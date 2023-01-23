CA Lottery
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ These California lotteries were drawn Monday:
Daily 3 Evening
3-1-8
(three, one, eight)
Daily 3 Midday
8-1-6
(eight, one, six)
Daily 4
2-2-9-2
(two, two, nine, two)
Daily Derby
1st:7 Eureka-2nd:2 Lucky Star-3rd:5 California Classic, Race Time: 1:42.45
(1st: 7 Eureka, 2nd: 2 Lucky Star, 3rd: 5 California Classic; Race Time: one: 42.45)
Estimated jackpot: $236,000
Fantasy 5
01-14-21-32-39
(one, fourteen, twenty-one, thirty-two, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $166,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 31,000,000
Powerball
12-31-47-58-60, Powerball: 23, Power Play: 3
(twelve, thirty-one, forty-seven, fifty-eight, sixty; Powerball: twenty-three; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $526,000,000
