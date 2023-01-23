ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great American Family Sets Premiere Date For Lori Loughlin Rom-Com ‘Fall Into Winter’

By Lynette Rice
 3 days ago

The great American comeback continues for Great American Family fave Lori Loughlin . The When Hope Calls star will join James Tupper (The Detectives) in Fall Into Winter, an original movie premiering Jan. 28 at 8 p.m.

It’s Loughlin’s first rom-com role since serving time behind bars in 2020 for the college admissions scandal. She last appeared on GAF in When Hope Calls Christmas, which premiered on the network, December, 2021.

In Fall Into Winter, life quickly changes for Kerry (Loughlin) as she is suddenly forced to work alongside former nemesis, Brooks (Tupper), an old friend of her brother’swho unexpectedly buys out half of Kerry’s family-owned confectionery business.

Fall Into Winter is executive produced by Brad Krevoy, Susie Belzberg Krevoy, Amy Krell, Lorenzo Nardini, Lori Loughlin, TW Peacocke, Micheline Blais. David Anselmo produces for HP Into Winter Productions, Inc. Fall Into Winter is written by Cara J. Russell. Supervising Producers are James Mou and Kelly Martin.

Garcelle Beauvais To Headline ‘Black Girl Missing’ For Lifetime in March

EXCLUSIVE: Garcelle Beauvais (Spider-Man: Homecoming, White House Down) is set to star in the Lifetime original movie Black Girl Missing as part of the network’s Stop Violence Against Women campaign. A new PSA for Black and Missing Foundation will be part of the movie’s rollout featuring Beauvais, who is also executive producing the movie inspired by actual stories of missing women of color. Black Girl Missing tells the story of a mother named Cheryl (Beauvais) whose daughter Lauren (Iyana Halley) is nowhere to be found. Authorities and media dismiss Lauren as a runaway while focusing heavily on another missing girl, who is white. Cheryl and...
‘Frasier’: Anders Keith Cast As Niles & Daphne’s Son; Jess Salgueiro Also Joins Paramount+ Sequel Series

The Frasier sequel series continues to build out the new generation of Cranes. Newcomer Anders Keith has been cast as Niles and Daphne’s son David, joining Jack Cutmore-Scott, who was previously tapped to play Frasier and Lilith’s son’s Freddy. Jess Salgueiro (Y: The Last Man) also has been cast as a lead opposite Kelsey Grammer and Cutmore-Scott in the long-in-the-works series for Paramount+. From writers Chris Harris and Joe Cristalli, the multi-camera comedy is executive produced by Grammer who is reprising his signature character, psychiatrist-turned-radio host Frasier Crane. The sequel sees Frasier (Grammer) off to a different city with new challenges to...
Krista Vernoff Departing As ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ & ‘Station 19’ Showrunner

EXCLUSIVE: A seismic change at the helm of ABC’s top drama franchise is coming: Krista Vernoff will be stepping down as executive producer and showrunner of Shondaland’s Grey’s Anatomy and spinoff Station 19 at the end of this season — Grey’s Anatomy‘s 19th and Station 19‘s sixth. “It has been the privilege of a lifetime to be entrusted to run Grey’s Anatomy for the past six years and Station 19 for the last four,” Vernoff said in a statement to Deadline. “The passion of the dedicated fandoms and the impact that these shows have on hearts and minds cannot be overstated....
'American Pickers': Mike Wolfe Mourns His Friend's Death

Mike Wolfe is mourning the loss of a close friend. Following the return of American Pickers on Jan. 4, and ahead of a new episode on Jan. 18, the History Channel star took to Instagram to pay tribute to Elmer Duellman, one of his mentors and the owner of Elmers Auto & Toy Museum in Fountain City, Wisconsin.
FOUNTAIN CITY, WI
Jon Lovitz Fires Back At George Santos: “My Pathological Liar Character Can’t Hold A Candle To You!” – Updated

Rep. George Santos (R-NY) yesterday took a page out of Donald Trump’s playbook by criticizing a comic impersonation of him. Last night, the subject of that criticism, comedian Jon Lovitz, hit back with his trademark brand of sarcasm. “Thanks the review and advice!” tweeted the former SNL castmember. “You’re right! I do need to step my game up! My pathological liar character can’t hold a candle to you!” Lovitz then poked at one of Santos’ many mendacities: “Loved your “Jew-ish” joke. One of my favorites I do all the time!” PREVIOUSLY on January 23: George Santos has been having quite the year...
Lance Kerwin Dies: ‘James At 15’, ‘Salem’s Lot’ Actor Was 62

