Jr. first started with the police department in 1979. Wednesday night, the City Council passed a resolution naming the police station after Rolle to honor his longstanding service. Council members then burst into applause, and attendees gave the police chief a standing ovation.
WSVN-TV
Driver crashes vehicle in apartment building in Deerfield Beach
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver crashed into an apartment building. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived to the scene at 141 Grantham Circle, Wednesday. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene of the crashed Toyota camry solara. According to BSO, the entire front of the apartment was hit, but the...
WSVN-TV
Police investigation underway in Miami Lakes neighborhood
MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have gathered in a Miami Lakes neighborhood following a reported shooting in the area. Around 4 a.m., authorities were on the scene at the 6800 block of Cassia Drive, Wednesday. Miami-Dade Police officers secured the area with crime scene tape as they investigated. A...
WSVN-TV
Two Plantation High School students killed as car plunges into Sunrise canal
SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two teens identified as Frandeline Joseph 17-years-old and 16-year-old Sherwenly Luxilien died Wednesday, after the car they were in went into a canal in Sunrise, launching an hours-long rescue and recovery efforts. Both were juniors at Plantation High School. Surveillance video captured what appears to be...
NBC Miami
2 Women Arrested After Wild Fight With Worker at Miami International Airport
Two women were arrested after a wild fight with an airline employee at a ticket counter at Miami International Airport Tuesday that was caught on camera. The video, provided by Only in Dade, showed the two women in custody following the altercation just after 9:30 a.m. at a Frontier Airlines ticket counter.
WSVN-TV
Alleged victim testifies in trial of former South Florida teacher accused of inappropriate interactions with female students
MIAMI (WSVN) - An alleged victim took the stand in the trial of a former Miami Palmetto Senior High School teacher accused of crossing the line with several underage girls at more than one school. Opening statements began Wednesday in the case against Jason Meyers. The alleged victim testified shortly...
WSVN-TV
Suspect who barricaded himself in home in Miramar surrenders after SWAT team arrives
A suspect wanted by police has surrendered to police after he barricaded himself in a South Florida home. The suspect has been identified as Christopher Robert Pellegrino. He is being charged with aggravated assault with a firearm. Miramar Police arrived to the scene on the 6200 block of Southwest 20th...
Comments / 1