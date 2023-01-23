Read full article on original website
How The Good Doctor Missed An Incredible Opportunity In The Winter Premiere
The Good Doctor is back after a fall finale packed with unanswered questions and a cliffhanger, but the winter premiere just didn't deliver as much as I expected.
TV Talk: Pittsburgh native talks about her exit from ‘The Bachelor;’ ‘The Ark,’ ‘Wolf Pack' premiere
Pittsburgh native Cara Ammon made her debut and her exit on Monday’s season premiere of ABC’s “The Bachelor.”. Ammon got little screen time and then she didn’t secure a rose that would have kept her on the reality competition. She wasn’t the woman who made bachelor...
How to watch and stream ‘The Good Doctor’ for free online: Winter premiere is Monday
“The Good Doctor” Season 6 premieres Monday, Jan. 23 on ABC at 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT). The episode, titled “Quiet & Loud,” Shaun and Lea soon learn that their surprise pregnancy may also come with additional complications. Meanwhile, Doctors Park, Reznick and Allen treat a...
Netflix’s ‘The Upshaws’ Are In Trouble In The Part 3 Trailer
“The Upshaws” return to Netflix for part 3 next month. Watch the trailer and check out first look images inside.
Lance Kerwin, Star of ‘James at 15,’ ‘Salem’s Lot,’ Dies at 62
Actor Lance Kerwin, who starred in TV series “James at 15” and as Mark Petrie, the teen who becomes a vampire hunter in Stephen King mini-series “Salem’s Lot,” died Tuesday in San Clemente, Calif. He was 62. An autopsy to determine the cause of death is being conducted, according to his daughter Savanah. Kerwin began his career as a child actor, known primarily for his roles in television and film, including TV movie “The Boy Who Drank Too Much.” “James at 15” became “James at 16” in season 2. Kerwin starred as James Hunter “James at 15” and “James at 16.” First...
‘Young and the Restless’ Star Tracey Bregman is Given a Replacement Emmy After Devastating House Fire (TV News Roundup)
“Young and the Restless” star Tracey Bregman has her Daytime Emmy back. The star’s original Emmy was destroyed in 2018 when she lost her house during Malibu’s Woolsey Fire. As she appeared Tuesday on CBS’ “The Talk,” Bregman was surprised with a replacement statue from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. Bregman won her Emmy back in 1985 for the category that was then known as Outstanding Ingenue/Woman in a Drama Series. She appeared on “The Talk” to help celebrate her 40th anniversary on the show (which is also celebrating its 50th anniversary this year). Her on-screen husband, Christian...
‘Accused’: Howard Gordon Crime Anthology Premiere Smashes Ratings Records On Fox
Howard Gordon’s return to Fox has proved to be fruitful for the network. The premiere episode of his latest crime drama Accused aired Sunday night to record ratings. The crime anthology series scored a 2.0 rating among the advertiser-friendly 18-49 demographic as well as 8.4M viewers, according to early live+same-day Nielsen data. That makes it the highest-rated and most-watched debuts across broadcast or cable in the last three years (excluding the 2021 Super Bowl lead-in, which helped earn CBS’ The Equalizer more than 20M viewers). It’s worth noting that the episode had a lead in from the Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco...
Home Economics: Did We Just Watch the Series Finale? (We Better Not Have)
Home Economics wrapped its regrettably abbreviated 13-episode third season on Wednesday with an earthquake-themed finale, and ABC has given zero indication whether it plans to bring the supremely underrated sitcom back for Season 4. (When asked, an ABC rep tells TVLine that there’s no news to share yet on a possible fourth season.) And since we loathe uncertainty almost as much as we do premature cancellations, we rang up series co-creators/co-showrunners Michael Colton and John Aboud to get a temperature check on the show’s future. TVLINE | So… was this episode a season or a series finale? MICHAEL COLTON | We hope it’s...
The CW Network sets premiere dates for new and returning alternative series
Master the Art of Joke-Telling with "The Great American Joke Off" on Friday, March 31. The Craziest Online Videos Take Center Stage in "Totally Weird and Funny" on Saturday, April 8. Hit Improv Comedy Series "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" Returns for Cycle 12 on Friday, March 31. Season 3...
