ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

West Virginia Senate passes mandate on rape kit training

By LEAH WILLINGHAM
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Victims of sexual assault in West Virginia may have an easier time finding health care providers to conduct forensic examinations and collect rape kits if a bill passed Monday by the state Senate becomes law.

Currently, some sexual assault victims have to travel hours to find a provider properly trained to complete forensic examinations, Republican Sen. Michael Maroney said. There are only a few hospitals in northern West Virginia with personnel who are properly trained to collect evidence from rape victims.

“That’s adding significantly more trauma, in my opinion, to the victim that’s already been traumatized,” said Maroney, of Marshall County. “Every mile you drive, you increase the risk of contamination, so therefore you risk non-conviction.”

Rape kits are used to collect evidence following sexual assaults, and can be used to link the assault to a suspect in existing DNA databases or develop a DNA profile that can be used in the future.

The bill now headed to the state House of Delegates would require all hospitals in the state with an emergency room to have staff available 24 hours a day who are trained to conduct forensic examinations for sexual assault victims. The bill requires that providers receive the training from the Sexual Assault Forensic Examination Commission by July 2024.

Health

Maroney said the change would be a challenge to implement as “it’s a mandate on nurse training during probably the worst nursing shortage in our state’s history.” But he said it’s too important to wait.

“Timing is not ideal, but ... they’ve known its coming, they’re going to ramp up a little bit,” he said of West Virginia hospitals. “They know it’s the right thing to do and they’re OK.”

Hospitals would have about a year and a half to get staff trained and ready before the legislation became law, he said.

State officials launched an initiative in 2015 to start testing its nearly 2,400 shelved rape kits. Some of the kits dated back to the 1980s.

In 2020, lawmakers passed a bill requiring rape kits be submitted to the state police’s forensic lab within 30 days or as soon as possible after collection. That law also allows for rape kits to be tracked and requires that law enforcement get a court order before disposing of the examinations.

Comments / 0

Related
Lootpress

WV House passes four bills

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Today, in the House of Delegates, four bills were passed. House Bill 2754 permits pharmacy technicians to perform immunizations. House Bill 2757 expands eligibility for the WV Invests Grant Program to not-for-profit private baccalaureate institutions and not-for-profit, hospital-based allied health programs. House Bill 2776 updates...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Mountain State Spotlight

West Virginia lawmakers approve public funding for microschools via Hope Scholarship

In Wednesday’s edition of Statehouse Spotlight, lawmakers approved a rule to allow Hope Scholarship funding for largely-unregulated microschools. Also, a proposal to improve child care subsidies advances and a Senate leader promised to roll back a jail secrecy law. West Virginia lawmakers approve public funding for microschools via Hope Scholarship appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Metro News

Governor’s TikTok bill moving in Senate

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday unanimously approved the governor’s TikTok ban bill. SB 426 says that the Chief Information Security Officer will develop standards regarding banned high-risk technology platforms or products. All levels of government – local governments, K-12 schools, higher education, and state entities – must enforce those standards.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTAP

Gov. Jim Justice announces salary increases, retention bonuses at W.Va. Department of Health and Human Resources

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Governor Jim Justice announced on Jan. 24 some salary increases for employees of the West Virginia Department of Human Resources. Justice said that, effective immediately, the starting salaries of all child protective services, adult protective services, and youth service workers will be increased 20%. Justice also said that existing employees whose salaries fall below the new starting salary would immediately have their current salaries increased as well. Long-term DHHR employees will also be eligible for new retention bonuses.
The Associated Press

Justice Department charges 7 in multi-state paycheck scheme

BOSTON (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department says seven people have been arrested in connection with a $7.5 million fraudulent scheme to obtain millions of dollars through the Paycheck Protection Program, designed to help businesses keep workers employed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Three of the seven people charged were from Massachusetts, two from Georgia and one each from Tennessee and Florida. In a news release, prosecutors say the individuals submitted dozens of fraudulent applications to Paycheck Protection Program lenders. In addition to fraudulent loan applications, some of those charged inflated the number of people that were eligible for the program and some paid and received kickbacks. All the suspects have appeared in federal court and have been released. One of the defendants from Massachusetts allegedly issued sham payroll checks to himself and his relatives, purchased a new residence for himself, paid $32,000 to French Bulldog breeders and purchased a Rolls Royce.
GEORGIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

Gun legislation and shortage of corrections officers on this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, we talk about gun legislation, education legislation, the shortage of corrections officers and Girl Scout cookies. Treasurer Riley Moore (R-WV) talks about guns and ammunition legislation in Segment One. Segment Two brings on Elaine Harris, Communications Workers of America, to talk about […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

WV Family Court Judge to face impeachment

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A West Virginia Family Court Judge is the subject of an impeachment resolution to be introduced by the WV House of Delegates on Monday following the commission of a warrantless search which violated, among other things, Constitutional rights of West Virginia citizens. The resolution, of...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Mountain State Spotlight

West Virginia coal industry pushes for state office to recruit miners, promote coal benefits

A dormant state office to help spur economic development in former coal towns may soon be repurposed into a public relations shop that would promote the benefits of coal and recruit miners. West Virginia coal industry pushes for state office to recruit miners, promote coal benefits appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

New bill introduced would not require you to renew driver’s license until age 65

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A new bill introduced in the West Virginia House would not require you to renew your driver’s license until age 65. HB 2943 – would amend code 17B-2-12a, relating to renewing your driver’s license. It would require a notice be mailed at least 90 days prior to your 65th birthday. You would still be required to update your photo once every 16 years.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
627K+
Post
666M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy