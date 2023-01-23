Read full article on original website
Related
‘Breaking Bad’s Bryan Cranston Reveals One of Show’s Most Iconic Scenes Still Haunts Him Today
As Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston recently revealed, being an actor comes with some inherent trauma. And he learned that the hard way while filming one of his hit series’ most iconic scenes. While the pop-culture phenomenon brought many memorable moments to the small screen, the scene where his...
Jennifer Connelly Declares ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Co-Star Tom Cruise ‘Absolutely Deserves’ an Oscar Nomination
With award season in full swing, Jennifer Connelly stated that her Top Gun: Maverick co-star Tom Cruise has what it takes to receive an Oscar nomination for his performance in the film. While speaking to Variety at the Sundance Film Festival, Jennifer Connelly had nothing but praise for her Top...
Clint Eastwood Said 1 John Wayne Performance Was ‘Brilliant’ Because ‘He Wasn’t Afraid to Play the Flat-Out Racism’
Western star Clint Eastwood once explained why John Wayne's fearlessness contributed to one of the most 'brilliant' performances of his career.
Criminal Minds' Matthew Gray Gubler Didn't Return To The Series For An Understandable Reason
Fans of the television series "Criminal Minds" reached a day they hoped would never come back at the end of the last decade when the long-running crime drama came to an end. The team at the FBI's Behavior Analysis Unit finished with 15 seasons spanning from 2005-2020 and battled against every possible form of killer the world could ever imagine. While fans of the show were left with a void where the CBS drama once was, it turned out they didn't have to wait very long to learn that the series was on its way back via the Paramount+ streaming service.
‘The Cowboys’ Star Bruce Dern Hilariously Recalled the Time John Wayne Showed Up to Harvard in a Tank
While taking a stroll down memory lane, The Cowboys star Bruce Dern hilariously recalled the one time John Wayne showed... The post ‘The Cowboys’ Star Bruce Dern Hilariously Recalled the Time John Wayne Showed Up to Harvard in a Tank appeared first on Outsider.
Blue Bloods Fans Can Thank Tom Selleck For The Abigail Baker We Know And Love
Tom Selleck could have been forgiven for resting on his laurels when he joined "Blue Bloods." By the time the offer to play New York City Police Commissioner Frank Reagan came along, Selleck had already dominated TV with the original "Magnum P.I." and several "Jesse Stone" movies. With an ensemble that includes pros like Donnie Wahlberg and Bridget Moynahan and a role that didn't require Selleck to throw his body around like he did on "Magnum P.I." "Blue Bloods" could have been a cushy gig to top off an impressive career.
Dave Bautista Initially Left Wrestling Because He Realized He Was a Horrible Actor
Although Dave Bautista made a comfortable lifestyle wrestling, his career in the WWE stood in the way of his newfound passion for acting.
Actor Adam Rich dead at 54
'Eight is Enough' actor Adam Rich, who appeared in numerous television shows and movies, reportedly died in his Los Angeles residence at 54 years old
'Days of Our Lives' Actor Quinn Redeker Dead at 86
His family announced the heartbreaking news earlier today.
The Real Reason Why Amanda Blake Quit ‘Gunsmoke’
Here's the real reason why 'Gunsmoke' actor Amanda Blake decided to quit playing Miss Kitty Russell on the popular Western show.
Kathleen Turner Doesn't Regret It, But Probably Wouldn't Tackle Trans Friends Role Today
Watch: Friends Co-Creator Apologizes For Show's Lack of Diversity. No one told her life was going to be this way. Kathleen Turner may boast several iconic roles throughout her career in TV and film, but one of her most recognizable characters as Chandler's transgender parent in Friends might not be perceived the same as they were two decades ago.
‘John Wick’ Star Keanu Reeves Passed on This Iconic War Movie Because He Didn’t ‘Do Violence’
Veteran actor Keanu Reeves is enjoying a career renaissance following the massive success of the John Wick franchise. The 4th installment of the ultra-violent series is set to drop in March. However, though the star is perhaps best known for his action roles, he wasn’t always so keen to do onscreen brutality.
Popculture
Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend
Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
Regina Hall Could Not Keep Her Composure As She Found Out Why Kevin Costner Couldn’t Make The Golden Globes While Reading The Teleprompter Live On Air
“Officially starting the Regina Hall Emmy nomination campaign for her performance in ‘accepting Kevin Costner’s Golden Globe for Actor in a Drama Series.’”
Ghostbusters Star Annie Potts Doesn't Think Bill Murray Ever Read The Script
Part of the everlasting charm of the "Ghostbusters" films is the eclectic casts. From comedy legends like Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd to megastars working across genres such as Sigourney Weaver and Ernie Hudson, "Ghostbusters" is filled with some of Hollywood's top talent playing memorable characters that have stood the test of time. Fans have wondered how much those characters came from the film's script and how much was created by the actors behind the characters.
How Young Sheldon's Zoe Perry Broke The News To Her Mom, Laurie Metcalf, About Her Role As Mary
Like mother, like daughter. That's the case for Laurie Metcalf and Zoe Perry, who have stepped into the shoes of Sheldon Cooper's mom during different stages of her life. Metcalf first introduced Mary Cooper to the world on "The Big Bang Theory," the hit sitcom about physicists awkwardly navigating love and friendships, in Season 1, Episode 4, "The Luminous Fish Effect." Leonard (Johnny Galecki) asks her to visit them in California, hoping that she can help Sheldon (Jim Parsons) get back on his feet after he is fired by his new boss. Metcalf continued to reprise her role throughout the show's run, ending with Sheldon and Amy Farrah Fowler's (Mayim Bialik) wedding in Season 11, Episode 24, "The Bow Tie Asymmetry."
Tom Hanks defends casting his son in new movie 'A Man Called Otto': 'This is a family business'
Tom Hanks' new movie "A Man Called Otto" not only stars the actor as Otto Anderson, but also his son Truman as a young Otto. The actor defended his decision to cast his son in the movie he's also producing.
thedigitalfix.com
Jason Momoa says Al Pacino flipped him off, and he creeped out Liam Neeson
Sometimes even the biggest stars have embarrassing encounters with their heroes. Jason Momoa, who’s probably best known for playing Aquaman in the DC superhero movies, has recounted times when he met Al Pacino and Liam Neeson in less-than-perfect circumstances. The anecdotes were delivered during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel...
wegotthiscovered.com
Lo and behold, Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson are united in the strangeness of their movie contract stipulations
You know what they say about movie stars: Take a look at the fine print on their contracts, and you’ll find out exactly who they are. … Just kidding, nobody says that. But Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson do have some very interesting stipulations in their movie contracts. Stipulations, we might add, that shed a bit of light on who they are and what’s important to them.
wegotthiscovered.com
Julia Roberts discovers she’s related to a fellow Hollywood A-lister
It turns out we live in a universe where Vivian Ward and Miles Bron are cousins. Yes, that’s right, Julia Roberts and Edward Norton, two of Hollywood’s greats, are related. In the season nine premiere of celebrity genealogy series Finding Your Roots, which aired Tuesday on PBS, Roberts...
Comments / 0