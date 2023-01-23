Lamont proposes easing access to birth control pills

Related
Connecticut adopting new health information system to cut down on delays in care
DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A new statewide system hopes to improve communication within the health care industry. Connie, the state’s official health information exchange, lets medical professionals and patients share medical information electronically. “Before our practices used Connie, there was a lot of frustration, inaccuracies and delays in care,” said Dr. Albert Villarin, the chief […]
With staff levels in mind, lawmakers approve new state police union contract
With an eye on stabilizing trooper staff levels, Connecticut lawmakers overwhelmingly approved a multi-year contract with the state police union that aims to lure new recruits and incentivize veterans to stay on the job.
Connecticut lawmakers approve contract for state police; bonus and raise included
The General Assembly Wednesday approved an average 2.5% pay hike and a $3,500 bonus.
CT launches fund to prevent evictions
The program has $12.5 million in combined state and federal dollars to offer rent assistance to people facing evictions in CT.
Connecticut to provide ‘hero’ pay to essential workers
(The Center Square) – Hundreds of thousands of Connecticut workers who toiled in hospitals, grocery stores and other front line businesses during the pandemic will be receiving $1,000 checks from the state government. The state Comptroller's Office said it will begin distributing “hero” payments next month to more than 155,000 “essential” workers in the health care, public safety, education and food service industries who stayed on the job over the past two years. ...
Connecticut launches fund to assist renters on the verge of eviction
(WTNH) – Renters who are on the verge of being evicted are getting assistance. Governor Ned Lamont and Housing Commissioner Seila Mosquera-Bruno announced that the Department of Housing is launching a new fund to assist renters who are on the verge of being evicted from their homes due to owing past due rent. The Eviction […]
darientimes.com
Proposal would create restrictions for gas stoves in CT
A new bill in the Connecticut General Assembly proposes to set emissions standards for natural gas stoves and other natural gas appliances. If passed, the bill would also establish a loan fund for the replacement of gas appliances. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, roughly 30% of homes in Connecticut have a natural gas cooking appliance.
CHART: CT emergency room visits for asthma by race
Blacks and Hispanics in CT go to the emergency room for asthma at a much higher rate than whites. See the data here.
Connecticut state bill would allow illegal immigrants to vote in state elections: 'Completely outrageous'
A Connecticut state bill introduced this month would allow illegal immigrants to vote in municipal and state elections, the latest move in a growing national push.
Washington Examiner
Connecticut exporting tons of trash to other state landfills
Connecticut is now shipping 860,000 tons of trash to neighboring states after closing a refuse plant due to environmental reasons. The plant in Hartford processed one-third of its waste, including recyclables, but nothing has surfaced as a stop-gap measure since its closure last summer. Now Gov. Ned Lamont is looking for ways for Connecticut to crawl out from a burgeoning crisis, saying relying on neighboring states is not the answer.
Connecticut Legislature postpones emergency vote to extend free school lunches for school year
Since Dec. 1, the no-cost meals were halted for the first time since 2020.
CT lawmakers unite behind State Police raises, not accountability law
A partisan divide remains over the degree to which a 2020 CT police accountability law contributes to struggles in recruiting.
CT essential worker relief payments will be issued starting Feb. 1
CT will begin issuing pandemic bonuses to private-sector workers on Feb. 1. More than 150,000 essential workers will receive payments.
The Connecticut tenants movement is back
In 2023, tenant unions and our allies will take the fight for fairer rents to the State Capitol.
Connecticut lawmakers propose bill to help protect victims of catalytic converter thefts
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — After a rise in catalytic converter thefts across Connecticut, especially targeting school bus yards, state lawmakers are now trying to protect car owners. Dozens of catalytic converters have been stolen this month from school buses across the state. At least 30 catalytic converters were stolen...
Bills seek to crack down on spending at Connecticut Port Authority
Sen. Cathy Osten, D-Sprague, and Rep. Christine Conley, D-Groton, are introducing two bills to curb spending at the Port Authority.
Connecticut: A tax nightmare for retirees
Connecticut is not among the 39 states that don’t tax Social Security; the 14 that don’t tax pensions; the 12 that don’t tax 401(k)s and IRAs; or the 10 that – like Florida – don’t tax any retirement income.
Gov. Lamont proposes limit on handgun purchases and ‘open carry’ ban
Gov. Ned Lamont proposed the most sweeping gun control plan in a decade on Monday – including a strict limit on handgun purchases, expanded “ghost gun” registration and a ban on openly carrying firearms in public.
Connecticut Could Be the Next State to Legalize Human Composting
Newly elected Connecticut Congressman Keith Denning has introduced a new house bill titled HB05010, "An Act Authorizing the Use of Terramation for Human Remains." What does terramation mean? When you pass, would you like to become one with the earth?. Terramation is another word for human composting or 'natural organic...
Turnto10.com
Consumer Alert: Marijuana dispensary scams reportedly on the rise
(WJAR) — With new recreational pot shops now open in Rhode Island and Connecticut, it's no surprise Southern New Englanders want to give legal weed a try. Unfortunately, the Better Business Bureau says scammers are already capitalizing on the interest. The BBB says victims are attempting to purchase marijuana...
