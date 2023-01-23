LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tickets for all of the 2023 Kentucky Derby Festival events will be able to be purchased starting Friday at 10 a.m. “We know everyone is ready for spring and we can’t wait to celebrate our favorite time of year,” Kentucky Derby Festival President & CEO Matt Gibson said in a release. “Many of our ticketed events do sell out quickly. We encourage fans to purchase tickets early so they don’t miss out!”

