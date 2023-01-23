WY Lottery
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) _ These Wyoming lotteries were drawn Monday:
Cowboy Draw
05-14-20-31-42
(five, fourteen, twenty, thirty-one, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $2,150,000
Lucky For Life
01-02-26-36-38, Lucky Ball: 1
(one, two, twenty-six, thirty-six, thirty-eight; Lucky Ball: one)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 31,000,000
Powerball
12-31-47-58-60, Powerball: 23, Power Play: 3
(twelve, thirty-one, forty-seven, fifty-eight, sixty; Powerball: twenty-three; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $526,000,000
