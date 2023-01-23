ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

2023 Oscars Predictions: Surprise Nominations That Could Actually Happen

By Marcus Jones
IndieWire
IndieWire
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2scIDj_0kOb25b100

By now, on the eve of Oscars nominations, there are many prospective nominees that read as sure bets.

For example, given all the recognition they have received from awards bodies that include Academy voters, it would truly be a shock not to see “TÁR” star Cate Blanchett or “Everything Everywhere All at Once” star Michelle Yeoh nominated for Best Actress. Prognosticators may not be able to predict what the second half of the Best Picture nominees will be, but all feel comfortable saying “The Banshees of Inisherin” and “The Fabelmans” will get in there.

To get a better gauge on what will be nominated and likely win every category at the 95th Oscars, read IndieWire’s predictions here . However, we thought it would also be fun to anticipate some of the biggest reaches that could still come true, as far as nominations in the above the line categories go.

Best Picture

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Yes, the “Black Panther” sequel was neither the critical nor commercial success its predecessor was, but it still fared well under impossible odds. Not only is the newest Marvel Cinematic Universe entry the biggest November opening of all time, it is also currently nominated for the PGA Awards’ equivalent of Best Picture (an important Oscars bellwether). Add in the fact that “Wakanda Forever” tied “All Quiet on the Western Front” for most appearances on the 2023 Oscars shortlist, and how it is already favored to win two Academy Awards come March (Best Supporting Actress to Angela Bassett and Best Costume Design to Ruth E. Carter), and it is easy to see how the Disney release is a plausible candidate for a Best Picture nomination.

Best Director

S.S. Rajamouli, “ RRR

The director’s Tollywood epic “ RRR ” broke box office records and put Indian cinema on Academy members’ radar more than ever. Of course, the film was dealt a blow by India opting to instead make “Last Film Show” its official Best International Feature Film entry, but the packed FYC screenings never stopped, and the movie now has a few awards under its belt including the Critics Choice Award for Best Foreign Language Film, and most of all, the New York Film Critics Circle award for Best Director. The inspired choice by coastal critics may be the final push to move the needle in Rajamouli’s favor. The past few years have seen a surprise Best Director slot go to a standout international filmmaker, and this year it’s been hard to peg who that could be. Rajamouli arguably has the most momentum, having been able to give at least one memorable televised acceptance speech to win the hearts of Oscar voters.

Best Actor

Adam Sandler, “Hustle”

It seems like the comedian went back on his promise to make purposefully terrible films after the Oscars snubbed his lead performance in “Uncut Gems.” His latest Netflix project directed by “We the Animals” filmmaker Jeremiah Zagar is a total crowd pleaser, and the streaming service has really put their weight behind it with FYC screenings hosted by award-winning actors like Dustin Hoffman and Henry Winkler. The fifth Best Actor slot has been impossible to pin down, with superstars like Tom Cruise (“Top Gun: Maverick”) and Tom Hanks (“A Man Called Otto”) in the mix, but those two actors have been snubbed by the Academy much more often, and have done far less campaigning. SAG Awards nominations can be wildcards, but his signifies that Sandler is on an upward trajectory with awards bodies that could finally lead to his first nomination this year.

Best Actress

Andrea Riseborough, “To Leslie”

All eyes will be on the Best Actress category come Oscars nominations morning to see if the viral “To Leslie” campaign actually paid off. Though it would be a “surprise” people are still kind of anticipating, the nomination would say a lot about how one can campaign for an award without a proper budget for it. Word-of-mouth for the indie drama about an alcoholic single mother looking to rebuild her life after blowing through her lottery winnings spread right in the middle of Oscar nominations voting, so should Riseborough make it in, it would be a glass half empty or full situation. Yes, it would be recency bias of the highest order, but it would also be an indicator that enough Academy members are at least attempting to watch and consider the smaller films people flag to them.

