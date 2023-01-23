ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake Forest, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfncnews.com

Citizen Issue Reported: Parks, Greenways or Recreational Facility Issues – Fri, 27 Jan 2023 12:58:30 -0500

Wake Forest Issue Reported on Fri, 27 Jan 2023 12:58:30 -0500: Parks, Greenways or Recreational Facility Issues at Address: 1125 Heritage Knoll Dr Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. Grassy area in front of the “Heritage” placard on the corner of Heritage Lakes and Friendship Chapel is always “squishy” wet. Even during dry periods. Because there was a lawn sprinkler leak around there mid 2022, I assume there is another leak around the flower arrangements in front of the sign.
WAKE FOREST, NC
wfncnews.com

Citizen Issue Reported: Traffic Control – Thu, 26 Jan 2023 18:08:22 -0500

Wake Forest Issue Reported on Thu, 26 Jan 2023 18:08:22 -0500: Traffic Control at Address: Franklin Academy. Traffic at this school during the morning hours of 7:20-7:50 is very dangerous. Cars are blocking both sides of the roads, regular traffic is driving on the opposite side of the road to go around. I’ve witnessed several near misses the last few mornings.
wfncnews.com

How Do We Pay for Clean-Running Streams?

During last Friday’s town board retreat at the Renaissance Centre, Monica Sarna, the town’s stormwater engineering manager, took the commissioners and mayor through a lengthy description of how the town deals with the water that falls from rain, snow and ice. Town Manager Kip Padgett introduced … Click...
WAKE FOREST, NC
wfncnews.com

Bloom Is Blooming Again?

It is not exactly a resurrection – after all, no one expected a piece of land already zoned for highway business to sit undisturbed forever – but it has been a long time in terms of Wake Forest development history. It was late in 2009 that the Quail...
WAKE FOREST, NC
wfncnews.com

Cost of Transformers Have Gone Sky High

Chris Terrell, the manager of Wake Forest Power, said last Friday during the town board retreat at the Renaissance Centre that the price of electric transformers has gone from about $3,764 each with a lead time of 12-plus weeks to $25,567 each with a lead time of 140-plus weeks. Wake...
WAKE FOREST, NC
wfncnews.com

Parks and Rec to Build Playground and Skate Park

Wake Forest Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Resources Department Director Ruben Wall did not take up much time during the town board’s annual retreat Friday, but he sure packed a lot into his time. First, the department will build an inclusive playground at Holding Park, opening it this summer. …...
WAKE FOREST, NC
wfncnews.com

Obituaries

Patricia Kordas, nee Holding, a North Carolina visual artist who painted landscapes in Europe, the Americas and New Zealand, died Tuesday, January 2, 2023 following a long illness. She was 90. Patricia was the daughter of Thomas Elford Holding Jr. and Irene … Click here to read the full Wake...
CHAPEL HILL, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy