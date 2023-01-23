Festival of Flowers returning to Ascension Providence for 30th year

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The Festival of Flowers will be making a return to Ascension Providence in the Spring of 2023. This will be the first year back at the hospital after it was moved to Cathedral Square during the pandemic.

The festival will be held March 23 through March 26 and will include many different events for viewers to attend. The WKRG News 5 First Alert Storm Team will be at the event on Saturday, March 25. This year’s festival theme is Zen Gardens.

Events:

Preview Gala

The Preview Gala is what kicks off the Festival of Flowers. The cocktail-attire gala will be held on Wednesday, March 22 and requires a special ticket to get in. Gala tickets are $175.

Buds and Brews

Buds and Brews is a fundraiser for those 21 and up. The casual event will be held on March 23 and will include wine, beer, food and entertainment. Advanced tickets are $35 and tickets purchased at the gate are $40.

Family Fun Day

Family Fun Day will be held on the last day of the festival, March 26. Princesses and superheroes will be there for the kids to meet, along with obstacle courses, arts and crafts and more. A special ticket is not required for this event.

Other events include an exotic car show, a garden market and live music.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.