Best Supporting Actor

Woody Harrelson, “Triangle of Sadness”

It has been difficult to gauge where the Ruben Östlund 2022 Palme D’Or winner stands with the Academy in general. It is certainly a hit with European members of the Academy given its success at the European Film Awards in December, and its several BAFTA nominations. While Dolly De Leon is the film’s main push for acting awards, it is Harrelson who has the most history with the Oscars. Not only has the actor been nominated three times, the last nomination for “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” came as a total surprise, and was built off of enthusiasm for the 2017 Martin McDonagh film. Plus, although he has not done a lot of campaigning, Harrelson did give a hilarious, heartfelt speech honoring Michael J. Fox in front of a room full of the most powerful members of the Academy at the Governors Awards last fall. If “Triangle” really is the Academy’s favorite international export, then Harrelson has a chance to make it past one of the projected nominees from “The Banshees of Inisherin” or “The Fabelmans.”

Best Supporting Actress

Michelle Williams, “The Fabelmans”

Speaking of film maestro Steven Spielberg’s latest awards contender, many thought its campaign wrecked its own chance at a Best Supporting Actress Oscar by placing four-time nominee Williams in the packed Best Actress race. One could posit that the Screen Actors Guild was not a fan of the choice, opting to not nominate the star in its Female Actor in a Leading Role category, even though her submission into the Best Actress race was by her own request. Many are citing Kate Winslet’s move from Best Supporting Actress to Best Actress for “The Reader” in 2009 as the precedent for category manipulation on the Oscars side, but Winslet had already been moved to lead by other awards bodies like the BAFTAs. Williams was already snubbed there, and snubbed by the SAG Awards, which could be a sign that there are secretly machinations to nominate her pivotal mother role to the Supporting category whether she likes it or not.

Best Original Screenplay

“Nope”

If there is one recent filmmaker who embodies the “original” signifier it’s 2018 Best Original Screenplay winner Jordan Peele. His debut feature “Get Out” redefined the entire social thriller genre. Though the reactions seemed more mixed when it came out last summer, “Nope” has had a lowkey resurgence with cinephiles, making just about every major publication’s Best Films of 2022 list. It is also an AFI Film Awards honoree that did not do half bad with the Oscars shortlists either. Though it would come as a surprise if Peele were to creep on into this stacked category, stranger things have happened.

Best Adapted Screenplay

“Marcel the Shell With Shoes On”

Many have considered this a weak year for the Best Adapted Screenplay race, with even frontrunner Sarah Polley’s “Women Talking” not being a surefire bet for a Best Picture nomination. Enter “Marcel the Shell With Shoes On”: the other A24 film exceeding all expectations, breaking into the Best Animation Feature race as soon as it was clear it qualified. Writers Dean Fleischer-Camp, Jenny Slate, Nick Paley, and Elisabeth Holm have been making the rounds, with Slate in particular pulling double duty as a member of the “Everything Everywhere All at Once” ensemble, and the film did relatively well at the box office, so here would be a good place for its sect of superfans to highlight it; a category where it is not so much in the shadow of “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.”

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Oscars 2023: Final Nominations Predictions in 23 Categories

One of the great advantages for an Oscar movie is to be fresh and original. Once upon a time, “Avatar” was that movie: It blew Oscar voters’ socks off in the 2010 Oscar race, winning three out of nine nominations and almost making it to Best Picture. “Titanic” winner James Cameron was thrilled for his ex-wife, Kathryn Bigelow, who won for “Hurt Locker.” This year, four PGA-nominated sequels are vying for one of 10 Best Picture slots, including “Avatar: The Way of Water,” but it’s unlikely that any will win the top prize. The new new thing in 2023 is the...
IndieWire

Bradley Cooper Calls Playing Leonard Bernstein in ‘Maestro’ the ‘Most Terrifying’ Role Ever

Bradley Cooper is calling on conductors to fact-check just how difficult their profession is. Cooper, while in conversation with “TÁR” writer-director Todd Field and actresses Cate Blanchett and Nina Hoss for a Focus Features awards season roundtable, gave insights into upcoming Leonard Bernstein film “Maestro.” Cooper portrays the legendary conductor and composer and also directs the feature. The real-life Bernstein is name-checked in Field’s “TÁR” by problematic fictional conductor Lydia Tár (Blanchett) as one of her mentors. “I can’t wait to see your film about Bernstein,” Blanchett told Cooper during the video. The “A Star Is Born” director said, “Having worked on a...
IndieWire

