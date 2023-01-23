ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

1 dead in crash at Riverview and Chambers in north St. Louis

By Kevin S. Held
FOX 2
FOX 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20pt1U_0kOb5WHC00

ST. LOUIS – A man died in a crash late Monday morning in north St. Louis while attempting to evade officers.

Police report that William Brown III, 20, died in the incident.

According to Sgt. Tracy Panus, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis County Police Department, the incident started in north county just after 11:30 a.m. and ended inside the city.

Panus says an officer attempted to stop a silver Chevy Trailblazer on westbound Chambers Road near Lord Drive after the driver allegedly failed to yield.

How much snow is in the St. Louis forecast?

A county detective in an unmarked vehicle later saw the Trailblazer heading eastbound on Dunn Road between Lilac Avenue and Riverview Drive. The detective attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but police claim the driver again refused to yield and sped off.

Panus claims the detective stopped pursuing the Trailblazer near Riverview and Interstate 270.

The driver of the Trailblazer lost control of their vehicle and overturned at Riverview and SE Chambers Road.

The driver’s identity and age have not been disclosed.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMOV

‘Old Slave Road’ in Wildwood getting a new name

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A road in wildwood is getting a new name. The winding road, just off Wild Horse Creek Road, has been named Old Slave Road but will now be called Madison Valley. Residents of Old Slave Road petitioned city leaders to change the name back in...
WILDWOOD, MO
stlpublicradio.org

East St. Louis police chief among city leaders fired. ‘It was political,’ he says

Editor's note: This story was originally published by the Belleville News-Democrat. Two days after being appointed East St. Louis’ interim city manager, Calvin Riley began firing key city employees, including high-ranking police department and code enforcement officials. Among them was Police Chief Kendall Perry. Perry said he learned of...
advantagenews.com

Conviction in East Alton ice rink parking lot shooting

Almost a year to the date of a shooting on the East Alton Ice Arena parking lot, the gunman has been convicted of attempted first-degree murder. 31-year-old Berton Lamar Newton of the 2,700 block of Oscar in Alton received a 35-year prison sentence for the shooting that happened January 22, 2022.
EAST ALTON, IL
KMOV

Snowy, slick roads lead to accidents Weds. morning

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Slicks roads have led to accidents on St. Louis area roads Wednesday morning. A MoDOT truck overturned in Jefferson County on Route WW near Dittmer. The driver was not injured. Around 5:00 a.m. an ambulance carrying a patient got into an accident when the car...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

St. Louis City police looking for missing man, woman

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis Metropolitan Police (SLMPD) is asking for the public’s help in finding two missing people. Police are looking for 58-year-old Alija Babametovic and 23-year-old Marlisha Love. Babahemtovic went missing on January 17. He was last seen by his roommate when he left their apartment on foot near Morganford and Loughborough on January 12. Police believe he may be dealing with an unknown illness because he left behind medicine and discharge papers from an urgent care visit on January 11.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

55K+
Followers
15K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy