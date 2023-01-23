ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Lamont proposes easing access to birth control pills

By Mark Pazniokas
Connecticut Mirror
Connecticut Mirror
 2 days ago
CT lawmakers from both parties have also proposed bills legalizing the sale in vending machines of emergency contraceptive Plan B.

Connecticut Mirror

Hartford, CT
The Connecticut Mirror’s mission is to produce original, in-depth, nonpartisan journalism that informs Connecticut residents about the impact of public policy, holds government accountable, and amplifies diverse voices and perspectives.

