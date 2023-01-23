ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs players lead the way in PFWA All-NFL, All-AFC teams

By Charles Goldman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45m0sH_0kOb0UP700

The Pro Football Writers of America have revealed the first of their annual on-field awards. Accredited writers covering all 32 NFL teams have voted on the PFWA’s All-NFL, All-AFC and All-NFC Teams following the conclusion of the 2022 NFL regular season.

A total of four Kansas City Chiefs players made the All-NFL team, which is tied with the San Francisco 49ers for the most by a single team. This comes a season after they had no players make the All-NFL team. They were also well-represented on the All-AFC team, with a total of six players selected, the most by any single AFC team.

Here’s a look at the players who landed on each All-Pro team:

All-NFL and All-AFC: QB Patrick Mahomes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hW3g5_0kOb0UP700
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Another sign that Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes will be this year’s MVP winner? The only other time Mahomes was selected for the PFWA All-NFL team was in 2018 when he won his first MVP. This is his third time being selected for the All-AFC team.

All-NFL and All-AFC: TE Travis Kelce

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kw3EY_0kOb0UP700
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

This marked Kelce’s fourth career All-NFL team selection and his fifth All-AFC team selection.

All-NFL and All-AFC: DT Chris Jones

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y6xay_0kOb0UP700
Jay Biggerstaff -USA TODAY Sports

This was Jones’ first time being selected for the All-NFL team, but it’s his fifth time earning a selection for the All-AFC team for the writer’s association.

All-NFL and All-AFC: P Tommy Townsend

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Cfzx_0kOb0UP700
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

This is Townsend’s first career selection for both the All-NFL and All-AFC teams for the PFWA.

All-AFC: C Creed Humphrey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vokZG_0kOb0UP700
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

In just his second year as a professional, Humphrey has earned his first career selection for any team for the PFWA.

All-AFC: LG Joe Thuney

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42ogxi_0kOb0UP700
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

This is Thuney’s first time earning honors with the PFWA between his tenure in New England and Kansas City.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Chiefs Deliver Disturbing News On Travis Kelce Friday

The Kansas City Chiefs delivered bad news on Travis Kelce Friday. The Chief’s tight end had a big week against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round win as he caught two touchdown passes. He caught 12 touchdown passes in the regular season. Kelce was expecting to be a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
OnlyHomers

Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
The Comeback

Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends clear message to Cincinnati Mayor

In case you missed it, the mayor of Cincinnati involved himself in the ongoing AFC Championship hype train on Friday. Mayor Aftab Pureval took several shots at the Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The mayor then, in perhaps cringy fashion, claimed that Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was Mahomes’ father. Not all were Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends clear message to Cincinnati Mayor appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

AFC Championship All-22: How the Bengals can beat the Chiefs

Perhaps the best thing the Cincinnati Bengals can do to beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday’s AFC Championship game is to… well, show up and do what they’ve done before. The Bengals have famously beaten the Chiefs in each of their last three matchups, and in each of those games, defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo’s halftime adjustments (which exist, no matter what Peyton Manning says) have made life pure hell for Patrick Mahomes.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 NFL mock draft roundup: Bears have multiple suitors looking to trade for No. 1 pick

The Chicago Bears finished the 2022 season with the worst record in the league. But they also landed the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. General manager Ryan Poles has an important decision to make with the selection. But, naturally, the expectation is Chicago will explore trading back with a team willing to pay handsomely to move up to first overall and land the quarterback of their choosing, be it Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud or Kentucky’s Will Levis.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos coach search update: Rob Walton rumor debunked

On Tuesday evening, a video emerged on Twitter of The Times-Picayune‘s Jeff Duncan saying in an interview with Louisiana’s ESPN affiliate radio station that the Denver Broncos’ potential second-round interview with Sean Payton was delayed because team owner Rob Walton was away on a hunting trip. The video has since been deleted it Twitter, but it is still available on Streamable.com.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills GM Brandon Beane had the most inconceivable answer about finding Stefon Diggs a WR partner

With the Buffalo Bills bowing out in the NFL’s divisional round for the second straight season, the organization should probably be in a place where it takes a meaningful look in the mirror. When you have an exceptional quarterback like Josh Allen, not even qualifying for pro football’s final four in two consecutive winters would sound the alarm bells for most teams.
BUFFALO, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

209K+
Followers
261K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy