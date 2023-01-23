ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Newstalk KGVO

Favorite Missoula Gym Closing It's Doors. All Equipment For Sale

One of Missoula's fitness institutions will be closing its doors for good, but their loss might be your gain. When I first moved to Missoula around 2004 one of the first things I did was search out a local, affordable gym. Something clean, close, and had late hours. I was extremely pleased when I found Gold's Gym. It was conveniently located right off Reserve street, only minutes away from my work. They had an incredible promotion going on at the time. I signed up with no contract, extra fees, or high-pressure sales for $20 a month. Yes, $20 a month. I held that membership for over 10 years before moving and my price never changed. Then when I moved back, they gave me back the exact same deal. That's unheard of. The real sale for me was they were open 24 hours. I like working out when it's empty, late at night, and all the machines and weight racks are open.
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Take a Look at the New Shelters for Missoula's Homeless

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 5, 2023, the Temporary Safe Outdoor Space officially opened its brand-new hard-sided shelter facility in Missoula. The TSOS was originally located on private land near Buckhouse Bridge south of Missoula, but the site was relocated to County-owned land at Mullan and Broadway, near the Missoula County Detention Facility.
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Get to Know Missoula's Three Superintendent Candidates

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - During a special board meeting Tuesday evening, the Missoula County Public Schools Board of Trustees selected three Superintendent candidates to interview. According to MCPS Communications Specialist Tyler Christensen, those three individuals are Dale Olinger, Thom Peck, and Candace Roush. "The next step would be to...
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
Newstalk KGVO

A New Missoula Eatery For People and Pets Is Coming Soon

A new bakery is coming to Missoula on February 1st. "Bolt and Bruizer's Bakery and Barkery" is opening with treats for both people and their pets and will be located at 1300 South Reserve Street, Suite A. This is an exciting business that is the creation of owners Xavier Gonzales-Graybill and Todd "Bolt" Stenson along with office manager Valkyrie Harrison. I had the chance to talk with them about the business. Valkyrie said,
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

See a Free Showing of Lady Griz Documentary, Meet Former Players

They didn't just represent the Lady Griz. They proudly represented their people: Blackfeet. Chippewa-Cree. Salish-Kootenai. Some of Montana's Native American athletes who made their mark on the women's basketball program at the University of Montana will be special guests as part of a celebration of the Nike-inspired N7 Games. And you are cordially invited to a free screening of The House That Rob Built, a documentary written and produced by former Lady Griz player Megan Harrington.The free event is this Friday, January 27, 7:00 p.m., in the Adams Center on the UM Campus. Doors open at 6:15.
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Montana DOT Wants Your Comments on HUGE Bridge Rehab Plan

One thing about Western Montana. We have a huge percentage of the state's bridges because of all of the river crossings and wetlands. Now the Montana Department of Transportation is embarking on a huge effort to repair and preserve all of the state bridges south of Missoula, 41 along most of the Bitterroot Valley.
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Zootown Arts Community Center Cancels Events for One Week: Details Here

Yesterday the Zootown Arts Community Center's water main line failed, which flooded their basement and has prevented them from getting potable running water and functioning bathrooms until Thursday, January 19th (2023) if "a dozen or more things go right" according to the ZACC's Facebook page. They've got pictures of the damage, and while I have no experience in repairs of this nature, my layman's eyes tell me it doesn't look great.
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Missoula Woman Drives Into Oncoming Traffic Multiple Times

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 22nd, 2023, at around 5:05 p.m., a Missoula Police Department officer observed a gold sedan traveling westbound on 39th Street without a front license plate. The officer also noticed that the female driver was not wearing her seat belt. At this time, it began lightly snowing and the roads were getting slick. The officer pulled out into traffic to initiate a traffic stop on the driver.
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Only One Announced Montana Bed Bath & Beyond Closing (So Far)

A really cool bathroom scale. A Navage nasal irrigation device. Some delightfully plush bath towels. No, I am not what you would call a regular Missoula Bed Bath & Beyond customer. Although, I am probably not what you would consider the prime target customer for a store that specializes in bedding, kitchen gadgets, small appliances, bathroom accessories and assorted trendy do-dads.
MONTANA STATE
Newstalk KGVO

Vaccination Clinic Ready For Your Furry Friends. Pay What You Can

Once again our local Western Montana Humane Society is hosting a Vaccine clinic for both cats and dogs. First, I can't personally say enough great things about our local Humane Society. With nearly a 100% animal adoption rate, a no-kill shelter, and an absolutely fantastic staff, this is one of my absolute favorite Missoula institutions.
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Missoula, MT
Newstalk KGVO has the best news coverage for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

