Goodhue County, MN

KAAL-TV

UPDATE: 6 vehicles fall through ice on Lake Pepin

UPDATE: 1/23/2023 – The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) said they received a report around 11:18 a.m. on Saturday of several vehicles that had fallen through the ice at Methodist Beach in Frontenac/Florence Township. The GCSO said when deputies arrived there were approximately 15 vehicles that were parked...
FRONTENAC, MN
nwestiowa.com

Minnesota semi driver arrested for OWI

SANBORN—A 40-year-old Brooklyn Park, MN, man was arrested about 2:20 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, near Sanborn on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Mohamed Osman Idiris Ali stemmed from the stop of a 2015 Freightliner semitruck on the 3600 mile of Redwing Avenue about four miles southwest of Sanborn, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
SANBORN, IA
MinnPost

Closing arguments begin in trial of man accused of killing Deshaun Hill

From WCCO: “A trial for a man accused of killing a Minneapolis teenager is close to going to the jury, with the defendant not taking the witness stand. Thirty-year-old Cody Fohrenkam is charged with second-degree murder, accused of killing 15-year-old Deshaun Hill, who was a standout student-athlete at North High. … On Thursday, the defense wrapped up its case, and closing arguments were set to begin before the case would then go to the jury.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KAAL-TV

Nursing home neglect leads to death

(ABC 6 News) – Recent investigations conducted by the Minnesota Department of Health found that two nursing homes in our area were negligent. According to the report by MDH, a worker at St. Mark’s found a resident unresponsive, not breathing and without a pulse. When a nurse was...
AUSTIN, MN
ccxmedia.org

Snowplow Driver: Passing a Plow Truck ‘A Huge Risk’

For more than 20 years, Andy Kraemer has been one of Minnesota’s unsung heroes. In the winter, a 56,000-pound truck becomes his office, equipped with all of the tools needed to clear Hennepin County roads after a massive snow storm. It’s a job that, at times, can best be...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Cannon Falls' Billy, Clara Wilson start alpine ski season strong

Cannon Falls senior Billy Wilson and sophomore Clara Wilson compete for the Northfield Area Alpine Ski team. Both skiers have had a strong start to their winter seasons. Both Wilsons took second at Welch Village on Jan. 5 against teams from Hastings and Rochester. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, the team had a Big 9 Conference meet against Rochester and Mankato schools. Billy was the champion for the boys while Clara once again finished second for the girls.
CANNON FALLS, MN
96.7 The River

See Drone Footage -Demolition of Twin Cities Southgate Office Plaza

This building was at one time a beautiful space, filled with busy office workers, rushing to get their work done for the day. The Southgate Office Plaza in Bloomington was constructed back in 1970. As far as buildings are concerned, a building that lasts for 50 years doesn't seem that old to me. So why would the owners of this building decide to tear it down?
BLOOMINGTON, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Minnesota Neighborhood Is Currently Being Terrorized By Wild Turkey

Minnesota is home to many wild animals, and one of them-- a wild turkey-- is currently terrorizing residents of one neighborhood in the North Star State. After once being nearly eliminated from Minnesota entirely, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says that there are currently around 70,000 wild turkeys that call the Land of 10,000 Lakes home. They're descendants of a flock of wild turkeys that were trapped in Missouri and transplanted to Houston County back in the early 1970s.
MINNESOTA STATE