Lance Kerwin, the former child actor who shot to fame in the late 1970s as the star of the sometimes controversial NBC teen drama series James at 15, died Tuesday of undetermined causes in San Clemente, CA. He was 62. His death was announced by his daughter Savanah in a Facebook post today. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Sal Piro Dies: Original 'Rocky Horror' Role-Playing Superfan And Subject Of Upcoming Movie Was 71 Related Story Lloyd N. Morrisett Dies: 'Sesame Street' Co-Creator Was 93 Kerwin, who was a busy child actor throughout the ’70s, also starred in the 1979...
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
Conservative TV Outlet Newsmax Goes Dark On DirecTV; Republican Lawmakers Call The Outage “An Assault On Free Speech”

Conservative network Newsmax has gone dark on DirecTV, and Republican lawmakers are accusing the privately held distributor of “an assault on free speech.” DirecTV, which is owned by AT&T and private equity firm TPG, blamed the disruption in carriage on “significant fees” being requested by the news outlet. “We’ve discussed with Newsmax on several occasions that we’d like to offer their programming, however the network is now seeking significant fees that we would have to pass on to our broad customer base,” the operator said in a statement. “Additionally, the same programming offered by Newsmax today is already available at no charge to...
Anna Faris Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Veteran comedic actress Anna Faris (Mom) has returned to CAA for representation, having previously inked there at a couple of points over the last decade-plus. Faris starred alongside Allison Janney in seven seasons of the Emmy-winning CBS sitcom Mom, between 2013 and 2020. That acclaimed series had her playing Christy, a newly sober single mom trying to pull her life together in Napa Valley, while dealing with the antics of her wayward mother, Bonnie (Janney). Faris broke out in the early 2000s with her lead role in the Scary Movie franchise developed by the Wayans brothers, and is also known for...
New CA Shooting: 7 People Injured, 1 Killed During Music Video Shoot In Oakland

In what amounts to the third mass shooting in California in as many days, seven people were wounded and one killed during what local news reports characterized as a music video shoot on and Oakland street last night. It happened at a Valero gas station where, apparently, there was some sort of production taking place. The Oakland Police Department reported “a shooting between several individuals” when they arrived on the scene just after 6 p.m. last night. They found multiple shell casings, but none of the victims were on site , according to Oakland Police Department Officer Kim Armstead. “Shortly...
OAKLAND, CA
‘The Simpsons’, ‘Family Guy’ & ‘Bob’s Burgers’ Renewed For Two Additional Seasons Through 2024-25

Fox has handed early two-season renewals to three of its animation mainstays — The Simpsons, Family Guy and Bob’s Burgers — taking them through the 2024-25 broadcast cycle. The Simpsons will extend its standing as the longest-running scripted series in television history with a renewal for its 35th and 36th seasons. Bob’s Burgers will return for seasons 14 and 15 and Family Guy for its 22nd and 23rd seasons. Related Story We’ll Be Back: Photo Gallery Of TV Series Renewed In 2023 Related Story 'Accused': Local Stations Cut Away, Spoiling Ending Of Fox Drama Series' Premiere Related Story 'You're The Worst' EP Stephen Falk Developing Comedy...
Adult Swim Severs Ties With ‘Rick And Morty’ Co-Creator Justin Roiland After Domestic Violence Charges; Voice Roles Will Be Recast

Justin Roiland, co-creator, executive producer and star of Adult Swim’s flagship animated series Rick and Morty, is no longer in business with the Warner Bros Discovery brand on the heel of serious domestic violence allegations against him coming to light earlier this month. “Adult Swim has ended its association with Justin Roiland,” a spokesperson said in a statement Tuesday. Following Roiland’s exit, Rick and Morty will continue, with title characters, which had been voiced by Roiland, recast. Co-created by Roiland and Dan Harmon, the hit series received a massive 70-episode order in 2018 when Adult Swim also signed new long-term deals with Roiland...
Hulu Follows Adult Swim By Splitting From Justin Roiland, Co-Creator Of ‘Solar Opposites’

Less than one day after Adult Swim severed ties with Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland, Hulu announced that it, too, will distance itself from the performer/producer who’s been accused of domestic violence. Related Story Adult Swim Severs Ties With ‘Rick And Morty’ Co-Creator Justin Roiland After Domestic Violence Charges; Voice Roles Will Be Recast Related Story 'Rick & Morty's Justin Roiland Battling Domestic Violence Charges; Faces Up To Seven Years Behind Bars If Found Guilty Related Story Hulu Sets Premiere Date For 'Solar Opposites' Halloween Special Roiland is the co-creator/executive producer and voice cast member of Hulu’s animated series Solar Opposites as well as a performer on the...
Oscars Snubs & Surprises: Tom Cruise, Viola Davis, Taylor Swift, David Bowie & Women Directors Spurned

