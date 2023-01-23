ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

104.3 WOW Country

Sparklight Sneakily Raises Internet Costs for Boise Residents

If there is one word everyone in the Treasure Valley and beyond has to be tired of by now, it is "Inflation". Most people can't even explain what inflation is. Others use it as an excuse for everything. The only other "I-word" that rivals the anger could be "Inversion"--but we haven't felt that one yet this year. Let's just act like it doesn't exist for now.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Locals Predict What Boise Will Look Like In 50 Years

According to a report from CitySquare, the city of Boise is expected to continue to rapidly grow and will be one of the fastest-growing cities by the year 2060. ...the population of the Boise City metro area in Idaho is projected to grow from 807,700 in 2022 to 1,363,100 in 2060. The 68.8% projected population growth in the metro area is the 16th highest of all 384 U.S. metro areas.
BOISE, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

What you need to know about filing your taxes in Idaho

Tax season has officially begun in Idaho, with the Idaho State Tax Commission starting to process 2022 Idaho individual tax returns on Jan. 23, 2023. If you haven’t started yet, or feel intimidated by the process, here’s what you need to know about filing in Idaho and information on tax credits.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Is Idaho’s Very Best Grocery Store One of the Best in America?

What grocery store was recently rated as the very best grocery store in all of Idaho?. There’s an article from Lovefood that shares each state’s best grocery store, at least for the time being, because apparently their list is frequently being updated — but of course we were wondering which store was rated the very best grocery store in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

20 Reasons California Transplants are Great for Idaho

Contrary to the bad wrap they so often receive, California transplants bring a lot to the table here in Idaho. But before we dive into their positive attributes, let's consider what they appreciate about the Gem State. 6 Reasons Californians Appreciate Idaho Living. Taxes. In 2021, California income tax was...
IDAHO STATE
idahoednews.org

What if grocery stores were run like public schools?

What if Idaho did groceries the same way it does public education? Each community would have a local grocery district, and families would be assigned their local grocery stores. Everyone would get the same groceries in the same amounts. Many would mistakenly think the food is free because there would be no charge at the public grocery store. All groceries would be funded by local property taxes, state income taxes, lottery money, and even the federal government. Sound good?
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Surprise! Award Winning Lobster Rolls Are Coming to Boise After All

Typically when something is put on indefinite hold, that's business speak for "ain't gonna happen." But that's how Lorin Smaha, the owner of Freshies Lobster Co., described the highly anticipated Freshies location that was supposed to open in The Warehouse Food Hall in Downtown Boise. It was a HUGE letdown for seafood lovers waiting to try the best lobster roll in the world. (They earned the honor by participating in the Down East Lobster Roll Festival in Maine in 2017.)
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Five Places in Idaho that Look Like Another World

Idaho is unique and has a lot to see for one state. From the panhandle to the southern boarder the gem state varies greatly in landscape and visuals. Check out some of the most unique, beautiful, awe inspiring landscapes and places that look like they are in another world entirely.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Celebrities Who Own Property in Idaho

Celebrities love Idaho, some so much that they decided they had to own a home here. Some use their Idaho properties as a vacation house while others have it as a main residence. See 23 celebrities who own a home in Idaho. Keep scrolling to see other celebrities that maybe don't own in the state but that come visit enough that you are you likely to run into them in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Major Country Artist Announced for Idaho Fair Performance

It's that time of year when, even despite the cold, everyone has sunshine and summer on their minds. Here in the Treasure Valley, looking forward to summer is kind of "the next best thing" that we have to look forward to. Often times in Boise, summer is when some of the greatest concerts of the year take place because of our awesome outdoor venues and events.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

104.3 WOW Country

