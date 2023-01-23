ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamtramck, MI

Nazi flag outside home in Hamtramck sparks outrage in community

By Simon Shaykhet
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pgHhD_0kOb13rm00

A Nazi flag posted outside of a Hamtramck home on Friday is fueling outrage and a response from neighbors. The Jewish community is also weighing in.

At Hamtramck City Hall, the message is clear: there is no tolerance for hate, after the Nazi flag was displayed on a nearby porch.

It happened at a home on Doremus St. One neighbor stunned by this responded by saying the city celebrates diversity, not hateful rhetoric.

“Neighbors are good. Mostly Arab, Yemeni, Bangali. Good people,” he said.

As images circulated on social media, the homeowner quickly removed the flag. While the city says freedom of speech applies and this is private property, we also questioned the homeowner. He would not do an interview with us on camera, but told us off camera that someone else placed it there to humiliate him.

“People need to stand up and say this kind of behavior is not acceptable. Having even a prank of hanging a swastika outside a home sends a message people don’t understand how serious this can be,” says Rabbi Eli Mayerfeld of the Zekelman Holocaust Center in Farmington Hills.

The city’s mayor is also saying what took place does not represent the city, nor those who proudly live here.

“We have one person who expressed hate speech but a whole community expressed love speech. Not sure I believe him, but I would like to see the cameras since he has a camera,” says Mayor Dr. Amer Ghlaib.

On this week of Holocaust Remembrance, the Rabbi is inviting anyone and everyone to learn more about the Holocaust, and to promote peace.

Comments / 13

Jason Gaus
3d ago

as much as I truly despise what that flag represents.. The individual has the right in this country to do so.We can't have double standards for which flags are flown by our citizens. Each has the constitutional rights to fly a flag of their choice in a personal residence or private business.

Reply(2)
8
TTOM
2d ago

It’s called free speech though why anyone would want to paint a target on their home is puzzling

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Detroit Free Press

Hamtramck residents outraged after homeowner flies Nazi flag

Hamtramck residents and officials have denounced one homeowner's decision to fly a Nazi flag, in a community lauded for its diversity and inclusion. Images of the home with the flag flying circulated on social media on Friday and were met with a chorus of outrage, prompting a statement by the city condemning the display. City officials said the flag has since been taken down on the homeowner's own accord, as the city could not intervene because...
HAMTRAMCK, MI
The Flint Journal

Flint councilman thrown out of meeting after barrage of racial slurs

FLINT, MI -- A Flint city councilman says other Black council members who have challenged him are “handkerchief-head Negros,” “Uncle Toms” and “Sambos.”. 1st Ward Councilman Eric Mays unleashed the barrage of racial slurs before he was removed from a council meeting on Monday, Jan. 23, the most recent discord among council members who have struggled to do the city’s business partly because of internal bickering and name-calling.
FLINT, MI
US 103.1

Hamtramck Residents Fuming After Homeowner Hangs Nazi Flag on Front Porch

Residents of Hamtramck, Michigan are furious and disgusted over a Nazi flag that was seen hanging from a homeowner's front porch last week. Imagaine driving through your neighborhood when all of a sudden you see a disgusting Nazi flag hanging from the front porch of one of your neighbors. It's something that no one wants to see. However, it's something that some Hamtramck residents were forced to see.
HAMTRAMCK, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit Public Library falls victim of $685,000 scam

(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Public Library was targeted in a wire fraud scam that ended up costing the library hundreds of thousands of dollars.The scam was recently brought to light but was initially revealed during a yearly audit of the library's finances in 2021. The scammers stole $685,221.64. Of the amount recovered for the library was $277,795.09. The total amount lost was $407,426.55.According to Detroit's Office of the Chief Financial Officer, someone hacked a library employee's email and convinced the city to transfer money to an unknown account. Where? That hasn't been disclosed. "Employees are in the cross hairs...
DETROIT, MI
wdet.org

Detroiters have overcome too much to be reduced to a trend

Oftentimes, we’ll see people wearing the “Detroit hustles harder” t-shirt when they travel, but then claiming their suburb when they’re back in the metro area. There’s a lot of different ways we talk about what it means to be a Detroiter, who gets to be a Detroiter and who decides that in the first place. And ultimately, why do we care so much?
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit Public Library system scammed for $685,000; dispute ensues

Detroit — The Detroit Public Library system had $685,000 of its money stolen in an email and wire fraud scam, according to city officials and documents obtained by The Detroit News. Now city and the Library Commission are fighting over who should be compensated for the pilfered cash. The...
DETROIT, MI
legalnews.com

Child abuser resentenced and parental rights terminated after appeals court rules with the prosecutor's office

On Wednesday, Collin Quint was resentenced after the Michigan Court of Appeals agreed with the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office on a stiffer punishment. In March 2021, Quint pled no contest to second degree child abuse for the violent assault of his nine week old son. As a result of the abuse, the child suffered significant physical and cognitive damage. Macomb County Circuit Court Judge Richard Caretti sentenced Quint to zero to 17 months in prison.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

39K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy