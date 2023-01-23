Monterey remains atop Class 5A in latest TABC girls rankings
LUBBOCK, Texas – Monterey’s reign as the No. 1 team in Class 5A continues after the Lady Plainsmen got their revenge against Lubbock Cooper with last week’s 61-53 district win over the Lady Pirates. Lubbock Cooper dropped one spot to No. 6 in the latest TABC girls ranking released on Monday.
Here is a look at all of the area teams ranked in the latest poll:
Class 5A
1. Lubbock Monterey (25-3)
2. Mansfield Timberview (28-3)
3. Wagner (19-4)
4. Argyle (25-3)
5. Pflugerville (24-5)
6. Lubbock Cooper (21-6)
7. Amarillo High (26-4)
8. Hendrickson (24-5)
9. Fulshear (23-5)
10. Buda Hays (29-3)
11. White Settlement Brewer (22-3)
12. Barbers Hill (25-5)
13. Mount Pleasant (28-0)
14. Midlothian Heritage (24-6)
15. McKinney North (22-6)
16. CC Flour Bluff (26-4)
17. Manvel (23-7)
18. Amarillo Tascosa (23-4)
19. Frisco Memorial (20-10)
20. Leander Glenn (23-4)
21. Denton Ryan (22-5)
22. Edinburg Vela (22-4)
23. El Paso Chapin (23-5)
24. CC Vet Memorial (22-8)
25. Boerne Champion (23-6)
Class 4A
1. Glen Rose (30-1)
2. Boerne (26-1)
3. Waco La Vega (26-5)
4. Canyon (25-3)
5. Fredericksburg (27-3)
6. Levelland (25-3)
7. Hardin Jefferson (22-5)
8. Sunnyvale (24-5)
9. Stephenville (26-3)
10. Beeville Jones (22-4)
11. Sanger (22-5)
12. Geronimo Navarro (25-6)
13. Seminole (23-7)
14. Bishop (27-4)
15. Silsbee (23-3)
16. North Lamar (22-6)
17. Godley (23-6)
18. Madisonville (26-3)
19. Canyon Randall (19-6)
20. Navasota (27-4)
21. Van (17-2)
22. Canton (24-5)
23. Bay City (23-1)
24. Kennedale (14-10)
25. Marble Falls (16-12)
Class 2A
1. Nocona (28-0)
2. New Home (23-4)
3. Lipan (24-3)
4. Chireno (26-2)
5. Tenaha (26-2)
6. Skidmore Tynan (30-2)
7. Martins Mill (15-5)
8. Panhandle (20-7)
9. LaPoynor (24-4)
10. Farwell (24-4)
11. Gruver (19-5)
12. Dallardsville Big Sandy (24-4)
13. Muenster (22-6)
14. Windthorst (21-3)
15. Premont (20-6)
16. Sundown (20-7)
17. Falls City (24-6)
18. Shiner (22-3)
19. Merit Bland (22-4)
20. Timpson (22-8)
21. Goldthwaite (21-3)
22. Wellington (17-9)
23. Ropes (22-5)
24. Cisco (21-6)
25. Timpson (22-8)
Class 1A
1. Huckabay (29-2)
2. Neches (22-2)
3. Slidell (22-3)
4. Saltillo (31-3)
5. Sands (21-5)
6. Gorman (26-2)
7. Dodd City (23-5)
8. Jayton (24-3)
9. Cross Plains (23-4)
10. Nazareth (19-9)
11. Veribest (22-5)
12. Gordon (20-6)
13. Hermleigh (19-7)
14. Whiteface (22-4)
15. Roscoe Highland (25-5)
16. Borden County (21-5)
17. Brookeland (21-4)
18. Moulton (22-7)
19. Aquilla (21-5)
20. Turkey Valley (18-8)
21. Rocksprings (20-9)
22. Bloomburg (23-6)
23. Lamesa Klondike (15-3)
24. Westbrook (17-8)
25. Eula (18-9)
TAPPS 4A
1. Dallas Christian Mesquite (14-8)
2. Geneva Boerne (22-5)
3. Lake Country Christian-Ft Worth (23-6)
4. Midland Classical (12-12)
5. Trinity Christian Willow Park (21-3)
6. Legacy Prep Woodlands (15-9)
7. Grace Prep Arlington (19-7)
8. Bay Area Christian League City (15-7)
9. Trinity Christian Lubbock (7-17)
10. Prince of Peace Carrolton (16-9)
TAPPS 3A
1. Rosehill Christian (27-2)
2. Lubbock Christian (20-9)
3. Lutheran San Antonio (22-12)
4. Brazos Christian-Bryan (18-6)
5. San Jacinto Christian (22-4)
6. Lutheran North (9-7)
7. McKinney Cornerstone (13-1)
8. Weatherford Christian (18-9)
9. Centreal Texas Christian (16-6)
10. Akiba Yavneh-Dalas (16-7)
TAPPS 2A
1. Halletsville Sacred Heart (23-1)
2. Red Oak Ovilla (11-5)
3. Shiner St. Paul (10-11)
4. Lubbock All Saint (18-1)
5. Dallas First Baptist (22-5)
6. Bryan Allen Academy (14-2)
7. Lubbock Southcrest (12-9)
8. Muenster Sacred Heart (15-12)
9. Terrell Poetry Christian (20-5)
10. Austin Waldorf (13-4)
