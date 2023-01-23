ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paradise, CA

krcrtv.com

Motorhome, vehicle burned in early morning fire in Butte County

BANGOR, Calif. — A motorhome and a passenger vehicle were burned during a fire Wednesday morning in Bangor, according to Cal Fire's Butte Unit. Cal Fire initially responded to two fires on Grimy Gulch Rd. around 7:15 a.m. Within 10 minutes, firefighters knocked down the fire in the motorhome,...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Lincoln Blvd. reopens after structure fire response in Oroville

OROVILLE, Calif. — Update 5:00 a.m.:. Lincoln Boulevard has reopened per the CHP. The response to an early morning structure fire shut down both directions of traffic on Lincoln Boulevard in Oroville. The California Highway Patrol confirms Lincoln Boulevard was shut down at Nelsier Place for a structure fire...
OROVILLE, CA
krcrtv.com

Structure 'completely destroyed' by early morning fire in Willows

WILLOWS, Calif. — A commercial outbuilding was 'completely destroyed' early Wednesday morning. According to the Willows Fire Department, at about 6:30 Wednesday morning, the Willows Fire Department responded to a structure fire located on the corner of South Butte Street and Birch Street, just west of Mar-Val Food Stores.
WILLOWS, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Fully-involved mobile home fire contained near Palermo

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters contained a mobile home fire near Palermo early Tuesday morning. CAL FIRE Butte Unit said it responded to Nelsier Place off Lincoln Boulvard shortly before 2:30 a.m. Crews found a fully-involved single-wide mobile home fully involved. The fire was knocked down around 3:15 a.m. and...
PALERMO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man dies after crash in Chico Monday evening

CHICO, Calif. 2:46 P.M. UPDATE - A man died after a single-vehicle crash in Chico Monday evening. According to the Chico Police Department, officers responded to the crash around 5:30 p.m. in the area of E. 5th Avenue at the Highway 99 overpass. Authorities found the driver, the only person...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

CAL FIRE at scene of abandoned warehouse on fire Sunday in Gridley

GRIDLEY, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit is at the scene of a structure fire in Gridley on Sunday that briefly closed the railroad in the area. CAL FIRE says that the fire started at around 7:44 a.m. at a warehouse that has been abandoned for 10-15 years. Transients are known to camp at the warehouse.
GRIDLEY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Longtime Chico bakery bounces back

CHICO, Calif. - Action News Now visited the bakery that makes bread three days a week once again. Manager Todd Suitter says Tin Roof was bought by West Coast Sourdough- but don't worry, they are still using the original Tin Roof bread recipes. He hopes to open the café back...
CHICO, CA
Plumas County News

Sheriff’s Blotter Jan. 13-19: Ice and snow wreaks havoc

Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Jan. 13-19 January 13. Uninvited visitor.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Sheriff’s Blotter Jan. 20-23: Stormy moods mimic weather patterns

Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Jan. 20-23 January 20. Let’s not...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
mynspr.org

How one Chico non-profit stepped up to help unhoused residents during this year’s winter storms

Unhoused residents in Chico were pummeled by the slate of winter storms that began the day after Christmas. At the city's sanctioned sites for unhoused residents to camp, many were unable to escape the wind and rain that knocked down their tents. The city designated these campsites early last year with the intent of providing a sanctioned camping option for unhoused residents who were deemed ineligible to stay at other shelters.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Two arrested after robbery of juvenile in Chico on Saturday

CHICO, Calif. - The Chico Police Department have arrested two individuals they say were involved in the robbery of a juvenile victim last weekend. At approximately 7:23 p.m. on January 21, the Chico Police Department received a report of a robber that had occurred in the area of Hooker Oak Avenue and Madrone Avenue in Chico.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Chico PD identifies one suspect in 7-Eleven stabbing

CHICO, Calif. - 8:31 P.M. UPDATE - Chico PD has identified two suspects in a stabbing as Alexander McGregor, 18, and a 16-year-old juvenile. Authorities say at 4:20 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to reports of a stabbing at the 7-Eleven on East Avenue. Upon arrival at the scene, officers found...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

DA: Repeat drunk driver sentenced in Butte County

CHICO, Calif. - A repeat drunk driver was sentenced to five years of formal probation supervision and alcohol monitoring after serving two months in jail. Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey said 63-year-old Gail Hemmingsen of Chico pleaded no contest to four separate DUI offenses and a misdemeanor offense of attempted criminal threats between September and November of 2022.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Westwood woman in stable condition after being shot in the face over the weekend

LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. — A woman is in stable condition after being shot in the face in the Westwood area over the weekend. Officials with the Lassen County Sheriff's Office said their deputies received a report of a shooting at a home on Third Avenue just before midnight on Saturday, Jan. 21. They said their deputies responded to the scene and found a women suffering a gunshot wound to her face. They said the bullet entered her left nostril and exited out the right side of her neck.
WESTWOOD, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man arrested for hatchet attack outside Yuba City grocery store

YUBA CITY, Calif. - A man was arrested for attacking a Raley’s employee with a hatchet Sunday morning, according to the Yuba City Police Department. Officers say they received multiple calls shortly before 6:45 a.m. that man was in the parking lot of the Raley's using a hatchet to damage a vehicle.
YUBA CITY, CA

