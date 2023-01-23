Mountain City Police Sgt. TJ Brown and Ptl. Rick Norris was able to report another case closed thanks to the assistance of a local resident. According to a release, on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, Sgt. Brown and Ptl. Norris was given information regarding a vehicle that has been stolen the week prior in Mountain City. The information gave the officers leads to multiple locations. After exhausting all resources, Sgt. Brown reached out to a member of the community for assistance, Jonathan Lewis, because "he knew the mountainous area where the vehicle was suspected to be," Sgt. Brown said.

MOUNTAIN CITY, TN ・ 22 HOURS AGO