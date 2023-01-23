ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Criminal Minds' Matthew Gray Gubler Didn't Return To The Series For An Understandable Reason

Fans of the television series "Criminal Minds" reached a day they hoped would never come back at the end of the last decade when the long-running crime drama came to an end. The team at the FBI's Behavior Analysis Unit finished with 15 seasons spanning from 2005-2020 and battled against every possible form of killer the world could ever imagine. While fans of the show were left with a void where the CBS drama once was, it turned out they didn't have to wait very long to learn that the series was on its way back via the Paramount+ streaming service.
Blue Bloods Fans Can Thank Tom Selleck For The Abigail Baker We Know And Love

Tom Selleck could have been forgiven for resting on his laurels when he joined "Blue Bloods." By the time the offer to play New York City Police Commissioner Frank Reagan came along, Selleck had already dominated TV with the original "Magnum P.I." and several "Jesse Stone" movies. With an ensemble that includes pros like Donnie Wahlberg and Bridget Moynahan and a role that didn't require Selleck to throw his body around like he did on "Magnum P.I." "Blue Bloods" could have been a cushy gig to top off an impressive career.
Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend

Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
Ghostbusters Star Annie Potts Doesn't Think Bill Murray Ever Read The Script

Part of the everlasting charm of the "Ghostbusters" films is the eclectic casts. From comedy legends like Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd to megastars working across genres such as Sigourney Weaver and Ernie Hudson, "Ghostbusters" is filled with some of Hollywood's top talent playing memorable characters that have stood the test of time. Fans have wondered how much those characters came from the film's script and how much was created by the actors behind the characters.
How Young Sheldon's Zoe Perry Broke The News To Her Mom, Laurie Metcalf, About Her Role As Mary

Like mother, like daughter. That's the case for Laurie Metcalf and Zoe Perry, who have stepped into the shoes of Sheldon Cooper's mom during different stages of her life. Metcalf first introduced Mary Cooper to the world on "The Big Bang Theory," the hit sitcom about physicists awkwardly navigating love and friendships, in Season 1, Episode 4, "The Luminous Fish Effect." Leonard (Johnny Galecki) asks her to visit them in California, hoping that she can help Sheldon (Jim Parsons) get back on his feet after he is fired by his new boss. Metcalf continued to reprise her role throughout the show's run, ending with Sheldon and Amy Farrah Fowler's (Mayim Bialik) wedding in Season 11, Episode 24, "The Bow Tie Asymmetry."
Jason Momoa says Al Pacino flipped him off, and he creeped out Liam Neeson

Sometimes even the biggest stars have embarrassing encounters with their heroes. Jason Momoa, who’s probably best known for playing Aquaman in the DC superhero movies, has recounted times when he met Al Pacino and Liam Neeson in less-than-perfect circumstances. The anecdotes were delivered during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel...
Lo and behold, Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson are united in the strangeness of their movie contract stipulations

You know what they say about movie stars: Take a look at the fine print on their contracts, and you’ll find out exactly who they are. … Just kidding, nobody says that. But Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson do have some very interesting stipulations in their movie contracts. Stipulations, we might add, that shed a bit of light on who they are and what’s important to them.
Julia Roberts discovers she’s related to a fellow Hollywood A-lister

It turns out we live in a universe where Vivian Ward and Miles Bron are cousins. Yes, that’s right, Julia Roberts and Edward Norton, two of Hollywood’s greats, are related. In the season nine premiere of celebrity genealogy series Finding Your Roots, which aired Tuesday on PBS, Roberts...
