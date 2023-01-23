ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BoxingNews24.com

Jermall Charlo should be stripped of WBC title

By Adam Baskin: Jermall Charlo has been sitting on his WBC middleweight title for the last two years without defending it, making him a prime candidate to be stripped of his belt by the sanctioning body. Some boxing fans believe the main reason Jermall hasn’t been stripped is that he’s...
TEXAS STATE
worldboxingnews.net

Ex-heavyweight champ comes up with the worst boxing idea ever

Heavyweight boxing is struggling to land big fights as it is. But if ‘Let’s Go Champ’ Shannon Briggs had his way, it could be much worse. The former WBO champion offered to be the tag-team partner of Mike Tyson in a new form of veteran’s boxing.
worldboxingnews.net

Liam Smith elbow clearly damages Chris Eubank Jr in new footage

Liam Smith struck Chris Eubank Jr. with an elbow in the run-up to knocking out his opponent, damaging the cheek of the Brighton man. Many initially thought a punch had caused a swelling on the side of Eubank’s face in the exchange. However, new footage obtained by World Boxing News shows Eubank Jr. got softened up with an elbow.
sportszion.com

“I just want more belts” Dmitry Bivol hints highly anticipated rematch vs Canelo Alvarez following his post-victory denial

Canelo Alvarez was defeated by Dmitry Bivol in their first bout, which took place a year ago. Recently, Dmitry Bivol has given hints that he may want to face Canelo again. In a fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, in May 2022, Bivol defeated Canelo, the reigning undisputed super middleweight champion. Since then, there has been some speculation about the two boxers battling each other again in the future.
NEVADA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Is Artur Beterbiev the hardest puncher in boxing today?

Artur Beterbiev isn’t your run-of-the-mill knockout artist. The light heavyweight champ and his handlers insist he’s a well-rounded fighter. And he is. He was a two-time Olympian for his native Russia, meaning his game is built on a solid fundamental foundation. You can’t get around one overwhelming statistic,...
Boxing Scene

Frank Warren on Beterbiev-Yarder: It Was Important To Get Home Advantage

Frank Warren is always going to back his man, but he says that one of the reasons he was able to gain home advantage for Anthony Yarde against Artur Beterbiev this weekend was that the champion’s promoters, Top Rank, believe the fight is straightforward for their man. Yarde, who...
Boxing Scene

Jesus Saracho Shocks Cesar Francis, Oscar Alvarez Wins Decision

Cesar Francis (12-1, 7 KOs) tasted defeat for the first time in his career, when he was shocked by heavy underdog Jesus Saracho (13-1, 11 KOs), who came away with a ten round unanimous decision win in Plant City, Florida. The judges saw it 96-94, 96-94 and 98-92. Francis, who...
PLANT CITY, FL
Boxing Scene

Paradigm Sports Lawsuit Against Manny Pacquiao Set For March 3 Trial Date

Manny Pacquiao is set for his next fight. Unfortunately for the retired eight-division titlist, it’s a legal battle as he remains the subject of a lawsuit that is due to go to trial beginning March 3. The court date comes nearly two years after Paradigm Sports and its founder/combat sports manager Audie Attar filed a Breach of Contract lawsuit in Orange County Superior Courts in June 2021, one month after Pacquiao announced then-scheduled plans for an August 2021 superfight versus Errol Spence Jr.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Boxing Scene

Dillian Whyte Wants Both Boxing, MMA Fight With Francis Ngannou: 'I Would Bash Him'

Dillian Whyte is back in demand following his majority decision win against Jermaine Franklin in November. Although Whyte is a frontrunner to face Anthony Joshua in a rematch sometime in 2023, he’s also interested in fighting a former heavyweight champion from a completely different sport. In an interview with...
Boxing Scene

Gary Russell Jr: "I Would Fight Isaac Cruz, I'll Burn His Ass Up"

Gary Russell Jr. felt invincible as his title reign stretched past the five year mark. With the speedy featherweight champion confident that Mark Magsayo would become yet another victim, Russell (31-2, 18 KOs) appeared flustered as a bothersome shoulder injury forced him to battle for most of their contest with just one hand.
MARYLAND STATE
Boxing Scene

Knockouts Liven an Off Week: Weekend Afterthoughts

Every week in boxing can’t have a big fight. Any week can have a damn good one. Boxing fans got more than that last weekend with two thrilling main events. On Saturday, former Jr. middleweight titlist Liam Smith scored his fourth consecutive knockout, in the fourth round, for what may have been the biggest victory of his career. As someone who has won and lost a major belt, that may sound overstated but is it? A big domestic showdown with the son of one of the UK’s biggest stars in recent decades, Chris Eubank Jr., put butts in the seats and raised eyebrows around the world.

Comments / 0

Community Policy