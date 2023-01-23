ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike Linnig’s Restaurant returns for 99th season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A popular Louisville seafood restaurant makes its long-awaited return on Thursday. Mike Linnig’s Restaurant, located at 9308 Cane Run Road, will be opening for its 99th season just in time for lunch, according to a post by the restaurant. The seafood restaurant has been a...
Angio's Italian Restaurant closing after 25+ years in business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Another Louisville restaurant has announced it is shutting its doors for the last time. Angio's Italian Restaurant announced the permanent closure on Facebook saying the decision was made with "the heaviest of hearts and tear filled eyes." The restaurant said they have to close their doors...
Germantown restaurant closing after less than 2 years in business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After less than two years in business, a Germantown restaurant announced its unexpected closure. Germantown Social, located at 1318 McHenry Street, opened in Sept. 2021 as a brunch and dinner destination in the Germantown neighborhood. On Tuesday, the restaurant said it has officially closed, stating obstacles...
Tickets for 2023 Kentucky Derby Festival events going on sale

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tickets for all of the 2023 Kentucky Derby Festival events will be able to be purchased starting Friday at 10 a.m. “We know everyone is ready for spring and we can’t wait to celebrate our favorite time of year,” Kentucky Derby Festival President & CEO Matt Gibson said in a release. “Many of our ticketed events do sell out quickly. We encourage fans to purchase tickets early so they don’t miss out!”
Germantown restaurant announces permanent closure

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Germantown restaurant is permanently closing its doors less than two years after opening. Germantown Social made the announcement on Facebook Tuesday morning. "It is an extremely sad day as we officially announce the closure of Germantown Social," the statement read. "For those that had a...
Bid to save block of Louisville homes from demolition fails

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A fight that started in Aug. 2022 to save several homes in the Meriwether neighborhood ended Tuesday after the city’s Landmark Commission ruled against a petition by community organizers. Louisville residents were trying to designate 14 homes on Lawton Court as historical landmarks, preventing a...
Big Nita's Cheesecakes hosting grand opening this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After announcing it would be moving into the former location of Hi-Five Doughnuts last year, Big Nita's Cheesecakes officially has an opening date. The dessert shop will be opening its first physical storefront on Jan. 28. The grand opening will take place from 2-8 p.m. "With...
Down Syndrome of Louisville hosting 12th annual Gallop Gala

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville-based nonprofit is continuing a popular yearly fundraising event ahead of the Kentucky Derby. Down Syndrome of Louisville is hosting its 12th annual Gallop Gala at the Galt House Hotel on April 21 at 6 p.m. The event features live and silent auctions, music and...
‘Bluey’ live stage show coming to Louisville in September

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (DERBY CITY WEEKEND) - Attention all parents! The beloved preschool Disney+ show Bluey is bringing its live show to Louisville this September. Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show! is coming to the Kentucky Center from Sept. 15 through 17, according to a release. Fans of Bluey, Bingo,...
'Everybody is frustrated': Butchertown doggy daycare center repeatedly vandalized

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Frustration is mounting for a cluster of Butchertown businesses, who have recently fallen victim to repeated acts of vandalism targeting their properties. Newly opened doggy daycare Camp FurKids is one of them. Co-owner Jason Starnes said their shop's security cameras caught three separate incidents, taking place in the span of a little over a month.
LMPD officer nominated for 2023 RISE award

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department announced on Monday that Officer Cody Woolston has been nominated for a 2023 RISE award. The award honors three officers who have saved a life or shown exemplary performance in the field, according to a release. “Axon’s RISE Awards showcase the...
