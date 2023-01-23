ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

ID Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Monday:

Idaho Cash

16-22-24-30-37

(sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $152,300

Lotto America

06-08-16-43-47, Star Ball: 9, ASB: 3

(six, eight, sixteen, forty-three, forty-seven; Star Ball: nine; ASB: three)

Estimated jackpot: $34,370,000

Lucky For Life

01-02-26-36-38, Lucky Ball: 1

(one, two, twenty-six, thirty-six, thirty-eight; Lucky Ball: one)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 31,000,000

Pick 3 Day

7-9-6

(seven, nine, six)

Pick 3 Night

7-2-4

(seven, two, four)

Pick 4 Day

0-3-3-0

(zero, three, three, zero)

Pick 4 Night

2-7-0-4

(two, seven, zero, four)

Powerball

12-31-47-58-60, Powerball: 23, Power Play: 3

(twelve, thirty-one, forty-seven, fifty-eight, sixty; Powerball: twenty-three; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $526,000,000

Weekly Grand

04-11-14-21-30

(four, eleven, fourteen, twenty-one, thirty)

