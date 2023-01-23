Read full article on original website
Related
KOCO
Oklahoma roads too warm for snow to stick during recent winter weather
OKLAHOMA CITY — The winter weather is over in the state for now, with much of the snow melting on Wednesday. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Sabrina Bates explains why the roads never got bad during the recent weather, but we may not be so lucky soon. Open the video player...
KOCO
FORECAST: Enjoy dry weather while you can
OKLAHOMA CITY — KOCO meteorologist Jonathan Conder says we end the week dry, but big changes are coming. Be sure to download the KOCO 5 App to receive customized weather alerts. You can watch our team coverage on the app, too. >> Check Live, Interactive Radar. >> Watch KOCO...
KFOR
Oklahoma snowfall reports from that last Winter Storm.
Good Morning! Here are the latest snowfall reports from around Oklahoma! The ground temps and air temps were marginal so lots of snow melting as it was falling. You had to be under the heaviest bands of snow to get heavy accumulations!
KOCO
First Alert Ride Along: Tracking winter weather moving across Oklahoma
KOCO 5 First Alert Storm Chasers are tracking winter weather in Oklahoma. Watch Field Meteorologist Michael Armstrong and Storm Command in the video player above. Watch First Alert Storm Chaser Derik Kline in the video player below. Watch First Alert Storm Chaser Chris Lee in the video player below. Watch...
Snowmageddon Part 2 is in the Oklahoma 7-Day Forecast
I'm starting to suspect that Oklahoma meteorologists are highly invested in milk and bread companies. Yesterday's snow was forecasted to be worryingly deep, but most of the state never reached the freezing point and the snowpack didn't even cover the leaves in most places. Sensationalism. That's the term used to...
KOCO
How much snow fell when winter storm moved through Oklahoma?
The winter storm that hit Oklahoma on Tuesday brought several inches of snow to the Sooner State. Below is a look at some of the snowfall totals from across Oklahoma.
KOCO
Northern parts of Oklahoma prepared despite not much snow expected
ENID, Okla. — Northern parts of Oklahoma are prepared for whatever may come their way, though not much snow is expected. | TIMELINE | Rain, snow expected as winter weather moves into Oklahoma. City officials in Enid said with this weather and warm ground temperatures, they’re not too worried...
KOCO
Crews continue monitoring road conditions after winter storm brings snow to Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities are monitoring the possibility of slick bridges and slushy roads after a winter storm brought snow to Oklahoma on Tuesday. Oklahoma Department of Transportation crews are looking at road conditions and were out early Wednesday checking other slick spots. They don't expect the wet roads to freeze, but they want to make sure.
KFOR
Tracking another Arctic Cold Front coming south into Oklahoma!
Tracking another Arctic Cold Front coming south into Oklahoma Saturday Night! Frozen precipitation chances going up early next week! Freezing rain, sleet and then snow all possible depending on how this all sets up next week.
Oklahomans searching for meteor fragments in Muskogee
Oklahoma "meteor hunters" are searching for fragments of the meteor that traveled across Muskogee on Thursday, January 20.
How to make homemade de-icer for Tuesday snowstorm
The first big snowstorm of 2023 will arrive in Oklahoma on Tuesday. KFOR is looking out for you with an old but new way to prepare.
KOCO
TIMELINE: Rain to change to snow as winter weather heads into Oklahoma
A winter weather advisory has been issued for several counties throughout Oklahoma, with other parts of the state under a winter weather watch until Wednesday morning. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Jonathan Conder says he wouldn't be surprised if the watch is upgraded to a warning as rain and snow head into Oklahoma.
KOCO
EMSA anticipates large number of calls during Oklahoma winter weather
OKLAHOMA CITY — EMSA is anticipating a large number of calls during the winter weather. EMSA said your best option for the winter storm is to stay prepared. If you have to leave your house, keep your phone charged, a spare blanket with you in case you get stuck and an extra water bottle to stay hydrated.
KOCO
Professional meteorite hunter says he found pieces of meteor in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. — A meteor was found in Oklahoma after falling to Earth last week, and a professional meteorite hunter says he uncovered it. Surveillance videos and doorbell cameras captured the meteor Friday morning, and people reported seeing a large fireball that produced a sonic boom. After that, professional...
KOCO
Warm ground temperatures could help winter weather moving into Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — The warm ground temperatures could help the winter weather that is moving into Oklahoma. Oklahomans are asking about the morning and evening commutes ahead of the winter weather. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Sabrina Bates has been looking at this event closely. Open the video player above for...
Forecast for Most of Oklahoma Calls for Snow & Ice Tomorrow
Grab the bread and milk, Snowmageddon 2023 is coming! From all the forecasts and predictions, Oklahoma is expected to get a winter storm tomorrow (01-24-23). Mother Nature will hit us with sleet, snow, and ice. Right now the forecast is calling for well below-freezing temperatures, snow, and ice for most,...
KOCO
Oklahoma schools closing, moving to virtual learning Tuesday due to incoming winter weather
Oklahoma school districts are closing or moving to virtual learning Tuesday because of the winter weather expected to hit the Sooner State. Oklahoma City Public Schools officials said all in-person classes have been canceled for Tuesday and students will learn asynchronously from home. All activities also have been canceled, and curbside meal services will not be available Tuesday.
KOCO
Oklahoma Highway Patrol gives safety advice on driving in winter weather
Snow is falling throughout Oklahoma, creating slick conditions on roads and highways throughout the state. KOCO 5 spoke with Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Eric Foster about what drivers should do to stay safe. Open the video player above to watch.
KOCO
Oklahomans from across the state travel to honor life of Athena Brownfield
ENID, Okla. — Oklahomans from across the state traveled to Enid to honor the life of Athena Brownfield. Investigators said the 4-year-old was murdered on Christmas. It was a tearful and powerful service on Wednesday afternoon for Athena. KOCO 5 spoke to one woman who traveled all the way...
Bare bones to beautiful jewelry, Oklahoma artist wastes nothing
Mountain Bird sells her buffalo bone jewelry at Pow Wows all over Oklahoma.
Comments / 1