Wake Forest Issue Reported on Fri, 27 Jan 2023 12:58:30 -0500: Parks, Greenways or Recreational Facility Issues at Address: 1125 Heritage Knoll Dr Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. Grassy area in front of the “Heritage” placard on the corner of Heritage Lakes and Friendship Chapel is always “squishy” wet. Even during dry periods. Because there was a lawn sprinkler leak around there mid 2022, I assume there is another leak around the flower arrangements in front of the sign.

