Who is Kyrie Irving wife? Dating history revealed

A seven-time All-Star and three-time member of the All-NBA Team who won an NBA championship with the Cavaliers in 2016 is none other than Kyrie Irving, an American professional basketball player who currently plays as a point guard for the Brooklyn Nets of the NBA. Kyrie Irving, the superstar basketball...
Steve Kerr’s cheeky response to Jordan Poole ignoring Stephen Curry prior to ejection

Steph Curry knows by now he should never throw his mouthpiece. The Golden State Warriors superstar first learned that the hard way in the 2016 NBA Finals, when LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers made history by becoming the first team ever to come back from a 3-1 deficit with a championship on the line. Curry’s used his mouthpiece to express palpable frustration multiple times since, including in another ejection a year later.
Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker

Shaquille O’Neal should probably just stop betting at this point. The retired center great and current TNT analyst O’Neal recently lost a bet with co-host Candace Parker. At halftime of last week’s Philadelphia 76ers-LA Clippers game, O’Neal had bet Parker that 76ers star Joel Embiid, who had 26 points at the time, would finish the game with 50. O’Neal said he would get “baby hairs” if Embiid failed to reach the mark.
Rui Hachimura’s 4-word message to Lakers after Wizards trade

Rui Hachimura is finally getting a brand new start after a rather forgettable stint with the Washington Wizards, and he sure looks excited as he joins the Los Angeles Lakers. The Wizards traded Hachimura to the Lakers on Monday in exchange for Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks. And after the deal was finalized, the […] The post Rui Hachimura’s 4-word message to Lakers after Wizards trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Larsa Pippen Trolls Scottie Pippen In IG Post WIth Marcus Jordan

Larsa Pippen is seemingly trolling her ex-hubby Scottie Pippen in an Instagram post with her special friend Marcus Jordan. Last September Larsa, 48, was spotted in Miami getting cozy on what seemed to be a double date but the dinner wasn’t what turned heads—it was who she was with. The Real Housewife of Miami was sitting directly beside Marcus Jordan the 32-year-old son of Michael Jordan who has a storied history with his former teammate/Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen.
NFL Coach Suddenly Fired

The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
Lakers legend Magic Johnson reveals Rui Hachimura‘s biggest problem post-trade

Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson seems to approve of the team’s trade for Rui Hachimura, but he believes that the former Washington Wizards forward has a glaring weakness. The Lakers acquired Rui Hachimura in exchange for Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks on Monday. Magic Johnson tweeted that the 24-year-old “has to get more […] The post Lakers legend Magic Johnson reveals Rui Hachimura‘s biggest problem post-trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NHL Odds: Devils vs. Predators prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/26/2023

Another intriguing inter-conference matchup is on the docket for Thursday evening as the red-hot New Jersey Devils battle it out with the Nashville Predators in “Music City”. Without further ado, let’s take a look at our NHL odds series, where our Devils-Predators prediction and pick will be made. After yet another overtime victory by the […] The post NHL Odds: Devils vs. Predators prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/26/2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Matt Barnes spit on fiancee’s ex during Cowboys-49ers playoff game

Former NBA player and current basketball analyst Matt Barnes got into a heated altercation with his fiancée’s ex during the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers playoff game this past Sunday. A recent video obtained by TMZ Sports caught Barnes spitting at the man, video per Michael J. Babcock on Twitter, via TMZ. Matt Barnes […] The post Matt Barnes spit on fiancee’s ex during Cowboys-49ers playoff game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
College Basketball Odds: Arizona State vs. Washington prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/26/2023

The Arizona State Sun Devils (15-5) visit the Washington Huskies (12-9) on Thursday night. Action tips off at 11:00 p.m. ET. Below we continue our College Basketball odds series with an Arizona State-Washington prediction, pick, and how to watch. Arizona State has lost two straight games but remains 6-3 and tied for third place in […] The post College Basketball Odds: Arizona State vs. Washington prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/26/2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 bold Eagles predictions vs. 49ers in NFC Championship

And then there were four. The NFL season is coming down to the wire, which means only the best of the best still remain in the Super Bowl race. The Philadelphia Eagles set to host the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, just one win away from returning to the Super Bowl. […] The post 3 bold Eagles predictions vs. 49ers in NFC Championship appeared first on ClutchPoints.
