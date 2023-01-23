ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump lawyers won't appear at Georgia hearing where judge will consider release of report

By Kevin Johnson, USA TODAY
 4 days ago

Donald Trump's attorneys said they will not appear at a Georgia hearing Tuesday when a local judge is expected to consider the public release of a grand jury's report on a wide-ranging investigation into attempts by the former president and his allies to interfere in the 2020 election .

"To date, we have never been a part of this process," Atlanta attorneys Drew Findling and Marissa Goldberg said in a brief statement. "The grand jury compelled the testimony of dozens of other, often high-ranking, officials during the investigation, but never found it important to speak with the president."

The attorneys said Trump had not been asked to provide a voluntary interview.

"Therefore, we can assume that the grand jury did their job and looked at the facts and the law, as we have, and concluded there were no violations of the law by President Trump," the lawyers said.

The Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney's Office, which is leading the investigation, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney set the hearing to consider whether the findings of the grand jury's months-long investigation, including any recommendations related to the possible prosecution of the former president and his allies, should be made public.

Special grand juries, like the one seated in the election inquiry, do not have authority to make charging decisions. Instead, the panel issues a report and recommendations to the district attorney for action.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney Ben Gray, AP

McBurney, who disclosed this month that the jury had completed its work and forwarded its report, also indicated the panel had "voted to recommend that its report be published."

The hearing will determine whether there any objections or other considerations to weigh before taking action.

The hearing could result in the full release of the report and the panel's recommendations, a partial disclosure or a decision to withhold the document pending any decision on prosecution.

On Monday, a consortium of media organizations, including USA TODAY's parent company Gannett, urged the report's release, describing public interest in its findings "extraordinary."

Comments / 117

@ stupid evil j trump
4d ago

release it, please . Trump supporters will act like all this was supposed to happen. but it didn't. he wasn't supposed to happen. I wish his daddy would have pulled out.

Reply(10)
76
Dangit**
3d ago

I really hope the judge releases everything because we are searching for the truth and we can't get to the truth by being kept in the dark.

Reply(2)
32
Albert Leggs
3d ago

GA has a system where a second grand jury can be impowered to send out subpoenas to witnesses. that where the DJT attorneys need to show up. thr day is coming

Reply
27
