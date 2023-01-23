Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Louisville Police Officers Has Been Shot at a Protest That Erupted After Decision in Breonna Taylor CaseNorthville HeraldLouisville, KY
Highly-anticipated restaurant opens new location in Kentucky, attracting a crowdKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
Indiana witness describes bright object hovering over neighbor's houseRoger MarshIndiana State
Everything You Need To Know About The 2023 Discover Boating Louisville Boat, RV, & Sportshow®JC PhelpsLouisville, KY
The Louisville Civic Orchestra Presents Heroic & Unfinished: A Tribute to Healthcare HeroesJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Wave 3
Mike Linnig’s Restaurant returns for 99th season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A popular Louisville seafood restaurant makes its long-awaited return on Thursday. Mike Linnig’s Restaurant, located at 9308 Cane Run Road, will be opening for its 99th season just in time for lunch, according to a post by the restaurant. The seafood restaurant has been a...
Kentucky Restaurant’s Unusual Tradition Ends as It Begins Its 99th Season
Count me among those who make an online beeline for seafood restaurant searches when I'm traveling. I love fish. Any fish. And I can say that without hesitation because I have honestly NEVER eaten anything that comes out of the water that I didn't like. Oh, well, yes, it has...
Angio's Italian Restaurant closing after 25+ years in business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Another Louisville restaurant has announced it is shutting its doors for the last time. Angio's Italian Restaurant announced the permanent closure on Facebook saying the decision was made with "the heaviest of hearts and tear filled eyes." The restaurant said they have to close their doors...
Wave 3
Germantown restaurant closing after less than 2 years in business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After less than two years in business, a Germantown restaurant announced its unexpected closure. Germantown Social, located at 1318 McHenry Street, opened in Sept. 2021 as a brunch and dinner destination in the Germantown neighborhood. On Tuesday, the restaurant said it has officially closed, stating obstacles...
Highly-anticipated restaurant opens new location in Kentucky, attracting a crowd
A highly-anticipated restaurant recently opened in Kentucky, attracting a crowd for the grand opening with some local patrons waiting overnight to be one of the first customers in the door. Read on to learn more.
Wave 3
Tickets for 2023 Kentucky Derby Festival events going on sale
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tickets for all of the 2023 Kentucky Derby Festival events will be able to be purchased starting Friday at 10 a.m. “We know everyone is ready for spring and we can’t wait to celebrate our favorite time of year,” Kentucky Derby Festival President & CEO Matt Gibson said in a release. “Many of our ticketed events do sell out quickly. We encourage fans to purchase tickets early so they don’t miss out!”
wdrb.com
Germantown restaurant announces permanent closure
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Germantown restaurant is permanently closing its doors less than two years after opening. Germantown Social made the announcement on Facebook Tuesday morning. "It is an extremely sad day as we officially announce the closure of Germantown Social," the statement read. "For those that had a...
wdrb.com
Louisville's Colonial Gardens searching for 2 restaurants after recent closures
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 120-year-old Louisville property with millions of dollars invested needs to fill two vacancies. Colonial Gardens reopened in 2021 after redevelopment created a space for restaurants in south Louisville, but less than two years later, it's searching for new tenants. Biscuit Belly opted to close its...
spectrumnews1.com
Bid to save block of Louisville homes from demolition fails
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A fight that started in Aug. 2022 to save several homes in the Meriwether neighborhood ended Tuesday after the city’s Landmark Commission ruled against a petition by community organizers. Louisville residents were trying to designate 14 homes on Lawton Court as historical landmarks, preventing a...
Louisville Game Shop closes after 18-year Highlands run
In its final weeks, the Louisville Game Shop’s owners saw an outpouring of support and sales.
WLKY.com
Big Nita's Cheesecakes hosting grand opening this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After announcing it would be moving into the former location of Hi-Five Doughnuts last year, Big Nita's Cheesecakes officially has an opening date. The dessert shop will be opening its first physical storefront on Jan. 28. The grand opening will take place from 2-8 p.m. "With...
wdrb.com
Big Nita's Cheesecakes holding grand opening Jan. 28 for first brick-and-mortar location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Butchertown is about to get a little sweeter. Big Nita's Cheesecakes is opening its first brick-and-mortar location. It is hosting a grand opening Saturday at 1011 East Main Street from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. The dessert shop sells specialty cheesecakes and cheesecake desserts, like cupcakes and cookies.
wdrb.com
'I just want my dress back' | Jeffersonville newlyweds searching for missing piece of their wedding day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Losing something irreplaceable can feel defeating, but a newlywed couple in Jeffersonville is not giving up the fight to find something important missing from their wedding day. While the wedding dress might be a small detail for many, the dress Baylee Jones picked helped plan her...
Wave 3
100 days until Kentucky Derby: Churchill Downs construction, what to expect for Derby
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s almost time for people to start figuring out their look for this year’s Kentucky Derby. Meanwhile Churchill Downs is getting a makeover of its own, a 200 million dollar makeover. We’re officially 100 days away from the 149th Kentucky Derby, and Churchill Downs...
Wave 3
Down Syndrome of Louisville hosting 12th annual Gallop Gala
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville-based nonprofit is continuing a popular yearly fundraising event ahead of the Kentucky Derby. Down Syndrome of Louisville is hosting its 12th annual Gallop Gala at the Galt House Hotel on April 21 at 6 p.m. The event features live and silent auctions, music and...
Wave 3
‘Bluey’ live stage show coming to Louisville in September
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (DERBY CITY WEEKEND) - Attention all parents! The beloved preschool Disney+ show Bluey is bringing its live show to Louisville this September. Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show! is coming to the Kentucky Center from Sept. 15 through 17, according to a release. Fans of Bluey, Bingo,...
wdrb.com
Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball sold at gas stations contain no whiskey
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A federal lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball sold at gas stations don't actually have whiskey in them. The lawsuit was filed Jan. 7 against Sazerac Co., Louisville-based whiskey-maker that makes Fireball, by a woman in Illinois. The suit claims the company intentionally misled customers into...
'Everybody is frustrated': Butchertown doggy daycare center repeatedly vandalized
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Frustration is mounting for a cluster of Butchertown businesses, who have recently fallen victim to repeated acts of vandalism targeting their properties. Newly opened doggy daycare Camp FurKids is one of them. Co-owner Jason Starnes said their shop's security cameras caught three separate incidents, taking place in the span of a little over a month.
wdrb.com
Louisville Boat, RV & Sportshow gets people excited about outdoor activities
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) – You can start thinking about outdoor activities now. WDRB's Keith Kaiser explored the Louisville Boat, RV & Sportshow before it started. The region’s outdoor, camping and boating community can once again try and learn about the outdoor and on-water lifestyle. Louisville Boat, RV &...
Wave 3
LMPD officer nominated for 2023 RISE award
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department announced on Monday that Officer Cody Woolston has been nominated for a 2023 RISE award. The award honors three officers who have saved a life or shown exemplary performance in the field, according to a release. “Axon’s RISE Awards showcase the...