How to Watch the 2023 Oscar Nominations Livestream

It’s officially Oscars season, and the countdown to film’s biggest night begins tomorrow with the Academy Award nominations livestream. The 2023 nominees for the 95th Academy Awards will be announced Tuesday, January 24 via livestream. Oscar winner Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal,” “The Night Of”) and Allison Williams (“M3GAN,” “Get Out,” “Girls”) will jointly list off the nominees for this year’s tight Oscar race. The announcement will take place 8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater and will air live on “Good Morning America” on ABC. Ahmed and Williams will also be livestreaming on Goodmorningamerica.com, ABC News Live, Disney+,...
Decider.com

Oscar Snubs and Surprises 2023: Tom Cruise and Viola Davis Are Out, Paul Mescal and Ana de Armas Are In

The 2023 Oscar nominations are here, and it wouldn’t be the Oscar nominations if there weren’t a bunch of people on Twitter getting really mad at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The nominations for the 95th annual Academy Awards were announced on Tuesday morning, hosted by Riz Ahmed & Allison Williams, which you can watch on the Oscars YouTube page. Eligible films for the 2023 Oscars include titles released from January 1, 2022, to December 31, 2022, and had to have at least a 7-day qualifying run in theaters in a major U.S. city during that time. The 2022 movie...
GoldDerby

Oscar predictions: Mandy Walker (‘Elvis’) close to becoming 3rd woman nominated for Best Cinematography

Plenty of music biopics are content to shoot their subjects’ iconic concerts straightforwardly, as though extended, by-the-numbers recreations of tour dates are what audiences expect and want to see. “Elvis” rejects that approach. From the way it zests the rock-and-roll king’s catalogue to its live-wire cinematography, Baz Luhrmann’s maximalist, jewel-toned vision reintroduces Elvis Presley to modern audiences through a kaleidoscopic experience that emulates the novelty which electrified ‘50s-era crowds.  SEE Mandy Walker (‘Elvis’ cinematographer) on working with Baz Luhrmann: ‘There couldn’t be a more perfect person to make this film’ [Exclusive Video Interview] Cinematographer Mandy Walker currently occupies eighth place in Gold Derby’s combined odds for Best Cinematography....
HollywoodLife

New James Bond: 7 Actors In The Running To Play The Next 007

James Bond is one of the most popular characters of all-time, and he’s been played by a wide-array of actors. Daniel Craig stepped down from the role after 2021’s ‘No Time To Die.’. Aaron Taylor-Johnson has reportedly emerged as a favorite for the role. It’s hard to...
OK! Magazine

Tom Cruise 'Blew A Fuse' After Rival Brad Pitt Landed Golden Globe Nomination For 'Babylon,' Insider Dishes

Not having it! Tom Cruise is apparently irked that rival Brad Pitt landed a Golden Globe nomination for his latest flick, Babylon, but he didn't get one for appearing in the box office hit Top Gun: Maverick. "Tom expected to walk away with the award for best actor, so you can imagine his reaction when he wasn't even on the list — he totally blew a fuse!" a source said, according to Radar. "This was the first time in years that Tom was so sure he had a slam-dunk win he was fine-tuning his acceptance speech."An insider noted that Cruise,...
Deadline

SAG Awards Nominations: The Complete List

The Screen Actors Guild unveiled nominations Wednesday for its 29th annual SAG Awards as the movie awards season arrives full-steam, coming the same week as last night’s Golden Globes and Sunday’s Critics Choice Awards. Related Story SAG Awards Find A New Home On Netflix in 2024; This Year's Show Will Stream On YouTube Related Story How To Watch 2023 SAG Awards Nominations: Ashley Park & Haley Lu Richardson Set To Announce Related Story SAG Awards 2023: No TV Home Yet For The Annual Fete The marquee ensemble film award category this year features Paramount’s Babylon, Searchlight’s The Banshees of Inisherin, A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once, Universal’s...
Detroit News

