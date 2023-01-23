Read full article on original website
Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while cleaning dock in North Fort Myers
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — A North Fort Myers man said he is fighting a bacterial infection after coming in contact with canal water. On Sunday, Kurt Holthus said he went outside to clean his dock but then ended up with a trip to the emergency room. Knowing what lies in our Southwest Florida waterways following a hurricane, Holthus wore protective gear to power wash the dock.
floridapolitics.com
Derelict vessel removal getting more attention, effort from state
Local governments can receive a 100% reimbursement. Derelict vessels are a serious problem. Left along Florida’s coasts, in its estuaries and other bodies of water, abandoned boats present an environmental issue through leaking fluids and deteriorating materials, along with a navigation obstacle for other vessels and being simply unsightly.
ABC Action News
New link between defunct Southwest Florida cult and Branch Davidians in Waco
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Tucked near the heart of Estero is Koreshan State Park—which has a history so unusual you have to hear it to believe it. So to learn more about this land—and the people who lived here and inspired the name—we took a tour with Florida Gulf Coast University professor Lyn Millner.
A Florida man helped trap a nearly 10 foot alligator in Cape Coral
A Florida man helped trappers catch an almost 10 foot alligator in Cape Coral, off of Del Prado Blvd.
What’s this giant blob that washed up on Fort Myers Beach?
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — A giant blob of sea life washed up on Fort Myers Beach this past weekend, leaving people that walked by wondering what it was. The colorful mass was about the size of a volleyball, if not a tad bigger, according to one woman who snapped a picture of it near Bowditch Point Park.
fox35orlando.com
12-foot, 1,200-pound great white shark pings off coast of Florida
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A massive great white shark pinged off the coast of Florida over the weekend – and he's not the only one. According to OCEARCH's Global Shark Tracker, Ironbound pinged off the coast near Boca Raton on Sunday just after 9 a.m. The shark measures 12-feet, 4-inches long and weighs in around 1,189 pounds!
floridaing.com
Cool Things to Do on the Gulf Coast of Florida
Are you looking for the ultimate vacation spot? Look no further than Florida’s Gulf Coast! With miles of pristine coastline and plenty of activities, there are so many cool things to do on the Gulf Coast of Florida. From beach hopping to parasailing and everything in between, you’re sure to have an unforgettable vacation.
Florida witness observes green object moving in sharp angles at municipal airport
A Florida witness at Venice reported watching a single green light moving below 1,000 feet near the local airport at 7:36 p.m. on December 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WINKNEWS.com
Naples man gets new lease on life in Fort Myers Beach thanks to FEMA, Pink Shell Beach Resort
A new lease on life for a 40-year-old Naples man who had nowhere to go after Hurricane Ian thanks to a lease from FEMA. Thanks to the federal agency and the Pink Shell Beach Resort and Marina on Fort Myers Beach, Michael Spoor was one of the first to move into the resort through FEMA’s rental assistance.
WINKNEWS.com
Pet goose attacked by bobcat in Lehigh Acres backyard
A pet goose is recovering after a bobcat grabs it by the neck and tries to carry it over a fence in Lehigh Acres. The owner of that goose has a message for all pet owners. Joni Gordon said she wants people to be aware that predators can still put your beloved pets in danger even if you have something like a fenced-in yard.
Earth 911
Hunting Invasive Species for the Environment
Hunting has driven many species to extinction, while many more species continue to be threatened by poachers. But when hunters turn their attention to invasive species, they can provide an environmental benefit. In some places, authorities encourage hunting invasive species by making it a competitive sport. Here are a few ways that hunters can use their skills to benefit the environment – and sometimes even win prizes.
denisesanger.com
Ultimate List Of The Best Places To Kayak In Florida
This article may contain affiliate links. Whenver you buy something through one of these links, I may earn a small commission without any cost to you. Thank you!. best places to kayak in Florida starting With Rivers. An outdoor enthusiast’s paradise and one of the best places to kayak in...
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County inspecting youth sports fields after a light falls in an Estero park
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-01-26:32166d8b642217496013f46b Player Element ID: 6319252012112. Youth sports have hit another hurdle after Hurricane Ian. All the Lee County fields where youth sports are played are closed. That’s because a...
WINKNEWS.com
Calusa Waterkeeper January bacteria sampling results
The Calusa Waterkeeper released the January bacteria sampling results Tuesday evening. According to the Calusa Waterkeeper, new sampling areas were added, such as the Estero River, Hendry Creek, Spring Creek, and more. The Calusa Waterkeeper notes that the results were very high all around Pine Island.
Head of FPL retiring amid controversy
The leader of Florida’s primary electric company, which has been embroiled in controversy over allegations that it backed sham election candidates and spied on a journalist, will be stepping down next month, it was announced Wednesday.
Watch: Marine rescuers form human chain to guide dolphin out of Florida creek
Marine rescuers in Florida teamed up to help a dolphin stranded alone in a creek for more than two weeks.
WINKNEWS.com
Celebrating National Florida Day with fun facts about the Sunshine State
If you need a reason to celebrate, then try celebrating National Florida Day!. The history of Florida dates back to 1845, when it joined the United States of America. Although Florida became the 27th US state on March 3, 1845, National Florida Day is celebrated on January 25 each year.
‘Death with dignity’: Florida non-profit calls for medical aid in dying law
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A Florida non-profit organization is pushing for a law to allow people with terminal illnesses to die on their own terms. The effort comes after police say 76-year-old Ellen Gilland shot and killed her husband inside a Daytona Beach hospital as part of a planned mercy killing. Investigators say the woman made a pact with her husband to kill him if his condition worsened.
Marco Island continues to work on restoring power after Hurricane Ian
City staff members will be meeting with LCEC to determine if there are options for temporary lighting as the city is still working to restore power after Hurricane Ian.
denisesanger.com
Ultimate List Of Florida Springs: Where to go and fun things to do.
This article may contain affiliate links. Whenver you buy something through one of these links, I may earn a small commission without any cost to you. Thank you!. Florida is home to some of the most beautiful springs in the world. I know I live in Northern Florida near quite a few of these springs, some first-magnitude springs where water flows at a rate of 748 gallons per second. And Florida Springs are stunning!
