FORECAST: Sunshine in the metro; light snow in the mountains
ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app. Avery County Schools: Due to hazardous travel conditions throughout the county, the Avery County School System will be CLOSED with an OPTIONAL TEACHER WORKDAY today, Thursday, Jan. 26. Use extreme caution if traveling this morning.
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Watauga, Ashe & Wilkes – Wednesday January 25, 2023
NCZ001>003-018-019-VAZ011-013-014-016>020-022>024-032>035-045- 260000- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Giles-Pulaski-Montgomery- Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath-Roanoke-Botetourt- Rockbridge-Patrick-Franklin-Bedford-Amherst-Campbell- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Boone,. Wilkesboro, Pearisburg, Radford, Pulaski, Blacksburg, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista, Stuart,. Rocky Mount, Bedford, Amherst, and Lynchburg. 448 PM EST Wed Jan 25 2023.
How school closings are decided in mountainous counties
UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Unicoi County and Johnson County school districts often have to deal with a problem other systems don’t consider when choosing to close schools: mountain roads. In counties with mountainous terrain, it’s often difficult to understand why schools are canceled, especially if the weather does not appear all that severe. School […]
High winds reached 80 mph for some Wednesday
Areas across East Tennessee saw strong winds on Wednesday, with some gusts reaching over 80 mph at higher elevations.
Several NC mountain schools operating on modified schedules Monday due to expected snow
BOONE, N.C. — Several school systems in the North Carolina mountains will be operating on modified schedules or closed on Monday due to snow that is expected to cause travel issues. Avery County Schools will be closed due to forecasted snow. It will be an optional teacher workday. Watauga...
WLOS.com
Storm system to bring heavy rain, gusty winds, a chance of snow to WNC, nearby areas
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A powerful storm system moving through the central United States has produced at least one tornado in the Houston metro area. And, as it moves into Western North Carolina, the Upstate and northeast Georgia overnight, it will bring some heavy rain for the Wednesday morning commute.
wjhl.com
Dispatch: Hwy 19E back open after crash
Carter County dispatch says U.S. Highway 19E has reopened after a crash Wednesday night. Carter County dispatch says U.S. Highway 19E has reopened after a crash Wednesday night. Elizabethton and Carter Co. capitalizing on outdoor …. Elizabethton and Carter Co. capitalizing on outdoor recreation for tourists and locals. Bristol Rhythm...
wataugaonline.com
Winter Weather Advisory for Watauga & Ashe for Monday January 23, 2023
NCZ001-018-VAZ007-009-015-WVZ042-043-230330- /O.NEW.KRNK.WW.Y.0004.230123T0500Z-230123T2100Z/. Ashe-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Grayson-Mercer-Summers- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Boone, Tazewell, Marion,. Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Bluefield, Hinton,. and Hix. 224 PM EST Sun Jan 22 2023. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO. 4 PM EST MONDAY…. WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two.
Winter Weather Advisories issued ahead of the snow tomorrow
Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of the region from midnight tonight until 4PM Monday. The Mountains of Northeast Tennessee, the North Carolina Mountains and counties across Southwest Virginia including Grayson, Smyth, Tazewell, Russell, Wise and Lee counties are under this Winter Weather Advisory. This will impact the morning and evening commutes. Roads may […]
From the Archives: 25 years since Carter County, Roan Mountain floods kill 7
As News Channel 11 marks 70 years of serving the Tri-Cities, station staff are taking a look back at some of the region’s biggest stories over the decades. Join us as we retell the tales that shaped the community. CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – In early January of 1998, communities across Carter County were fresh […]
NC police warn of razor blades on gas pump handles
Police in the NC mountains said there were "multiple instances of razor blades being placed in gas pump handles."
FORECAST: Rain continues through evening with snow across mountains Monday morning
ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect into Monday for the high country for a touch of freezing rain and light wintry mix along with rain.
FOX Carolina
2 injured, trapped after crash in Asheville on Brevard Road
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Fire Department said two people were injured and trapped in a vehicle after a crash on Brevard Road. According to the department, the two people were taken to the hospital for treatment. However, northbound Brevard Road will be impacted in that area as...
North Carolina Police Warn Drivers Of Razor Blades At Gas Stations
Officers are urging caution as the gas pump.
wccbcharlotte.com
Police Issue Warning After Razor Blades Found Inside Gas Pump Handles At NC Gas Stations
FOREST CITY, NC — Police in Forest City, North Carolina are warning people pumping gas to be on alert for razor blades. Officers say razor blades have been placed in gas pump handles at multiple locations in Forest City and surrounding areas. Forest City is located in Rutherford County...
Accomplices charged in back-to-back break-ins at Lincolnton home: Sheriff
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two men are facing charges after back-to-back break-ins at a home in Lincolnton, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. Deputies initially responded to calls regarding a break-in on Tuesday to a home on McRee Road in Lincolnton. When deputies arrived, Bennettsville resident Jamie Lee Usher, 41, was […]
The Tomahawk
Residents grateful for MCPD's diligence
Mountain City Police Sgt. TJ Brown and Ptl. Rick Norris was able to report another case closed thanks to the assistance of a local resident. According to a release, on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, Sgt. Brown and Ptl. Norris was given information regarding a vehicle that has been stolen the week prior in Mountain City. The information gave the officers leads to multiple locations. After exhausting all resources, Sgt. Brown reached out to a member of the community for assistance, Jonathan Lewis, because "he knew the mountainous area where the vehicle was suspected to be," Sgt. Brown said.
wunc.org
The future of ski in NC: Resorts battle warmer temperatures as industry adjusts to new reality
Trevor Farrell and Emilie Walther work together at a restaurant in Blowing Rock. They were both off work and riding their snowboards at Beech Mountain Resort on a Tuesday last month. And at least Farrell had made one important discovery. “E.W, you’re right,” he shouted at the top of Upper...
wccbcharlotte.com
Iredell County Fill-In Teacher Accused Of Drinking On The Job
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office says a teacher that was filling in at an elementary school was found with wine while on the job. According to Sheriff Darren Campbell, on Tuesday, the Shepherd Elementary School principal, Kim Mitchell, informed a school resource officer that a person working on campus was possibly impaired.
theappalachianonline.com
Students vicious to attend biscuit shop opening
Monday morning brought a day of wind and snow to Boone, but the weather didn’t put a stop to the buzz around town as breakfast fanatics anticipated the opening of Vicious Biscuit, open Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-3 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m.-3 p.m. The biscuit shop, located where the iHop used to be at 702 Blowing Rock Road, hosted a formal opening at 7 a.m. Monday. Preceding the formal opening was a soft opening with family and friends hosted Jan. 22.