Emma Roberts & Tom Ellis To Headline & EP ‘Second Wife’ Series In Works At Hulu From ‘Tell Me Lies’ Creator Meaghan Oppenheimer
EXCLUSIVE: On the heels of the recent Season 2 renewal of Hulu/20th Television’s Tell Me Lies, the breakout drama’s creator/executive producer/showrunner Meaghan Oppenheimer and executive producer Emma Roberts are re-teaming for another series at Hulu and 20th TV, Second Wife. Roberts and Lucifer alum Tom Ellis will star in and executive produce the darkly comedic half-hour, created, executive produced and to be showrun by Oppenheimer. Roberts is exec producing through her Belletrist TV banner the series, which also reunites Ellis with Hulu and 20th TV; he stars in their upcoming limited series Washington Black. Second Wife is a romantic dramedy about...
Watch: 'Party Down' team reunites in trailer for Starz revival
"Party Down," a comedy series starring Adam Scott, Ken Marino and Jane Lynch, will return with new episodes in February.
33 TV Character Duos That Are The Exact Definition Of "Same Person, Different Font"
I love that Pedro Pascal is basically playing the same dad character in The Mandalorian and The Last of Us.
Lockwood & Co cast: who's who in the supernatural drama
Lockwood & Co cast — a who's who guide to the eight-part drama about a trio of teenage ghost hunters
Gina Torres Celebrates Suits Reunion With D.B. Woodside in 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 — Watch Sneak Peek
Gina Torres‘ newest costar on 9-1-1: Lone Star suits her just fine. A weather emergency in Tuesday’s Season 4 premiere (Fox, 8/7c) puts Torres’ Tommy Vega in the path of Trevor, an attractive single father played by Lucifer‘s D.B. Woodside. It’s a path that Torres is more than happy to walk. Again. “I know I was happy about it,” Torres tells TVLine of Woodside’s casting, which marks the actors’ fourth time sharing the small screen. They previous played love interests on USA Network’s Suits, as well as its short-lived spinoff, and even appeared together in several episodes of Fox’s 24. Their working...
Philly’s Dave Hause brings new music festival to Manayunk
Philadelphia rocker Dave Hause, who has graced the music world with his solo work and with his band The Mermaid, is adding a new music event to the city’s roster of festivals with the Sing Us Home event in Manayunk.
Muayad Alayan’s Supernatural Drama ‘A House in Jerusalem’ Debuts Chilling Trailer Ahead of Rotterdam Premiere (EXCLUSIVE)
Palestinian filmmaker Muayad Alayan’s supernatural drama “A House in Jerusalem,” about a young girl’s enigmatic quest to unravel the mystery around her new home, has released a chilling trailer ahead of its world premiere in the Intl. Film Festival Rotterdam’s Limelight strand. Heretic is handling international sales. Alayan’s third feature follows a young girl (Miley Locke) who is forced to move with her father (Johnny Harris) from the U.K. to Jerusalem, in the hopes that a new beginning can help her heal from her mother’s sudden death. Soon after settling into an old house in a neighborhood known as the Valley...
‘Skinamarink’ Announces Streaming Premiere Date
Skinamarink has been one of the surprise success stories of early 2023. The indie horror film was made on an almost literal shoestring; it was reportedly shot for just $15,000. (Okay, so that would be a very pricy shoestring.) After about two weeks of release it’s already grossed over $1 million in U.S. theaters, bringing quite a handsome return on its investment already.
T.R. Knight Joins Indie Drama ‘Sydney vs. Sean,’ From Director Gavin Michael Booth (Exclusive)
“Grey’s Anatomy” and “The Flight Attendant” star T.R. Knight and actress-comedian Arden Myrin (“Shameless,” “Insatiable”) have joined the cast of the indie drama “Sydney Vs. Sean.”. From director Gavin Michael Booth, “Sydney Vs. Sean” stars Janel Parrish and Ryan Powers weaves...
