wfxb.com
North Carolina Man Sentenced For Death Of A Child
A North Carolina man has been sentenced to over 12 years in prison after pleading guilty in the death case of a 6-week-old child. 40-year-old, Geames Ratliff pleaded guilty in Horry County Circuit Court to a charge of inflicting extreme bodily injuries upon a child and was sentenced to 12 and a half years in prison.
Branford man accused of using dead relatives’ IDs for unemployment fraud
BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Branford man used the identities of his dead relatives to steal tens of thousands of dollars in unemployment benefits from the government, according to police. Authorities said Jason Turoczi, 40, was ordered to be re-arrested Wednesday after he refused to appear in court for multiple counts of unemployment compensation fraud, […]
Teen girl found unresponsive in woods during party in NC; teen host charged, ALE says
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen is in the hospital after being found unresponsive by alcohol law enforcement officers in Julian during a party on Saturday, according to an NC ALE news release. ALE special agents joined by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina State Highway Patrol executed a search warrant at a […]
trumbulltimes.com
Police: Felon arrested in Christmas Day shooting in Waterbury
WATERBURY — Police working with a local and state gang task force arrested a city man in connection with shots fired on Christmas Day and seized an illegal loaded handgun with a high-capacity magazine, officials said. Thomas Knight, 50, of Coe Road, fired several shots on Cherry Street on...
15-Year-Old Gets Years In Prison For Fatally Stabbing Mount Vernon Cheerleading Captain
A teenage girl will spend years behind bars for fatally stabbing a 16-year-old cheerleading captain in Westchester County, officials said. The 15-year-old, who was not named because of her age, was sentenced to three to nine years in jail on Tuesday, Jan. 24 for the April 8, 2022 killing of 16-year-old Kayla Green in Mount Vernon, according to Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah.
Hartford police seeing dangerous firearm attachments on streets
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are warning residents about dangerous firearm attachments that are showing up more and more on the streets of Hartford. There are two devices police are particularly worried about. One device is a small piece of metal called a Glockswitch that makes a gun fully automatic as soon as it’s added […]
WRAL
Myrtle Beach man accused of killing missing Wilmington woman
WILMINGTON, N.C. — A man wanted in North Carolina for the first-degree murder of a woman he met on social media was arrested in Myrtle Beach. WMBF reports records show William Hicks was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County on Tuesday. He was scheduled to appear in court in a New Hanover County courtroom in Wilmington, N.C., the same day.
New Haven gang member gets 70 months for owning ‘ghost gun’ a month after he was released from prison
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A member of the Bloods gang will spend 70 months in prison after pleading guilty to having a “ghost gun” as a convicted felon, according to U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Shavarius Smith, 22, of New Haven, will follow his time in prison with three years of supervised release. […]
Two teens shot in Hartford
Two teenage boys, each 16 years old, were shot and received non-life-threatening injuries Wednesday night in the Clay Arsenal neighborhood of Hartford
Man charged with shooting in East Hartford rooming house
EAST HARTFORD — A man is being held on more than $1 million bond while facing a first-degree assault charge based on claims that he shot a man in the back during an argument in a hallway of the Church Corners Inn rooming house in November. DEFENDANT: Jonathan E....
Mount Vernon teen sentenced to 3-9 years in state juvenile detention center for fatal stabbing of teen
Kayla Green's family said justice was not served in this case after months of trying to have prosecutors charge the teen with murder instead of the manslaughter charge that she pleaded guilty to.
fallriverreporter.com
New York and Connecticut men charged with going on shopping spree at local Walmart, other locations with counterfeit bills
Three men from out-of-state are being accused of going on shopping sprees with fake money at multiple locations. According to police, on Friday just after 2:30 p.m., Coventry Police Officers responded to Centre of New England Blvd., Coventry, RI for the report of suspected counterfeit bills being passed at Walmart.
Eyewitness News
Man in serious, possibly life-threatening, condition after crash in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - One person is in serious, possibly life-threatening, condition after a crash at the intersection of Peck Street and Blatchley Avenue in New Haven. Police say they responded at around 2:07 p.m. on a report of a crash involving a Dodge Ram and a Subaru WRX.
Yale Daily News
New Haven Public Schools security guard charged after shooting at 14-year-old
A security guard at a public elementary school in New Haven was arrested on Sunday after pursuing and shooting at a 14-year-old who had broken into his car in broad daylight. According to a Sunday press release from the New Haven Police Department, the security guard, Tiquentes Graybrown, claimed to believe the child was armed when he discharged his personal weapon. The New Haven Police Department later confirmed that the child was not armed. Graybrown said that though he shot at the child, he missed and the child was unharmed. When police arrived at the scene, they found Graybrown in the process of detaining the child.
Police Pursuit Starts In Avon, Ends In Arrest Of 25-Year-Old Brockton Man
A police pursuit in Avon last week resulted in the arrest of a 25-year-old man from Brockton, authorities said.The pursuit started when officers tried stopping a 2008 Nissan Altima near Memorial Drive at 11:37 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, Avon Police Chief Jeffrey Bukunt reports. The car was allegedly…
Advocate
Transgender Women Killed in Georgia, North Carolina
Two more violent deaths of transgender Americans have been reported, one in December and one in January. Destiny Howard, 23, was found shot to death in Macon, Ga., December 9, according to the Human Rights Campaign. She was also known as Destin Howard or Destin Cheves, Pittsburgh Lesbian Correspondents reports. Her body was found in the parking lot of a software business, notes TV station WMGT, which misgendered her.
Son Of High-Ranking Mount Vernon Police Official Shot On Bus, Report Says
A high-ranking Westchester County police official's son was injured in a shooting in the Bronx, according to a report by the New York Post. The 17-year-old son of Mount Vernon Police Deputy Commissioner Jennifer Lackard was shot on an MTA bus in the Soundview neighborhood of the Bronx on Saturday evening, Jan. 21, the media outlet reported.
Waterbury man accused of fraudulently collecting $17K in unemployment benefits, faces up to 5 years in prison
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury man could face a $5,000 fine and five years in prison after he was charged Monday will illegally collecting more than $17,400 in unemployment benefits. William S. Johnson, 34, is facing a charge of felony unemployment compensation fraud, and one count of first-degree larceny by defrauding a public community, […]
Hartford vigil honors those killed in California Lunar New Year shooting
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – State residents gathered Tuesday night at the state capitol to remember the lives of 11 people killed in a mass shooting in Monterey Park, California. The victims, ranging in age from 57 to 76 were fatally gunned down at a dance studio last weekend — a time that was supposed to […]
North Carolina man sentenced to life at age 15 set to be freed
CORRECTION: The Post Release Supervision and Parole Commission released an incorrect projected release date for Ellsworth Ingram. He is scheduled to be freed on Dec. 8, 2025. This article has been updated to reflect that correction. We apologize for the error. TROY, N.C. (WGHP) – Ellsworth A. Ingram was 15 years old in 1998 when […]
