ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avery County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WSOC Charlotte

FORECAST: Sunshine in the metro; light snow in the mountains

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app. Avery County Schools: Due to hazardous travel conditions throughout the county, the Avery County School System will be CLOSED with an OPTIONAL TEACHER WORKDAY today, Thursday, Jan. 26. Use extreme caution if traveling this morning.
AVERY COUNTY, NC
wataugaonline.com

Special Weather Statement for Watauga, Ashe & Wilkes – Wednesday January 25, 2023

NCZ001>003-018-019-VAZ011-013-014-016>020-022>024-032>035-045- 260000- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Giles-Pulaski-Montgomery- Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath-Roanoke-Botetourt- Rockbridge-Patrick-Franklin-Bedford-Amherst-Campbell- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Boone,. Wilkesboro, Pearisburg, Radford, Pulaski, Blacksburg, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista, Stuart,. Rocky Mount, Bedford, Amherst, and Lynchburg. 448 PM EST Wed Jan 25 2023.
ASHE COUNTY, NC
WJHL

How school closings are decided in mountainous counties

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Unicoi County and Johnson County school districts often have to deal with a problem other systems don’t consider when choosing to close schools: mountain roads. In counties with mountainous terrain, it’s often difficult to understand why schools are canceled, especially if the weather does not appear all that severe. School […]
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
wjhl.com

Dispatch: Hwy 19E back open after crash

Carter County dispatch says U.S. Highway 19E has reopened after a crash Wednesday night. Carter County dispatch says U.S. Highway 19E has reopened after a crash Wednesday night. Elizabethton and Carter Co. capitalizing on outdoor …. Elizabethton and Carter Co. capitalizing on outdoor recreation for tourists and locals. Bristol Rhythm...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
wataugaonline.com

Winter Weather Advisory for Watauga & Ashe for Monday January 23, 2023

NCZ001-018-VAZ007-009-015-WVZ042-043-230330- /O.NEW.KRNK.WW.Y.0004.230123T0500Z-230123T2100Z/. Ashe-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Grayson-Mercer-Summers- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Boone, Tazewell, Marion,. Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Bluefield, Hinton,. and Hix. 224 PM EST Sun Jan 22 2023. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO. 4 PM EST MONDAY…. WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two.
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
WJHL

Winter Weather Advisories issued ahead of the snow tomorrow

Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of the region from midnight tonight until 4PM Monday. The Mountains of Northeast Tennessee, the North Carolina Mountains and counties across Southwest Virginia including Grayson, Smyth, Tazewell, Russell, Wise and Lee counties are under this Winter Weather Advisory. This will impact the morning and evening commutes. Roads may […]
LEE COUNTY, VA
FOX Carolina

2 injured, trapped after crash in Asheville on Brevard Road

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Fire Department said two people were injured and trapped in a vehicle after a crash on Brevard Road. According to the department, the two people were taken to the hospital for treatment. However, northbound Brevard Road will be impacted in that area as...
ASHEVILLE, NC
The Tomahawk

Residents grateful for MCPD's diligence

Mountain City Police Sgt. TJ Brown and Ptl. Rick Norris was able to report another case closed thanks to the assistance of a local resident. According to a release, on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, Sgt. Brown and Ptl. Norris was given information regarding a vehicle that has been stolen the week prior in Mountain City. The information gave the officers leads to multiple locations. After exhausting all resources, Sgt. Brown reached out to a member of the community for assistance, Jonathan Lewis, because "he knew the mountainous area where the vehicle was suspected to be," Sgt. Brown said.
MOUNTAIN CITY, TN
wccbcharlotte.com

Iredell County Fill-In Teacher Accused Of Drinking On The Job

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office says a teacher that was filling in at an elementary school was found with wine while on the job. According to Sheriff Darren Campbell, on Tuesday, the Shepherd Elementary School principal, Kim Mitchell, informed a school resource officer that a person working on campus was possibly impaired.
MOORESVILLE, NC
theappalachianonline.com

Students vicious to attend biscuit shop opening

Monday morning brought a day of wind and snow to Boone, but the weather didn’t put a stop to the buzz around town as breakfast fanatics anticipated the opening of Vicious Biscuit, open Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-3 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m.-3 p.m. The biscuit shop, located where the iHop used to be at 702 Blowing Rock Road, hosted a formal opening at 7 a.m. Monday. Preceding the formal opening was a soft opening with family and friends hosted Jan. 22.
BOONE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy