Nacogdoches, TX

KETK / FOX51 News

Officials: 73-year-old Flint man sentenced to 60 years for shooting wife

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Flint man was sentenced to 60 years in prison for aggravated assault against a family member in Tyler court on Thursday. Judge Austin Reeve Jackson announced 73-year-old Charles Ronald Lowrance’s sentence Thursday morning. The crime happened last February, with police calling it an “attempted murder-suicide” at the time. Smith County […]
FLINT, TX
scttx.com

U.S. 59 in Timpson at Garrison Street Scene of Two-vehicle Crash

January 25, 2023 - U.S. Highway 59 in Timpson was the scene of a major two-vehicle crash involving a passenger car and a truck-tractor on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. When emergency personnel arrived at the scene of the crash, the truck-tractor was parked on the northbound shoulder and the passenger car was in the middle of the northbound traffic lanes just near Garrison Street.
TIMPSON, TX
KTRE

Selman sworn in as new Angelina County Sheriff

Diboll police receive 500 gun locks to hand out to community for free. Skillern has been giving out gun locks since he took the position and found a box full of them. The program was such a success he got 500 locks from Project Safechild to keep it going to help people store the guns safely. “Children like to emulate their parents,” Skillern said. “So they may see where it’s stored get it later and not know what they’re doing. And if it’s locked it’s going to prevent it from firing.”
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Police report: SFA students’ vehicle hit 18-wheeler crossing U.S. 59

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Two SFA students who died in a wreck Friday in Corrigan crashed into a crossing 18-wheeler on U.S. 59. Corrigan police released an initial report on the crash on Monday. Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring were the student-athletes in the wreck. McAfoose died on impact and...
CORRIGAN, TX
scttx.com

State Highway 7, CR 1211 Scene of Three-vehicle Crash

January 25, 2023 - State Highway 7 West in at CR 1211 was the scene of a crash involving three vehicles Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at around 7am. One vehicle remained in the middle of the highway, and two other vehicles involved were on the eastbound side of the roadway when emergency responders arrived at the scene.
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Diboll police receive 500 gun locks to hand out to community for free

Remembering Columbia: East Texas museum aims to educate new generation about astronauts’ legacy. During the crew’s 16 days in space they completed around 80 different experiments. One of those experiments produced microscopic drug capsules that directly attack tumors or deep infections. “Technology is so important and if we forget about STS-107 and her mission, we will lose a big part of our history,” Thomas said.
DIBOLL, TX
CBS19

1 seriously injured in fiery Rusk County crash

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — One person was taken to a local hospital following a fiery crash in Rusk County Monday morning. According to the Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department, around 5 a.m., crews responded to a major one-vehicle crash. When officials arrived on scene, they found a truck on...
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Diboll police release name of suspect, victim in Friday fatal shooting

DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - The Diboll Police Department has released the names of the people involved in a deadly Friday morning shooting. According Diboll Chief of Police Michael Skillern, Osvaldo Madera, 18, was shot and killed by Diego Gardea, 18, at around 8:20 a.m. in the 700 block of Lynn Street.
DIBOLL, TX
KTRE

Palestine man arrested after resident says he was found burglarizing car

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - On Tuesday. Palestine police say they arrested a man who was caught in the act of burglarizing a person’s car. Officers say they were called to the 900 block of Cambell just after 1 p.m. on Tuesday. A resident said they say a white male in a dark hoodie inside their vehicle parked at their residence. When the homeowner confronted the alleged burglar, he fled.
PALESTINE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Officials: Vehicle containing contraband ‘intended for delivery’ to prison unit intercepted

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Officials intercepted a suspect vehicle containing contraband intended for delivery to a Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) prison unit, according to Anderson County Sheriff’s Office. The seizure included one pound and 10 ounces of methamphetamine, 30 cellphones, 44 large bags of tobacco and three small bags of marijuana, said […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Nacogdoches city council appoints fire chief as interim city manager

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches City Council voted unanimously for Fire Chief Keith Kiplinger to fill the role as the interim city manager. The city attorney will be drafting a contract that will include an additional monthly stipend of $3,830. The council also voted unanimously to not proceed with hiring...
NACOGDOCHES, TX

