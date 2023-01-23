ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

First Coast News

Cure Violence closing its Moncrief Road location in high-crime area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The city of Jacksonville’s anti-violence program Cure Violence is closing its Moncrief Road location. The program started in 2019 and has three locations throughout the city, working in areas with some of the highest crime rates including the ‘Bridges to the Cure’ location on the Northside.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

What are the rules and regulations to keeping backyard chickens in Jacksonville?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Backyard chickens are a hot topic on online chat boards. Depending on where you live in Jacksonville, you are allowed to raise chickens. One June 25, 2015, city council enacted an ordinance which permits backyard hens in certain residential zoning districts. This ordinance did not effect or change rights to keep and raise chickens on agricultural and rural residential-acre zoning districts.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wild941.com

Florida Cities With The Highest STD Rates

The Innerbody Research Team made a list of the U.S. cities with the highest STD rates. They analyzed the latest statistics on a city-by-city basis and developed a list of the Top 100 cities with the highest STD rates. The report this year says the city with the highest STD rate was Jackson Mississippi. Where do we rank in Florida? According to this study, Chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis top the list of most commonly reported new STD infections. If you need to get tested, find your city’s health department location here.
FLORIDA STATE
folioweekly.com

Best TV Anchor: Dawn Lopez

Born and raised in Jacksonville, Dawn Lopez has been a part of our community from day one. And she’s become a part of our homes as an anchor on Action News Jax This Morning and Action News Jax at Noon. The beloved news personality graduated from the University of...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Tony Salazar

Lake Asbury Baptist Church pastor moving to Tennessee church

Lake Asbury Baptist Church Pastor Matt Swain announced Monday on Facebook that Sunday will be his last day preaching at LABC after eight and a half years. Swain moved to the Lake Asbury area in May of 2014 to become Lake Asbury Baptist Church’s pastor. Swain arrived with his wife Becky, his kids Ben, Drew and Rachel, and their 10-year-old outdoor cat, Grey Cat. The family moved from the little town of Mayo in Lafayette County, Florida, which is home to 1,089 people, according to the 2021 Census. Swain was excited about the new opportunity to be close to a big city.
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, FL
actionnewsjax.com

FBI Jacksonville seeking diverse special agent candidates

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The FBI will host an invitation-only Diversity Agent Recruitment (DAR) event in Jacksonville on Thursday, March 23, 2023, for select professionals considering a future career as an FBI special agent. Throughout their careers, law enforcement officials meet and work with individuals from all walks of life,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

IQ Fiber activates 100% fiber-optic network in Clay County

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — IQ Fiber has activated its fiber-to-the-home network in Orange Park. STORY: Media groups urge judge to make Georgia special grand jury report public. The $18 million network deployment began in September 2022 and is now serving its first customers. IQ Fiber is also constructing its fiber-optic network in Fleming Island, Lakeside and Ridgeview.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Man fatally injured in drive-by shooting in Jacksonville’s Longbranch neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man died Tuesday night after a shooting on Buckman Street in the Longbranch neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Stephens, with the Sheriff’s Office, said that units were called to the scene at about 6 p.m. He said the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department found a man in the road who had been shot multiple times.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Change a Pet’s Life Day: 2 deaf dogs still waiting to find furever home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tuesday, Jan. 24, is National “Change a Pet’s Life Day” and the Jacksonville Humane Society (JHS) is seeking support from the community. The Jacksonville Humane Society is asking the public to consider donating to help pets in need, like Mike and Popeye, two deaf dogs currently waiting for homes.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JSO needs your help to identify Northside murder suspect

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help to identify a murder suspect that happened last year. JSO says the murder took place on October 2 on Wilcox Street near James P. Small Park and the Jacksonville Public Housing building. JSO released a video of the suspect leaving the area following the incident.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

