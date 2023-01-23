ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina Man Sentenced For Death Of A Child

A North Carolina man has been sentenced to over 12 years in prison after pleading guilty in the death case of a 6-week-old child. 40-year-old, Geames Ratliff pleaded guilty in Horry County Circuit Court to a charge of inflicting extreme bodily injuries upon a child and was sentenced to 12 and a half years in prison.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Branford man accused of using dead relatives’ IDs for unemployment fraud

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Branford man used the identities of his dead relatives to steal tens of thousands of dollars in unemployment benefits from the government, according to police. Authorities said Jason Turoczi, 40, was ordered to be re-arrested Wednesday after he refused to appear in court for multiple counts of unemployment compensation fraud, […]
BRANFORD, CT
Police: Felon arrested in Christmas Day shooting in Waterbury

WATERBURY — Police working with a local and state gang task force arrested a city man in connection with shots fired on Christmas Day and seized an illegal loaded handgun with a high-capacity magazine, officials said. Thomas Knight, 50, of Coe Road, fired several shots on Cherry Street on...
WATERBURY, CT
15-Year-Old Gets Years In Prison For Fatally Stabbing Mount Vernon Cheerleading Captain

A teenage girl will spend years behind bars for fatally stabbing a 16-year-old cheerleading captain in Westchester County, officials said. The 15-year-old, who was not named because of her age, was sentenced to three to nine years in jail on Tuesday, Jan. 24 for the April 8, 2022 killing of 16-year-old Kayla Green in Mount Vernon, according to Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah.
MOUNT VERNON, NY
Hartford police seeing dangerous firearm attachments on streets

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are warning residents about dangerous firearm attachments that are showing up more and more on the streets of Hartford. There are two devices police are particularly worried about. One device is a small piece of metal called a Glockswitch that makes a gun fully automatic as soon as it’s added […]
HARTFORD, CT
Myrtle Beach man accused of killing missing Wilmington woman

WILMINGTON, N.C. — A man wanted in North Carolina for the first-degree murder of a woman he met on social media was arrested in Myrtle Beach. WMBF reports records show William Hicks was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County on Tuesday. He was scheduled to appear in court in a New Hanover County courtroom in Wilmington, N.C., the same day.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
New Haven Public Schools security guard charged after shooting at 14-year-old

A security guard at a public elementary school in New Haven was arrested on Sunday after pursuing and shooting at a 14-year-old who had broken into his car in broad daylight. According to a Sunday press release from the New Haven Police Department, the security guard, Tiquentes Graybrown, claimed to believe the child was armed when he discharged his personal weapon. The New Haven Police Department later confirmed that the child was not armed. Graybrown said that though he shot at the child, he missed and the child was unharmed. When police arrived at the scene, they found Graybrown in the process of detaining the child.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Transgender Women Killed in Georgia, North Carolina

Two more violent deaths of transgender Americans have been reported, one in December and one in January. Destiny Howard, 23, was found shot to death in Macon, Ga., December 9, according to the Human Rights Campaign. She was also known as Destin Howard or Destin Cheves, Pittsburgh Lesbian Correspondents reports. Her body was found in the parking lot of a software business, notes TV station WMGT, which misgendered her.
WILMINGTON, NC
Waterbury man accused of fraudulently collecting $17K in unemployment benefits, faces up to 5 years in prison

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury man could face a $5,000 fine and five years in prison after he was charged Monday will illegally collecting more than $17,400 in unemployment benefits. William S. Johnson, 34, is facing a charge of felony unemployment compensation fraud, and one count of first-degree larceny by defrauding a public community, […]
WATERBURY, CT
North Carolina man sentenced to life at age 15 set to be freed

CORRECTION: The Post Release Supervision and Parole Commission released an incorrect projected release date for Ellsworth Ingram. He is scheduled to be freed on Dec. 8, 2025. This article has been updated to reflect that correction. We apologize for the error. TROY, N.C. (WGHP) – Ellsworth A. Ingram was 15 years old in 1998 when […]
ALABAMA STATE