'Top Gun' in, Tom Cruise out? Our Oscar predictions in top categories

Oscar nominations are out Tuesday morning, and a handful of very popular crowd pleasers figure to be in the mix. "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Avatar: The Way of Water," which have combined for roughly $3.4 billion at the global box office, will likely snag nominations in the Best Picture field. That's in addition to fan favorites such as "Elvis" and "Everything Everywhere All at Once," which should help make for the widest reaching slate of Best Picture nominees in years.
MICHIGAN STATE
HollywoodLife

Jane Fonda, 85, Is Stunning With Rita Moreno, 91, Lily Tomlin, 83, & Sally Field, 76, At Premiere Of ’80 For Brady’

Jane Fonda, 85, looked vibrant and happy as she attended the latest premiere for her new film, 80 For Brady in Palm Springs, CA on Friday night. The gorgeous actress, who recently revealed the great news that her cancer has gone into remission, wore a black blazer over a sparkly silver top, black pants, and black square-toed boots as she posed with some of her co-stars, including Rita Moreno, 91, Lily Tomlin, 93, and Sally Field, 76. At one point, the four iconic stars held hands as they flashed smiles for the cameras.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Pitchfork

Oscars 2023 Best Picture Nominations: See the Full List

Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Tár, The Banshees of Inisherin, and Top Gun: Maverick are all up for Best Picture at the 2023 Oscars. Women Talking, Triangle of Sadness, Avatar: The Way of Water, and The Fabelmans are also up for this year’s award. The Oscars take place on March 12 in Los Angeles.
wegotthiscovered.com

Lo and behold, Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson are united in the strangeness of their movie contract stipulations

You know what they say about movie stars: Take a look at the fine print on their contracts, and you’ll find out exactly who they are. … Just kidding, nobody says that. But Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson do have some very interesting stipulations in their movie contracts. Stipulations, we might add, that shed a bit of light on who they are and what’s important to them.
The Independent

‘It was unfortunate’: Dakota Johnson stuns Sundance crowd with Armie Hammer cannibalism joke

Dakota Johnson shocked a crowd at Sundance with a bold joke about Armie Hammer’s cannibalism allegations.The actor was presenting an award to director Luca Guadagnino, with whom she has worked on films including A Bigger Splash and Suspiria.Johnson made the quip while discussing the filmmaker’s Call Me By Your Name, in which Hammer starred alongside Timothée Chalamet.“It was here at Sundance in 2017 that audiences experienced a film that is uniquely characterised by Luca’s iconic approach to storytelling,” the Fifty Shades of Grey star said in a clip from the event that has been widely shared on Twitter.“The vision...
UTAH STATE
Variety

Brooke Shields Blasts ‘Ridiculous’ Tom Cruise Battle Over Postpartum Depression as Sundance Showers Her New Doc With a Standing Ovation

“Pretty Baby,” a two-part documentary about the intense highs and lows of American icon Brooke Shields, brought the house down with its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on Friday.  The doc explores the appalling sexualization of Shields beginning at age 9, the top-tier modeling and acting career that followed, and the urgent conversations she inspires around what society expects of women. Directed by Lana Wilson (Taylor Swift’s “Miss Americana”), “Pretty Baby” confronts milestones in Shields’ life that, in a post #MeToo world, shocked the audience at Park City’s Eccles Theater. Pre-pubescent nude photoshoots, male talk show hosts asking if 12-year-old...
WWD

Best Dressed at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards

On Tuesday night, the Golden Globes attempted their comeback, two years since they last aired. In the meantime, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has promised to work at revamping the group, following the 2021 Los Angeles Times investigation exposing the lack of any Black members in the HFPA and other ethical malpractices.     It has remained a big question in Hollywood whether the A-listers would come back to the Globes carpet, and if so, how much of a presence fashion would have. But as WWD reported last week, the stylists are ready to go big once again. As stylist Jennifer Austin put...
IndieWire

IndieWire

25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy