Lee County, FL

NBC2 Fort Myers

Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while cleaning dock in North Fort Myers

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — A North Fort Myers man said he is fighting a bacterial infection after coming in contact with canal water. On Sunday, Kurt Holthus said he went outside to clean his dock but then ended up with a trip to the emergency room. Knowing what lies in our Southwest Florida waterways following a hurricane, Holthus wore protective gear to power wash the dock.
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
floridapolitics.com

Derelict vessel removal getting more attention, effort from state

Local governments can receive a 100% reimbursement. Derelict vessels are a serious problem. Left along Florida’s coasts, in its estuaries and other bodies of water, abandoned boats present an environmental issue through leaking fluids and deteriorating materials, along with a navigation obstacle for other vessels and being simply unsightly.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

12-foot, 1,200-pound great white shark pings off coast of Florida

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A massive great white shark pinged off the coast of Florida over the weekend – and he's not the only one. According to OCEARCH's Global Shark Tracker, Ironbound pinged off the coast near Boca Raton on Sunday just after 9 a.m. The shark measures 12-feet, 4-inches long and weighs in around 1,189 pounds!
BOCA RATON, FL
floridaing.com

Cool Things to Do on the Gulf Coast of Florida

Are you looking for the ultimate vacation spot? Look no further than Florida’s Gulf Coast! With miles of pristine coastline and plenty of activities, there are so many cool things to do on the Gulf Coast of Florida. From beach hopping to parasailing and everything in between, you’re sure to have an unforgettable vacation.
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Pet goose attacked by bobcat in Lehigh Acres backyard

A pet goose is recovering after a bobcat grabs it by the neck and tries to carry it over a fence in Lehigh Acres. The owner of that goose has a message for all pet owners. Joni Gordon said she wants people to be aware that predators can still put your beloved pets in danger even if you have something like a fenced-in yard.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
Earth 911

Hunting Invasive Species for the Environment

Hunting has driven many species to extinction, while many more species continue to be threatened by poachers. But when hunters turn their attention to invasive species, they can provide an environmental benefit. In some places, authorities encourage hunting invasive species by making it a competitive sport. Here are a few ways that hunters can use their skills to benefit the environment – and sometimes even win prizes.
FLORIDA STATE
denisesanger.com

Ultimate List Of The Best Places To Kayak In Florida

This article may contain affiliate links. Whenver you buy something through one of these links, I may earn a small commission without any cost to you. Thank you!. best places to kayak in Florida starting With Rivers. An outdoor enthusiast’s paradise and one of the best places to kayak in...
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Lee County inspecting youth sports fields after a light falls in an Estero park

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-01-26:32166d8b642217496013f46b Player Element ID: 6319252012112. Youth sports have hit another hurdle after Hurricane Ian. All the Lee County fields where youth sports are played are closed. That’s because a...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Calusa Waterkeeper January bacteria sampling results

The Calusa Waterkeeper released the January bacteria sampling results Tuesday evening. According to the Calusa Waterkeeper, new sampling areas were added, such as the Estero River, Hendry Creek, Spring Creek, and more. The Calusa Waterkeeper notes that the results were very high all around Pine Island.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Head of FPL retiring amid controversy

The leader of Florida’s primary electric company, which has been embroiled in controversy over allegations that it backed sham election candidates and spied on a journalist, will be stepping down next month, it was announced Wednesday.
FLORIDA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘Death with dignity’: Florida non-profit calls for medical aid in dying law

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A Florida non-profit organization is pushing for a law to allow people with terminal illnesses to die on their own terms. The effort comes after police say 76-year-old Ellen Gilland shot and killed her husband inside a Daytona Beach hospital as part of a planned mercy killing. Investigators say the woman made a pact with her husband to kill him if his condition worsened.
FLORIDA STATE
denisesanger.com

Ultimate List Of Florida Springs: Where to go and fun things to do.

This article may contain affiliate links. Whenver you buy something through one of these links, I may earn a small commission without any cost to you. Thank you!. Florida is home to some of the most beautiful springs in the world. I know I live in Northern Florida near quite a few of these springs, some first-magnitude springs where water flows at a rate of 748 gallons per second. And Florida Springs are stunning!
FLORIDA STATE

