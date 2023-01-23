ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FORECAST: Enjoy dry weather while you can

OKLAHOMA CITY — KOCO meteorologist Jonathan Conder says we end the week dry, but big changes are coming. Be sure to download the KOCO 5 App to receive customized weather alerts. You can watch our team coverage on the app, too. >> Check Live, Interactive Radar. >> Watch KOCO...
First Alert Ride Along: Tracking winter weather moving across Oklahoma

KOCO 5 First Alert Storm Chasers are tracking winter weather in Oklahoma. Watch Field Meteorologist Michael Armstrong and Storm Command in the video player above. Watch First Alert Storm Chaser Derik Kline in the video player below. Watch First Alert Storm Chaser Chris Lee in the video player below. Watch...
Snowmageddon Part 2 is in the Oklahoma 7-Day Forecast

I'm starting to suspect that Oklahoma meteorologists are highly invested in milk and bread companies. Yesterday's snow was forecasted to be worryingly deep, but most of the state never reached the freezing point and the snowpack didn't even cover the leaves in most places. Sensationalism. That's the term used to...
Northern parts of Oklahoma prepared despite not much snow expected

ENID, Okla. — Northern parts of Oklahoma are prepared for whatever may come their way, though not much snow is expected. | TIMELINE | Rain, snow expected as winter weather moves into Oklahoma. City officials in Enid said with this weather and warm ground temperatures, they’re not too worried...
TIMELINE: Rain to change to snow as winter weather heads into Oklahoma

A winter weather advisory has been issued for several counties throughout Oklahoma, with other parts of the state under a winter weather watch until Wednesday morning. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Jonathan Conder says he wouldn't be surprised if the watch is upgraded to a warning as rain and snow head into Oklahoma.
Professional meteorite hunter says he found pieces of meteor in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. — A meteor was found in Oklahoma after falling to Earth last week, and a professional meteorite hunter says he uncovered it. Surveillance videos and doorbell cameras captured the meteor Friday morning, and people reported seeing a large fireball that produced a sonic boom. After that, professional...
Forecast for Most of Oklahoma Calls for Snow & Ice Tomorrow

Grab the bread and milk, Snowmageddon 2023 is coming! From all the forecasts and predictions, Oklahoma is expected to get a winter storm tomorrow (01-24-23). Mother Nature will hit us with sleet, snow, and ice. Right now the forecast is calling for well below-freezing temperatures, snow, and ice for most,...
Oklahoma schools closing, moving to virtual learning Tuesday due to incoming winter weather

Oklahoma school districts are closing or moving to virtual learning Tuesday because of the winter weather expected to hit the Sooner State. Oklahoma City Public Schools officials said all in-person classes have been canceled for Tuesday and students will learn asynchronously from home. All activities also have been canceled, and curbside meal services will not be available Tuesday.