The nominations for the 95th Academy Awards were unveiled this morning, and while for some like Everything Everywhere All At Once, All Quiet On The Western Front and The Banshees of Inisherin the race to Oscar glory is on, there are some who never made it off the starting line. Related Story Oscar Nominations: The Complete List Of Nominees Related Story Female Directors Shut Out Of This Year's Oscar Nominations Related Story Can 'Avatar: The Way of Water' & 'Top Gun: Maverick' Save The Oscars From A Ratings Slump? Announced in the pre-dawn hours in Los Angeles by self-described “over caffeinated” past Oscar winner Riz Ahmed and M3gan...
Oscar Nominations: The Complete List Of Nominees

When Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams dropped the nominations for the 95th Oscars on Tuesday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences had for the first time in awhile the most wide open and competitive race in years. There is something for everyone here. There are two billion-dollar-grossing films in the Best Picture mix in Top Gun: Maverick and Avatar: The Way of Water. Both are sequels. This might well help the Oscarcast that have been in steady decline over the past pandemic-plagued years. Also helping is the chance to see Rihanna and Lady Gaga perform their nominated tunes for Wakanda...
Tiffany Haddish Defends ‘Landscape With Invisible Hand’ From Stage After Audience Member Gripes About Studio-Backed Pic At Indie Fest

There was a semi-awkward moment at tonight’s Sundance Film Festival premiere of the Tiffany Haddish-led sci-fi film Landscape with Invisible Hand. During a post-screening Q&A with castmembers and filmmaker Cory Finley, an audience member asked what he prefaced as “a provocative question.” Posing it “mainly for the producers and also for the Sundance programming team,” the questioner asked the panel if they “found it ironic that you have a film that’s about exploited young artists and also has studio financing having its world premiere at an indie film festival.” Haddish quickly responded. “First of all,” she began with exaggerated emphasis, to the crowd’s...
Larry Wilmore To Headline Late Night-Themed Comedy ‘Lately’ In Works At ABC

EXCLUSIVE: Larry Wilmore is tapping into his experiences in late-night for a primetime comedy in development at ABC. Wilmore is writing, executive producing and is set to star in Lately, described as a behind-the-scenes look at the upstairs-downstairs dynamics of the people who work at a late-night talk show, sources tell Deadline. Related Story Late-Night Landscape Shift Brings New Opportunities & Challenges Related Story Can 'Avatar: The Way of Water' & 'Top Gun: Maverick' Save The Oscars From A Ratings Slump? Related Story 'The Bachelor' Season 27 Premiere: Zach Shallcross Narrows Down His Suitors As He Begins His Journey To Find Love Tamara Gregory, Head of Television...
Gravitas Ventures Takes North America On Addiction Drama ‘All The World Is Sleeping’ Starring ‘Scream VI’s Melissa Barrera

EXCLUSIVE: Gravitas Ventures has picked up North American rights to the drama All the World is Sleeping, toplined by rising star Melissa Barrera (Scream VI), slating it for release in theaters and on demand on March 17. Written and directed by Ryan Lacen, All the World is Sleeping follows Chama (Barrera), who as a young girl in New Mexico, strived to be different from her mother. Now in her twenties, she’s found herself falling into a similar cycle of generational addiction. This struggle then threatens her balance as a mother to her own daughter. As Chama tries to keep it all...
‘Gossip Girl’ Boss Josh Safran Explains How He Re-Shaped The Season 2 Closer As A Series Finale & What He Had Planned For Season 3

SPOILER ALERT! This story contains details from the Season 2 finale of HBO Max’s Gossip Girl. It was never supposed to end this way. HBO Max‘s Gossip Girl took its final bow on Thursday as the Season 2 finale hit the streamer. Since news of the show’s cancellation broke last week, the episode now also serves as a series finale. Showrunner Josh Safran told Deadline that he’s holding on to a glimmer of hope that the series might land at a new home, but he’s had an inkling for months that this might happen, considering the growing number of streaming cancellations and...
‘The Young & The Restless’ Star Tracey E. Bregman Receives New Emmy After Her Old One Melted

Nothing — including a devastating house fire — should come between an actor and her Emmy. To help celebrate her 40 years on The Young and the Restless, Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren Fenmore Baldwin) was presented with a replacement Emmy Tuesday after her previous one went up in flames with her house during the 2018 Woolsey Fire in Malibu. Bregman won the statue in 1985 for starring on the CBS sudser. (Back then, she won in the Outstanding Ingenue/Woman in a Drama Series category). Bregman received her replacement trophy during an appearance on CBS’ The Talk. Her Y&R husband, Christian Le Blanc, did...
