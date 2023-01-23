ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

NFL fans can apply to get paid to watch Super Bowl LVII

By Heidi Schmidt
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24XDnX_0kOb1UMu00

Talk about a dream job for any football fan.

A company named Oddspedia hopes to hire an official novelty bet analyst for Super Bowl LVII . The job requires the employee to watch the entire game while getting paid $200 an hour.

That’s a $1,000 pay check for just 5 hours of work. Plus, the company will kick in an extra $100 for snacks and drinks to enjoy during the game.

Oddspedia is a sports platform that provides information, odds and betting news on professional games, including the Super Bowl .

Oddspedia says the analyst will be in charge of monitoring things like the color of Gatorade thrown over the winning coach and the length of the National Anthem.

The employee will also be required to watch pregame, the half time show and post game.

Interested fans can apply online through Oddspedia . Applications must be received before 11 a.m. CST on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023.

Ex-Bronco Derek Wolfe kills huge mountain lion in Colorado — with a bow

The job is open to adults in the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada.

Additional rules and requirements can be found at oddspedia.com .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
WWLP

Chiefs’ Mahomes ready for AFC title game

Patrick Mahomes finished a full week of practice on his ailing right ankle Friday, and Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid pronounced his All-Pro quarterback ready to go for the AFC championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WWLP

Big Game Bound: 4 teams left standing for conference championship weekend

INDIANAPOLIS – It started with 32 teams. Now we’re down to four for this weekend’s conference championship games, with Sunday’s winners being “Big Game Bound.” The 49ers and Eagles kick off first for the NFC title at 3 p.m. ET, with the Bengals and Chiefs vying for the AFC crown at 6:30 p.m. ET. All […]
OnlyHomers

Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
The Comeback

Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends clear message to Cincinnati Mayor

In case you missed it, the mayor of Cincinnati involved himself in the ongoing AFC Championship hype train on Friday. Mayor Aftab Pureval took several shots at the Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The mayor then, in perhaps cringy fashion, claimed that Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was Mahomes’ father. Not all were Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends clear message to Cincinnati Mayor appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
OnlyHomers

Current Wrestling Champion Dies

Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
WWLP

WWLP

40K+
Followers
29K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy