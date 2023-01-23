ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Motorious

C8 Corvette Rockets Off Dyno And Crashes Into Wall

Graphic designers have started getting just a little bit too good in recent years. Maybe it’s the fact that pretty much everyone had a lot of free time with the global shut down a few years ago and all. But whatever the case, these skilled artists have created some incredibly realistic photos and videos. One such motion picture featured a C8 Corvette running test on the dyno, what happens next you might not expect.
Advocate

Gay Adult Film Star Shawn Wolfe Dead at 35

Gay adult film star Shawn Wolfe has died of a reported drug overdose. The death of Wolfe, whose real name was Shawn Paul Bertrand, Jr., was revealed last week in a heartfelt Facebook post by his mother, Valerie Wellner. Bertrand was 35. "We are completely devastated at the overwhelming loss...
Vibe

Naomi Osaka Announces Pregnancy With Rapper Cordae

Naomi Osaka has announced that she is pregnant. The accomplished tennis star is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, rapper Cordae, and took to social media with the special news. “The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that it’s the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun. These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to,” wrote Osaka, 25. More from VIBE.comKeke Palmer's Pregnancy Has Been The "Cure" To Her AcneKeke Palmer Shares...
bravotv.com

We Have an Update on Fredrik Eklund’s Marriage to Derek Kaplan

While reflecting on 2022, Fredrik commemorated a milestone in his marriage to Derek Kaplan. Fredrik Eklund closes real estate deals with a high leg kick, and he’s closing out 2022 with just as much flair. The Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles and Million Dollar Listing New York alum reflected...
News Breaking LIVE

Singer Who Won America's Hearts Dies Tragically At 31

Individuals singing their hearts out have captured the hearts and ears of Americans on television for decades with popular talent searches such as "Star Search" and "The Voice," but no show has been more successful than "American Idol," which has run on Fox and now ABC for two decades. After a long run on Fox, the show moved over to ABC several years ago, still hosted by the legendary Ryan Seacrest.
Looper

Chicago Fire Fans Are Tearing Up About Severide's Struggles

Taylor Kinney has portrayed Firehouse 51 Lieutenant Kelly Severide since the "Chicago Fire" series premiere, appearing in more than 225 episodes and counting (via IMDb). Naturally, then, Severide has gone through his fair share of character development over the course of his lengthy story arc. Some fans, for instance, think Severide hasn't been the same since Season 2, arguing that the death of his colleague Leslie Shay (Lauren German) made him more emotionally distant than he was when he debuted.
Looper

Salem's Lot Star Lance Kerwin Dies At 62

Lance Kerwin, after landing his breakthrough roles as James Hunter in the television series "James at 15" in 1977 and as Mark Petrie in the 1979 miniseries "Salem's Lot," continued to appear in feature films, TV series, and made-for-TV movies well into the '80s and early 90s. His dozens of credits included "A Killer in the Family," "Enemy Mine," "Murder, She Wrote," and "FBI: The Untold Stories." One of his final roles came in the form of the 1995 feature film "Outbreak," which reunited him with "Enemy Mine" director Wolfgang Petersen. Most recently, in 2022, he appeared in "The Wind & The Reckoning," a film about Hawaii's 1893 Koolau Rebellion that starred Jason Scott Lee. Kerwin had also been popular at horror conventions in his later years, signing autographs for fans of his "Salem's Lot" role.
Distractify

Distractify

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

