ID Lottery
BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Monday:
Idaho Cash
16-22-24-30-37
(sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $152,300
Lotto America
06-08-16-43-47, Star Ball: 9, ASB: 3
(six, eight, sixteen, forty-three, forty-seven; Star Ball: nine; ASB: three)
Estimated jackpot: $34,370,000
Lucky For Life
01-02-26-36-38, Lucky Ball: 1
(one, two, twenty-six, thirty-six, thirty-eight; Lucky Ball: one)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 31,000,000
Pick 3 Day
7-9-6
(seven, nine, six)
Pick 3 Night
7-2-4
(seven, two, four)
Pick 4 Day
0-3-3-0
(zero, three, three, zero)
Pick 4 Night
2-7-0-4
(two, seven, zero, four)
Powerball
12-31-47-58-60, Powerball: 23, Power Play: 3
(twelve, thirty-one, forty-seven, fifty-eight, sixty; Powerball: twenty-three; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $526,000,000
Weekly Grand
04-11-14-21-30
(four, eleven, fourteen, twenty-one, thirty)
