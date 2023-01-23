Read full article on original website
Officials: 73-year-old Flint man sentenced to 60 years for shooting wife
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Flint man was sentenced to 60 years in prison for aggravated assault against a family member in Tyler court on Thursday. Judge Austin Reeve Jackson announced 73-year-old Charles Ronald Lowrance’s sentence Thursday morning. The crime happened last February, with police calling it an “attempted murder-suicide” at the time. Smith County […]
Police release more details on crash that killed 2 SFA student athletes
CORRIGAN, Texas (KETK) – Two Stephen F. Austin State University students were involved in a fatal crash involving an 18-wheeler on Jan. 20, the Corrigan Police Department said. Officials released more information about the wreck that happened on U.S. Highway 59 in Corrigan around 1:32 p.m. A 2007 Nissan Versa was heading south on U.S. […]
scttx.com
U.S. 59 in Timpson at Garrison Street Scene of Two-vehicle Crash
January 25, 2023 - U.S. Highway 59 in Timpson was the scene of a major two-vehicle crash involving a passenger car and a truck-tractor on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. When emergency personnel arrived at the scene of the crash, the truck-tractor was parked on the northbound shoulder and the passenger car was in the middle of the northbound traffic lanes just near Garrison Street.
KTRE
Selman sworn in as new Angelina County Sheriff
Diboll police receive 500 gun locks to hand out to community for free. Skillern has been giving out gun locks since he took the position and found a box full of them. The program was such a success he got 500 locks from Project Safechild to keep it going to help people store the guns safely. “Children like to emulate their parents,” Skillern said. “So they may see where it’s stored get it later and not know what they’re doing. And if it’s locked it’s going to prevent it from firing.”
TRAFFIC ALERT: Northbound lanes closed on SL 287 in Lufkin after crash
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The northbound lanes of SL 287 at Cedar Grove Road in Lufkin are closed due to a crash, according to TxDOT. “Prepare for delays as this scene clears,” officials said.
KLTV
Police report: SFA students’ vehicle hit 18-wheeler crossing U.S. 59
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Two SFA students who died in a wreck Friday in Corrigan crashed into a crossing 18-wheeler on U.S. 59. Corrigan police released an initial report on the crash on Monday. Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring were the student-athletes in the wreck. McAfoose died on impact and...
scttx.com
State Highway 7, CR 1211 Scene of Three-vehicle Crash
January 25, 2023 - State Highway 7 West in at CR 1211 was the scene of a crash involving three vehicles Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at around 7am. One vehicle remained in the middle of the highway, and two other vehicles involved were on the eastbound side of the roadway when emergency responders arrived at the scene.
KTRE
Diboll police receive 500 gun locks to hand out to community for free
Remembering Columbia: East Texas museum aims to educate new generation about astronauts’ legacy. During the crew’s 16 days in space they completed around 80 different experiments. One of those experiments produced microscopic drug capsules that directly attack tumors or deep infections. “Technology is so important and if we forget about STS-107 and her mission, we will lose a big part of our history,” Thomas said.
Lawsuit alleges Henderson ISD ignored bullying of middle school student, retaliated against mother
HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – A lawsuit was filed against Henderson ISD on Tuesday that alleges the district ignored the bullying of a middle school student and retaliated against her mother after she made complaints. According to the lawsuit, the student, who is identified in the lawsuit as a “person with a disability,” was a student […]
1 seriously injured in fiery Rusk County crash
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — One person was taken to a local hospital following a fiery crash in Rusk County Monday morning. According to the Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department, around 5 a.m., crews responded to a major one-vehicle crash. When officials arrived on scene, they found a truck on...
KTRE
Diboll police release name of suspect, victim in Friday fatal shooting
DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - The Diboll Police Department has released the names of the people involved in a deadly Friday morning shooting. According Diboll Chief of Police Michael Skillern, Osvaldo Madera, 18, was shot and killed by Diego Gardea, 18, at around 8:20 a.m. in the 700 block of Lynn Street.
KTRE
Palestine man arrested after resident says he was found burglarizing car
PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - On Tuesday. Palestine police say they arrested a man who was caught in the act of burglarizing a person’s car. Officers say they were called to the 900 block of Cambell just after 1 p.m. on Tuesday. A resident said they say a white male in a dark hoodie inside their vehicle parked at their residence. When the homeowner confronted the alleged burglar, he fled.
Palestine band director accused of improper relationship with student booked into Anderson County Jail
PALESTINE, Texas — A Palestine High School band director accused of having an over two-year improper relationship with a student who was arrested in Tarrant County earlier this month has been booked into the Anderson County Jail. Adrian Alonso, 37, of Palestine, was arrested Jan. 12 in Tarrant County...
KTRE
Nacogdoches County Commissioners approve purchase of 7 patrol units and 2 transfer units for the She
Candlelight vigil to be held for SFA students killed in crash. The vigil will be held at 7:30 p.m. at Homer Bryce Stadium in Nacogdoches. All are welcome to attend. Coaches speak about SFA student-athletes who died in car crash. Updated: Jan. 23, 2023 at 10:36 AM CST. Two SFA...
KTRE
Crockett employee accused of hiding camera indicted on additional charge
CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - A year after first being arrested on an allegation he hid a camera in a business bathroom, a Crockett man has been an indicted on an additional charge. A Houston County grand jury has indicted Arturo Rodriguez on two charges of state-jail felony invasive recording. The...
KTRE
Remembering Columbia: East Texas museum aims to educate new generation about astronauts’ legacy
HEMPHILL, Texas (KTRE) - A week from Wednesday will mark 20 years since the tragedy of the Space Shuttle Columbia breaking apart over Deep East Texas. Many people can remember the tragedy occurring and the recovery that took place over the following weeks, but the new generation was either very young or not even born during this time.
Officials: Vehicle containing contraband ‘intended for delivery’ to prison unit intercepted
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Officials intercepted a suspect vehicle containing contraband intended for delivery to a Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) prison unit, according to Anderson County Sheriff’s Office. The seizure included one pound and 10 ounces of methamphetamine, 30 cellphones, 44 large bags of tobacco and three small bags of marijuana, said […]
KTRE
Nacogdoches Co. approves purchase of 7 patrol units, 2 transfer units for sheriff’s office
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -The Nacogdoches County Commissioners approved a purchase order for seven new patrol units and two transport vehicles. Sheriff Jason Bridges says the sheriff’s office leases their patrol vehicles. Every year, some vehicles are cycled out and new ones are leased to give the deputies safer and newer patrol units.
Another East Texas lSD is Going to the Four-Day School Week
This is the time of year when numerous area school boards meet to propose and approve the school calendar for the next year. Many times, the changes from year to year aren't too drastic. In 2015, the 84th Texas Legislature passed a bill converting the requirement for 180 days of...
KTRE
Nacogdoches city council appoints fire chief as interim city manager
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches City Council voted unanimously for Fire Chief Keith Kiplinger to fill the role as the interim city manager. The city attorney will be drafting a contract that will include an additional monthly stipend of $3,830. The council also voted unanimously to not proceed with hiring...
