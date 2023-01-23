Read full article on original website
Callahan man in Clay County Jail after trying to run over police officer, deputies say
Fishing in Jacksonville, FL
New book vending machine offered at Lakeside Elementary in honor of Literacy Week
Jacksonville City Council passes emergency measures curbing hateful messages
Lake Asbury Baptist Church pastor moving to Tennessee church
First Coast News
Cure Violence closing its Moncrief Road location in high-crime area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The city of Jacksonville’s anti-violence program Cure Violence is closing its Moncrief Road location. The program started in 2019 and has three locations throughout the city, working in areas with some of the highest crime rates including the ‘Bridges to the Cure’ location on the Northside.
New details of bear attack at Jacksonville Zoo, according to latest report
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax is learning more about the bear attack at the Jacksonville Zoo. According to the report, the zoo keeper was performing an afternoon feeding when the bear escaped it’s primary enclose. This happened as a result of a door that was left opened.
No-show lawyer leaves clients hanging, cases in chaos in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Bar is investigating an attorney’s failure to appear at repeated Duval County court appearances, after suddenly withdrawing from all of his cases. The situation has befuddled judges and infuriated defendants, who say they’ve been unable to contact attorney Benjamin Buck, despite paying him...
JSO: Woman arrested for traffic violation near the Loree apartments
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office released an update stating there was no possible abduction near the Loree apartments, and one woman was arrested due to a traffic violation. The source of the possible abduction came from the JSO 9-1-1 call reporting a possible adult abduction. Action...
What are the rules and regulations to keeping backyard chickens in Jacksonville?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Backyard chickens are a hot topic on online chat boards. Depending on where you live in Jacksonville, you are allowed to raise chickens. One June 25, 2015, city council enacted an ordinance which permits backyard hens in certain residential zoning districts. This ordinance did not effect or change rights to keep and raise chickens on agricultural and rural residential-acre zoning districts.
St. Johns River Ferry service suspended for more than 3 months
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Starting today, Jan. 25, and running up until May 2, the St. Johns River Ferry’s has suspended service due to routine vessel maintenance. STORY: Lawsuit: Mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon do not contain whiskey. Jacksonville Transportation Authority told Action News Jax that on average, 1,143...
Jacksonville Sheriff's Office offering hiring bonuses for new recruits
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from an unrelated report. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is offering hiring bonuses to new recruits as they look to fill several positions. New corrections officer recruits can receive a $10,000 bonus and new community service officers can receive...
wild941.com
Florida Cities With The Highest STD Rates
The Innerbody Research Team made a list of the U.S. cities with the highest STD rates. They analyzed the latest statistics on a city-by-city basis and developed a list of the Top 100 cities with the highest STD rates. The report this year says the city with the highest STD rate was Jackson Mississippi. Where do we rank in Florida? According to this study, Chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis top the list of most commonly reported new STD infections. If you need to get tested, find your city’s health department location here.
folioweekly.com
Best TV Anchor: Dawn Lopez
Born and raised in Jacksonville, Dawn Lopez has been a part of our community from day one. And she’s become a part of our homes as an anchor on Action News Jax This Morning and Action News Jax at Noon. The beloved news personality graduated from the University of...
Lake Asbury Baptist Church pastor moving to Tennessee church
Lake Asbury Baptist Church Pastor Matt Swain announced Monday on Facebook that Sunday will be his last day preaching at LABC after eight and a half years. Swain moved to the Lake Asbury area in May of 2014 to become Lake Asbury Baptist Church’s pastor. Swain arrived with his wife Becky, his kids Ben, Drew and Rachel, and their 10-year-old outdoor cat, Grey Cat. The family moved from the little town of Mayo in Lafayette County, Florida, which is home to 1,089 people, according to the 2021 Census. Swain was excited about the new opportunity to be close to a big city.
News4Jax.com
‘I want to clear my name’: Embattled former pastor of Jacksonville megachurch sits down with I-TEAM
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX I-TEAM on Tuesday sat down with the embattled former pastor of a Jacksonville megachurch. It’s Stovall Weems’ first extended TV interview since his ongoing legal battle with Celebration Church began last year. “I want to clear my name, and I want to...
actionnewsjax.com
FBI Jacksonville seeking diverse special agent candidates
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The FBI will host an invitation-only Diversity Agent Recruitment (DAR) event in Jacksonville on Thursday, March 23, 2023, for select professionals considering a future career as an FBI special agent. Throughout their careers, law enforcement officials meet and work with individuals from all walks of life,...
IQ Fiber activates 100% fiber-optic network in Clay County
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — IQ Fiber has activated its fiber-to-the-home network in Orange Park. STORY: Media groups urge judge to make Georgia special grand jury report public. The $18 million network deployment began in September 2022 and is now serving its first customers. IQ Fiber is also constructing its fiber-optic network in Fleming Island, Lakeside and Ridgeview.
News4Jax.com
JSO: Man visiting friends at Airbnb in Arlington wounded in shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man in his 20s or 30s was shot while he was visiting an Airbnb on Sanlando Avenue in Arlington early Wednesday morning. The Airbnb was hit by gunfire as well, JSO said. The man was taken to...
News4Jax.com
Man fatally injured in drive-by shooting in Jacksonville’s Longbranch neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man died Tuesday night after a shooting on Buckman Street in the Longbranch neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Stephens, with the Sheriff’s Office, said that units were called to the scene at about 6 p.m. He said the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department found a man in the road who had been shot multiple times.
Supporting Veterans at Culvers February 1st 4 pm - 8 pm
Veteran’s Council Clay County Florida Inc. (VCCCF) announces its first fundraiser for 2023 on February 1st at Culver’s in Middleburg, 1767 Blanding Blvd 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm. A portion (10%) of the night’s sales will be donated to VCCCF to support a Veterans Community Center and Veterans and their families within Clay County.
News4Jax.com
Change a Pet’s Life Day: 2 deaf dogs still waiting to find furever home
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tuesday, Jan. 24, is National “Change a Pet’s Life Day” and the Jacksonville Humane Society (JHS) is seeking support from the community. The Jacksonville Humane Society is asking the public to consider donating to help pets in need, like Mike and Popeye, two deaf dogs currently waiting for homes.
Jacksonville Dave & Buster’s employee arrested after serious fight at the business, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — New details from police show an employee at Dave & Buster’s in Jacksonville was involved in a serious fight at the business on Saturday. Police say Cordell Bentley Russell, 34, was agitated after working all day on Saturday. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<
News4Jax.com
FWC report reveals new information in Dec. 2022 bear attack involving Jacksonville zookeeper
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Some may find the details included in this report to be graphic in nature. Discretion is advised. A report filed by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reveals new information in the Dec. 21 incident at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens in which a zookeeper was mauled by an American black bear.
JSO needs your help to identify Northside murder suspect
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help to identify a murder suspect that happened last year. JSO says the murder took place on October 2 on Wilcox Street near James P. Small Park and the Jacksonville Public Housing building. JSO released a video of the suspect leaving the area following the incident.
